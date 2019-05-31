Richard Petty Motorsports announces strategic partnership

World Wide Technology, in collaboration with Victory Junction, announced a collaboration Friday at Pocono Raceway with Richard Petty Motorsports.
Through a leadership donation by World Wide Technology found and chairman David Steward and his family, Victory Junction will partner with Bubba Wallace‘s team this season.
Wallace will have Victory Junction on his No. 43 car for a select number of Cup races, beginning with this weekend’s event at Pocono Raceway. Wallace said in a Friday press conference at Pocono that the deal is for 16 races.
Victory Junction is an 84-acre camp for children with serious illnesses. The camp opened in 2004 and has delivered more than 50,000 camp experiences to children and their families. World Wide Technology will leverage its strategic partnership with Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports to donate to Victory Junction the creation and development of an advertising, fundraising and call-to-action campaign: “Feel Your Heart Race.”
“I remember when I was a kid, having a lot of fun going out and doing things with my friends, and Victory Junction provides that and gives each child the opportunity to simply be a kid,” Wallace said in a media release. “The camp makes these kids feel as special as they truly are. This is a great opportunity for NASCAR fans to support Victory Junction and make every kid feel special – to feel empowered. Fifteen years is a great accomplishment and I want to do my part to help Victory Junction reach another 15 years.”
Said Steward in a media release: “Investments in diversity are critical for the long-term viability and future competitiveness of WWT. The same applies to the sport of racing. As the only African American NASCAR driver in over 40 years, we have been honored to support Bubba Wallace. With the Victory Junction alliance, we will celebrate and enable kids with diverse challenges and perspectives to reach their fullest abilities.
“Given our family’s long history with Variety the Children’s Charity, BJC Health System and St. Jude’s, it was an easy decision to get involved with Victory Junction. Diversity matters. That is why we support Bubba. That is why we support Victory Junction.”
But the sport’s hottest rivalry involves JGR’s Martin Truex Jr. and Penske’s Joey Logano. It has been that way since last year’s Martinsville playoff race when Logano moved Truex on the last lap to win and earn a spot in the title race.
Twice this season — and three times since last year’s finale in Miami — Truex and Logano have finished 1-2 in a race. Logano beat Truex to win the championship. Truex held off Logano to win at Richmond and the Coca-Cola 600 this year.
After the Richmond win, Truex was asked if he worried having Logano behind him in the final laps after what happened at Martinsville.
“I think he drove me as hard as he could without hitting me, which that’s what I always expect, and that’s kind of how I’ve always raced him,” Truex said. “Hopefully we can race clean for the rest of the year.”
With plenty of playoff points remaining and a playoff that features two short tracks and the Roval, it seems likely there will be contact if they continue to race together at the front.
Racing in close proximity has led to contact and conflict for Busch and Keselowski through the years.
In last season’s playoff race at Richmond, they battled for the lead. After Busch passed Keselowski, Busch stuck his hand out the window at Keselowski.
Busch said of his message to his rival: “When you spend 15, 20 laps trying to pass the guy and you pass him and you get run into right as soon as you pass him, it’s kind of like, ‘Come on, man, really?’ But oh, well.”
If the trend from the first half of the regular-season continues, then each of those drivers will be racing around each other all season. All four rank in the top seven in the number of laps run in the top 15 (Busch is first at 90.7%) and all four rank in the top five in laps led (Keselowski is first at 765, followed by Busch at 684).
While other teams will try to break the stranglehold Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have had in winning 12 of the first 13 points races of the season, it’s likely fans will see Logano and Truex together and Busch and Keselowski running door to door.
It could make for quite a summer.
2. Hendrick Motorsports rebounds
Hendrick Motorsports placed all four drivers in the top 10 in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 for the first time since the April 2016 Texas race.
The series is at Pocono Raceway this weekend. Last July, Hendrick Motorsports placed three of its cars in the top 10 — Alex Bowman was third, William Byron sixth and Chase Elliott seventh. Two Hendrick drivers (Jimmie Johnson in eighth and Elliott in 10th) placed in the top 10 in last June’s race there.
The organization comes into Pocono with a good bit of momentum. Hendrick Motorsports placed three cars in the top 10 in the two previous points races.
Bowman was second at Dover, Elliott was fifth and Byron was eighth. The following week at Kansas, Bowman was second, Elliott placed fourth and Jimmie Johnson finished sixth.
It was because of those performances that Brad Keselowski said before last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 that “I honestly feel right now the Hendrick cars are the best cars. I feel like they really came on strong over the last two or three weeks and had some nice updates to their stuff.”
Keep an eye on the Hendrick cars this weekend and see if their recent run continues.
3. Getting back in gear
Half of Martin Truex Jr.’s 22 career Cup victories have come on 1.5-mile speedways, but until last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 win, he had not had as much luck on those tracks lately.
After winning the 2017 championship, five of Truex’s next six victories came at tracks other than 1.5-mile speedways. Then he scored his Coke 600 win.
Three days before that victory, Truex said trying to get the right setup for 1.5-mile tracks was “our biggest challenge this year, no question. … Just still searching for that confidence as a team of what we need to show up at these tracks with.”
After the victory he said: “Now that we’ve got some momentum here and a little confidence on the mile-and-a-half, that’s a really good sign for us moving forward.”
4. Support growing for IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader
David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, and Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports, made their comments in separate interviews Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
“It would be incredible to see IndyCar, edge-of-the-seat, massive speeds, wheel-to-wheel competition on one day and come right back the next day and see an incredible Cup race back-to-back,” Campbell said. “Absolutely incredible. All for it. I think the possibilities are there. A lot of work to be done to get to that point. I think it would be great for the race fans, most importantly. Great for TV and we’d love it as a manufacturer.”
Said Wilson: “Politically, the leadership across both of those organizations have expressed their openness to looking at a more collaborative approach. We applaud that even if we are not racing in both platforms like our colleagues at Chevrolet are. We are hopeful and would love to see nothing more than a doubleheader down the road.”
I asked him if he missed racing in Cup. He had an interesting response.
“There hasn’t been a race yet where I was like, “Man, I wish I was out there,’ but I’ve enjoyed watching them all,” Kahne told me.
He then told me: “I’d like to see a little bit of the rivalries that they’re building now. It’s fun to see the younger guys coming up and still see the veteran guys do well. I like watching all of that and how they progress.”
Maybe Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. will be as entertaining as Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch can be in terms of rivalries. Or maybe it will be some other drivers.
It’s been just another typical Thursday on NASCAR Twitter.
Everyone was minding their own business when a certain parody account – yes, that parody account – went and threw this Pocono Raceway-themed thought into the discourse like a Christopher Nolan movie condensed into Tweet form.
I don’t mean to mess with everyone’s head but what if turn 3 at @poconoraceway is actually turn 4 and turn 2 is actually turn 3 and it’s been turn 2 that’s been missing this whole time. #NASCAR#MakesYouThink
In case you forgot Pocono Raceway has three turns, a fact the track plays on with its “What Turn 4?” slogan.
But man, like, what if @nascarcasm is right? What if we’ve had it all wrong for more than 40 years?
Of course it didn’t end there.
Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala has a counterargument. If Pocono were a traditional four-turn track, maybe it’s Turn 1 that’s missing.
I disagree. If you were to imagine a “complete” Pocono as similar to the shape of Indy, it would in fact be turn 1 that is missing. Instead, turn 4 takes the hypotenuse straight to turn 2 bypassing the imaginary first turn. https://t.co/9I1cKX7vmkpic.twitter.com/fSGjLKmbnR