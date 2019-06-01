Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Today’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last five Xfinity races.

The last time Reddick, Bell or Custer did not win a series race was two months ago when Kyle Busch won at Texas. Busch isn’t entered in today’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Will the winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue?

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Robert Venditti, J.P. Mascaro & Sons, assistant director of maintenance & training, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Billy Mauldin, CEO and President of Motor Racing Outreach. Dave Bray, U.S. Navy veteran and national recording artist, will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees and a 15% percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won last year and was followed by Chase Elliott and Daniel Hemric. None of those drivers is entered in today’s race.

TO THE REAR: Tyler Reddick (transmission change), Matt Mills (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car).

Cole Custer wins Xfinity pole at Pocono

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Cole Custer will lead the field to the green flag for today’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Custer nipped Christopher Bell for the pole.

Custer won the pole with a lap of 170.707 mph. Bell’s lap was 170.681 mph.

It is Custer’s third pole of the season and ninth of his career. This marks the third consecutive race he’s started on the front row.

Bell was seeking his second consecutive pole.

Austin Cindric (170.145 mph) starts third and is followed by Michael Annett (169.113) and Ryan Sieg (169.043). This marks Annett’s first top-20 start at Pocono.

Tyler Reddick (transmission change), Matt Mills (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car) each will go to the back of the field.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:18 p.m. ET today.

NASCAR makes slight change to Cup, Xfinity qualifying procedure at Pocono

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
To complete Cup and Xfinity qualifying in the desired time, NASCAR stated Saturday that it will make a slight adjustment to each session.

Cars will be released in groups of three. Each car will be separated by 15 seconds.

After the final car in the group has received the checkered flag and is approaching the tunnel turn (about 30 seconds after crossing the start/finish line), the first car in the next group will be released, repeating the process.

Teams have been informed that any perceived attempt to draft may result in qualifying times being disallowed.

TV breaks have been built into the order throughout the session.

This is being done because it takes 52 seconds for a Cup car to complete a lap at Pocono Raceway. The fastest Xfinity car in practice Friday completed a lap at Pocono in 53 seconds.

Xfinity qualifying takes place at 10:05 a.m. ET today. There are 38 cars that will qualify.

Cup qualifying will take place at 11:35 a.m. ET today. There are 37 cars that will qualify.

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Today’s action at Pocono Raceway includes qualifying for both the Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Race.

Today’s forecast: afternoon thunderstorms expected with a high of 74 degrees. There is a 15% chance of rain at race time.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

11:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Pocono Green 250 Xfinity race (Stages 25/50/100 = 100 laps/250 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Kurt Busch posts fastest lap in final Cup practice at Pocono

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Kurt Busch had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session at Pocono Raceway.

Busch ran a lap of 172.712 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (171.798 mph), Kyle Larson (171.612), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (171.018) and Kyle Busch (170.849).

Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 170.042 mph. He was followed by Keselowski (169.548 mph) and Chase Elliott (169.482).

Joey Logano ran the most laps at 43. He was 13th on the speed chart with a top lap of 170.148 mph.

Matt DiBenedetto will start at the rear of the field Sunday after his team changed engines Friday. He was one of four drivers who did not get on track in the final practice session. Also not running in the session were Quin Houff, Reed Sorenson and Ross Chastain.

Qualifying is Saturday. The race is Sunday.