NASCAR makes slight change to Cup, Xfinity qualifying procedure at Pocono

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

To complete Cup and Xfinity qualifying in the desired time, NASCAR stated Saturday that it will make a slight adjustment to each session.

Cars will be released in groups of three. Each car will be separated by 15 seconds.

After the final car in the group has received the checkered flag and is approaching the tunnel turn (about 30 seconds after crossing the start/finish line), the first car in the next group will be released, repeating the process.

Teams have been informed that any perceived attempt to draft may result in qualifying times being disallowed.

TV breaks have been built into the order throughout the session.

This is being done because it takes 52 seconds for a Cup car to complete a lap at Pocono Raceway. The fastest Xfinity car in practice Friday completed a lap at Pocono in 53 seconds.

Xfinity qualifying takes place at 10:05 a.m. ET today. There are 38 cars that will qualify.

Click here for Xfinity qualifying order

Cup qualifying will take place at 11:35 a.m. ET today. There are 37 cars that will qualify.

Click here for Cup qualifying order