Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Analysts give suggestions on how to help Kyle Larson

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson won the first two stages of Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, but a costly mistake in the final stage cost him not only the win, but left him with a disappointing 26th-place finish.

“We had a good car that was top-three speed, probably the third or fourth-best car, I just got overly aggressive there and got myself in the wall,” Larson said. “The last two weeks have been my fault. I’ve been saying I had a bunch of bad luck to start the year and the last two weeks have been my own fault, so that’s the most disappointing part.”

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett talked about what happened to Larson:

Burton: “You’re racing for position, we’ve all done it, you make a mistake, you own up to it and you move on. Kyle Larson could make an argument the spotter called him clear, but when the spotter calls you clear and you’re not, you’re the only one that goes to the hospital, so it’s your responsibility and he took full ownership. That’s what leaders do and I love hearing that from Kyle Larson.”

Letarte: “I can only take the position from the guy on top of the pit box. I’ve never been the guy behind the steering wheel. While I like Kyle taking ownership of this, my point is what can I do to help? That’s the conversation I’m going to have with Kyle today. I know you can drive, I know you’ve had bad luck, but I’m here to help. Is it something every 50 or 100 laps, do I need to remind you of the goal? Do I need to coach you down (the track)? I don’t know. He’s used to coming from shorter sprint type races with no one in his headset. He’s out there all on his own. Now you’re in NASCAR for 400- or 500-mile races, you have people to help you, what can I do? As a race car driver, (Dale Jarrett, you) were so successful for so many years, did you feel that with the spotter or crew chief, or did you try to put it all on yourself to try and manage those 500 miles?”

Jarrett: “A driver has to do that more, you want to use all the resources you have. I appreciate what Kyle Larson did there. That spotter’s a long way away, especially like at a place like Pocono. But ultimately, it’s your decision what you do in that race car. They’ve gotten more difficult to see of, you go by feel so much. This is so close to being okay, but four, five, six inches makes the whole difference. If he stays down, will he be okay? That’s something he’s going to have to replay in his mind, or was he just loose and had to chase it up there and didn’t have much choice but to be going with that. They’re getting better race cars, so they’re giving Kyle Larson better chances to do good things. He just has to finish it off now.”

To hear all of the three analysts’ comments on Larson, click the video above.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Report: IndyCar CEO calls IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader a ‘long shot’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 6, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mark Miles characterized the idea of a race weekend featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series at the same track a “longshot,” according to The Indianapolis Star.

Miles is CEO of Hulman & Company, which oversees the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

While Miles said he’s “not opposed” to such a weekend, he told The Indianapolis Star: I don’t know if I feel like there is a lot of momentum (behind it). It’s certainly not a new idea. I haven’t had any direct conversations with (NASCAR) about it recently, so we’re not any closer to getting it done than we were previously.

“I think making it happen is a bit of a long shot.”

Talk picked up last month about the idea of Cup and IndyCar running at the same track on the same weekend.

Jay Frye, IndyCar president, said last month that he would be a “huge supporter” of an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader weekend.

“It could be a cool American motorsports extravaganza-kind of weekend,” said Frye, who was a former Cup team executive before moving to IndyCar. “We’ve talked about we’d run Saturday night and that Cup stays in its normal spot on Sunday. There are a lot of crossovers with manufacturers and amongst teams. We’ve talked about the friendships we have with them.

“I think it would be a game-changer in a good way. It’s not something you do every week. If you did it once or twice a year. You have to do it one time first. See how it goes. There would be certain tracks we would go to that would fit. At end of day, why not try it? It’s good for NBC, good for IndyCar and good for NASCAR.”

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal is all for such a doubleheader.

“We have to all help each other grow,” Rahal said on the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “Doing these joint events that only certain tracks can do are huge. We have to do it. We have to build our sports together. To do it independently, yeah, we might make ground here or there, but ultimately we’ll never make enough.”

There is support from some in the NASCAR garage for a weekend at the same track with the IndyCar Series.

“I think it’d be great,” Denny Hamlin said. “I mean I think that sometimes our fans are not the same and so it would be an opportunity to introduce each other. I’ve never been to an IndyCar race before, so it would be an opportunity for me to kind of see it up close and personal and I wouldn’t mind wandering around the garages and seeing how they do things.”

Miles scoffed at the notion of conducting a third IndyCar race at Indy, according to The Indianapolis Star. He also made clear that neither the IndyCar Grand Prix nor Indianapolis 500 would be interested in sharing their weekends with NASCAR.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO and President Marcus Smith said he is aware of the topic but “I wouldn’t say it’s on my top 10 list at this point. But we’re certainly open for discussions because we like to do things that are different and fun. So who knows? Our schedule for NASCAR is set for next year. I’m sure if it’s interesting to IndyCar after they finish the Indy 500 then they’ll want to talk about it.”

SMI owns such tracks as Texas Motor Speedway, which hosts the IndyCar Series this weekend. NBCSN has coverage of the race beginning at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

 

 

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffJun 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour, which airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will preview all the racing this weekend, including Cup in Michigan and IndyCar in Texas.

Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Truck Series practice report from Texas

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffJun 6, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Johnny Sauter had the fastest lap in Thursday’s final practice session for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sauter went 183.237 mph. He was followed by Matt Crafton (183,138 mph), Austin Hill (183.057), Tyler Dippel (182.902) and Anthony Alfredo (182.865).

Click here for report on final Truck practice

The series has qualifying and its race Friday.

2nd session

Johnny Sauter posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s second Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sauter had a top lap of 184.168 mph. He was followed by Grant Enfinger (183.667 mph), Sheldon Creed (183.045), Matt Crafton (182.266) and Todd Gilliland (182.094).

Click here for practice 2 report

Stewart Friesen, who finished second at Texas in March, crashed late in the session. He was 11th on the speed chart with a top lap of 181.519 mph. He went to a backup.

Final Truck practice will be from 7-7:45 p.m. ET.

Session 1

Ben Rhodes turned the fastest lap (180.681 mph) in the first Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice Thursday at Texas Motor Speedway.

ThorSport Racing teammate Johnny Sauter was second, followed by Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt.

Ross Chastain, who switched to earning 2019 truck points this week and became eligible for the race, was 10th fastest.

Click here for speeds from the first truck practice Thursday at Texas.

The second truck practice is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and the final session is at 7 p.m. ET. Check back for more speeds.

NASCAR also announced Thursday afternoon that the No. 45 Chevrolet of Kyle Benjamin will be held out of the final 30 minutes in the last practice for an unapproved splitter during inspection.

Qualifying is Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET (click here for the order), followed by the race at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Furniture Row Racing veteran who stayed in Denver … and in racing

Pete Craik
By Nate RyanJun 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – When Furniture Row Racing closed its doors after the 2018 season, engineer Pete Craik was facing the same dilemma as a few dozen of his co-workers.

How to remain a resident of Colorado but also continue a full-time career in a national racing series?

There were no shortage of offers to stay in the NASCAR Cup Series, including following crew chief Cole Pearn and Martin Truex Jr. to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing, but all would have required a relocation to North Carolina.

Having settled in Denver, Craik and his new wife, Abby (whom he met after moving to Colorado four years ago), decided they wanted to stay.

He found empathy in the decision from Pearn (who jrecently discussed his own reservations over leaving Colorado in an interview with The Athletic).

“Cole said, ‘That’s fair enough. We really want you (at Gibbs), but I get it,’” Craik said. “I just decided initially to say unless I can stay here, I’ll figure something else out.”

The Australian managed a good compromise.

Craik, who came to America in 2012 to work in the NTT IndyCar Series for three seasons before his NASCAR stint, joined Ed Carpenter Racing in January.

He still lives in Denver, staying in touch with ECR team members in Indianapolis daily through instant messaging programs. He travels the 18-race IndyCar circuit and visits the shop once a month.

Pete Craik was the race engineer on Ed Carpenter’s sixth-place Chevrolet in the Indianapolis 500.

There’s a parallel to the relationship that Furniture Row Racing had with top engineer Jeff Curtis, who worked remotely from the Charlotte area while the team’s headquarters were in Colorado.

“It’s not like you’re out of the loop at all,” Craik said while standing outside his team’s Gasoline Alley garage stall four days before the Indianapolis 500 last month. “It’s just you’re either in the office here or my office at home.”

Craik is the race engineer on the No. 20, which qualified second and finished sixth in the Indy 500 with Ed Carpenter (who will race the Dallara-Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway).

“I really like this series,” said Craik, who spent three seasons at Andretti Autosport before moving to NASCAR with Furniture Row in 2015. “The cars are good. It’s competitive. I’ve always said that it pains me that it’s not more popular, because I think it’s a great series. It was an easy decision once I spoke to (ECR). It’s a good team, and hopefully I can try to contribute something to that.”

Craik is one of a few Furniture Row Racing veterans who joined IndyCar teams since last year. A few others remained in Denver to work at team owner Barney Visser’s machine shop. But many naturally decamped for North Carolina.

“Honestly I don’t know that many people in Denver anymore because they all moved,” Craik said. “I didn’t have time to go and make friends because we all had each other.”

The camaraderie was a hallmark of the success for Truex’s No. 78, which won the 2017 championship and made the title round in three of four seasons. Craik said a key to the tight-knit group’s success was putting the finishing touches on chassis supplied by other teams (first Richard Childress Racing, then JGR).

“The cakes were baked, and we were putting icing on the cake,” Craik said. “We obviously were heavily sim based and relied on that a lot. We just had a good group. We just wanted to win. I think everybody does, but we were a bit of a ragtag group of guys.

“We had a lot of fun. We just got along well. Everybody was pushing in the same direction. There wasn’t a bad egg amongst them.”

He remains in touch with many of them. Team owner Barney Visser attended a Denver wedding reception in January for Craik (he was married in Australia last December to Abby, who is pictured above during a visit to IMS).

“Barney was putting in a lot of his own money, having health issues and wanted to spend more time with his family, so I get it,” Craik said about Visser’s decision to walk away from NASCAR. “Hey, I wouldn’t want to spend that money myself, so I totally get it.

“It was a good time, but the time’s over. You’re not going to get it back, so there’s no point in looking back on it and wishing it still was.”

The bonds from that team remain strong, though, particularly with Pearn and James Small, a fellow Australian who helped recruit Craik to Furniture Row but went to the No. 19 this season.

“We all still get along,” Craik said. “There’s no hard feelings about it at all. I think everybody’s ended up in good positions otherwise, whether it’s in Colorado not in racing, or in racing. Some people didn’t want to move, but it ended up that way. I feel really fortunate I didn’t have to move, and I get reminded of that by James and Cole every day.

“They text me and are like, ‘Man, you really got a good deal.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ ”