Cole Custer wins Xfinity pole at Pocono

Cole Custer will lead the field to the green flag for today’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Custer nipped Christopher Bell for the pole.

Custer won the pole with a lap of 170.707 mph. Bell’s lap was 170.681 mph.

It is Custer’s third pole of the season and ninth of his career. This marks the third consecutive race he’s started on the front row.

Bell was seeking his second consecutive pole.

Austin Cindric (170.145 mph) starts third and is followed by Michael Annett (169.113) and Ryan Sieg (169.043). This marks Annett’s first top-20 start at Pocono.

Tyler Reddick (transmission change), Matt Mills (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car) each will go to the back of the field.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:18 p.m. ET today.