Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Today’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJun 2, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 12 of the first 13 points races of the season, leading to the question of if anyone can beat them and will it happen today at Pocono Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have won the past three Pocono races. Kyle Busch has two wins and Martin Truex Jr. won this race a year ago when he was at Furniture Row Racing. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won this race in 2017 while driving for the Wood Brothers.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Lt. General Giovanni Tuck, U S Air Force Joint Staff, Lt. General Todd Semonite Commander Army Corp of Engineers & Major General Andrew Schafer, Commanding General 28th Infantry, PA National Guard will give the command to start engines at 2:01 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:12 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions begin at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Monty Self of Motor Racing Outreach at 1:54 p.m. Technical Sergeant Chris Whiting, USAF, Security Forces, Dover AFB, Delaware, will perform the National Anthem at 1:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 70 degrees and a 55% chance of scattered thunderstorms for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won this race a year ago, finishing ahead of Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. In the July race, Kyle Busch won and was followed by Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman.

TO THE REAR: Matt DiBenedetto (engine change)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Cole Custer wins Pocono Xfinity race with last-lap pass

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Cole Custer passed Tyler Reddick for the lead on the last corner of the last lap to win Saturday’s Xfinity race in overtime at Pocono Raceway.

Reddick passed Custer on the overtime restart and Custer chased him down. Reddick’s car drifted up the track on the final corner of the last lap, giving Custer the chance to get by.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Custer said after his third win of the season. “Tyler gave me a real run for my money there. I have no idea how he made it stick on that restart on the bottom passing me but he did. He was unbelievable on the brakes at the end. I was just able to kind of force a mistake a little bit trying to pack air on him.”

Reddick, who started in the rear because of a transmission change, finished second.

“I just love giving away races on the last lap to Cole Custer,” Reddick said on the radio to his team.

Custer who started on the pole, led four times for 58 laps. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe finished third. Ryan Preece was fourth. Christopher Bell finished fifth.

The race went to overtime when Justin Allgaier spun while running seventh in Turn 1 off a restart with three laps to go.

Stage 1 winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones wrecked on the sixth lap, ending his day. He finished last in the 38-car field. … Chad Finchum was involved in a multi-car crash on Lap 11 and finished 37th, the fifth consecutive race he’s placed 30th or worse.

Who had a good race: Runner-up Tyler Reddick scored his ninth consecutive top-five finish. Brandon Brown finished 13th to tie his career-best finish.

Next: June 8 at Michigan International Speedway

Cup starting lineup at Pocono

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
William Byron will lead the field to the green flag for the second consecutive weekend and third time this season after winning the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch. This is Busch’s best start of the season. Clint Bowyer starts third and will be followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

Matt DiBenedetto qualified 22nd but will start at the rear because of an engine change Friday.

William Byron wins Cup pole at Pocono

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
William Byron scored his second consecutive pole, topping the field for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Byron won the pole with a lap of 173.494 mph.

It is Byron’s third pole of the season and his career. He’s started on the front row in three of the past four points races. This is the sixth time he’s started on the front row this season.

Byron was followed by Kyle Busch (172.629 mph), Clint Bowyer (172.520), Erik Jones (172.410) and Brad Keselowski (172.374). This is Busch’s best start of the season.

Denny Hamlin (171.939) will start sixth and is followed by Kyle Larson (171.890), Jimmie Johnson (171.857), Daniel Suarez (171.690) and Austin Dillon (171.661).

JJ Yeley spun during his lap. That was the only incident in the session.

Cole Custer wins Xfinity pole at Pocono

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Cole Custer will lead the field to the green flag for today’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Custer nipped Christopher Bell for the pole.

Custer won the pole with a lap of 170.707 mph. Bell’s lap was 170.681 mph.

It is Custer’s third pole of the season and ninth of his career. This marks the third consecutive race he’s started on the front row.

Bell was seeking his second consecutive pole.

Austin Cindric (170.145 mph) starts third and is followed by Michael Annett (169.113) and Ryan Sieg (169.043). This marks Annett’s first top-20 start at Pocono.

Tyler Reddick (transmission change), Matt Mills (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car) each will go to the back of the field.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:18 p.m. ET today.