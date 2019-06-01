William Byron wins Cup pole at Pocono

Cole Custer passed Tyler Reddick for the lead on the last corner of the last lap to win Saturday’s Xfinity race in overtime at Pocono Raceway.

Reddick passed Custer on the overtime restart and Custer chased him down. Reddick’s car drifted up the track on the final corner of the last lap, giving Custer the chance to get by.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Custer said after his third win of the season. “Tyler gave me a real run for my money there. I have no idea how he made it stick on that restart on the bottom passing me but he did. He was unbelievable on the brakes at the end. I was just able to kind of force a mistake a little bit trying to pack air on him.”

Reddick, who started in the rear because of a transmission change, finished second.

“I just love giving away races on the last lap to Cole Custer,” Reddick said on the radio to his team.

Custer who started on the pole, led four times for 58 laps. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe finished third. Ryan Preece was fourth. Christopher Bell finished fifth.

The race went to overtime when Justin Allgaier spun while running seventh in Turn 1 off a restart with three laps to go.

Stage 1 winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones wrecked on the sixth lap, ending his day. He finished last in the 38-car field. … Chad Finchum was involved in a multi-car crash on Lap 11 and finished 37th, the fifth consecutive race he’s placed 30th or worse.

Who had a good race: Runner-up Tyler Reddick scored his ninth consecutive top-five finish. Brandon Brown finished 13th to tie his career-best finish.

Next: June 8 at Michigan International Speedway