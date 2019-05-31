Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Daniel Suarez leads field in opening Cup practice

By Dustin LongMay 31, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniel Suarez led the field in the opening Cup practice Friday at Pocono Raceway with a lap of 171.217 mph.

He was followed by Ryan Blaney (171.090 mph), Alex Bowman (170.338), Kyle Busch (170.290) and Brad Keselowski (170.226).

Kevin Harvick, who was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 169.651 mph, ran the most laps in the session with 29.

Click here for practice report

Final Cup practice is scheduled from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will be at 11:35 a.m. ET Saturday. The race is at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

Ty Dillon has a few ideas the sport can do for fans

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ty Dillon was asked Friday about the sport’s status, bringing more fans to NASCAR and what else can be done for existing fans.

“I have a lot of thoughts on it,” Dillon said.

And he proceeded to share a few of his ideas. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think if you look at Charlotte last week for the 600, we had great attendance and an amazing race. And viewership has been up most of the year this year for our sport. As technology grows, we’ve got to do things different. Sitting still in the stands is just not the way that the world is going to keep going. I think the fact that we’re taking out stands isn’t as bad of a thing as if we can find new ways to bring fans to the track in just a different way.

“I think we can take out stands and add entertainment decks and change the outlook. I think tracks are doing a good job of adding more motorhome parking for fans. That’s the high-end kind of side, but we need more for the college kids to sit by the track, listen to a concert, and watch the race. We need multiple dimensions of entertainment at our sport. We’ve got to get them here, because once they get here, they love our sport. Our sport is incredible. It’s one of the best live sports there is.

“So, taking out stands doesn’t need to be seen as a negative. We’ve just got to find an approach to keep whether it’s standing room or a party deck or like at Indy where they have, I think it’s the (Snake Pit). We need to do that everywhere and not just confine our fans to sitting in the stands. As a young person myself, you go to concerts and parties and people want to move around. They want to see different angles and it’s the way that the mind is kind of growing with the younger ages. You’ve got to be able to entertain them at multiple levels so, if they can move around to different parts of the track and it’s more of an open atmosphere.

“If I were to rebuild a track, I’d build a short track or a mile-size track with no grandstands but find a way where the track is viewable from all standing sections and then find ways to make money in that way. And, I am no track promoter. This is just a dream of a race car driver, but I think we’ve got to continue to find new ways to entertain.”

Dillon also had other ideas for tracks, saying:

“I think (Pocono, which will host a Cup doubleheader weekend next year) has always been the first to say hey, we’ll take on something new. And it’s worked out.

“I think more tracks should be aggressive in approach as far as trying something new. It worked out for Charlotte last year with the Roval. That was a great race.

“I was running this morning and I know we have a road course (at Pocono). And that’s an interesting thought if we, way on down the road, (ran the) triangle (one day) and then we did the road course the next day.

“I think we’ve just got to keep finding new ways to entertain. Our sport doesn’t need to go to the same tracks the same weekends, I think, every weekend every year. I think we’ve got to give new opportunities.”

Dillon had other ideas on what could be done for fans not at the track, noting:

“I think another thing that would be cool for the future of our sport is if we could live stream from inside of every single car. If we had an in-car camera in every single car and each driver could live-stream that view from their social account, I think that would be big. It creates that interaction. Now we get back to our phones and we go through and see and we can answer questions that they might have seen and we could replay it and go back through it with them.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t have in-car cameras in every single car these days, and provide more specific information for the specific fan. You can stream every minute of every sport on your phone right now. And the more access we give to a younger crowd, the more we’re going to attract that younger crowd.

We have a sport that we can put people inside the car, and we’ve got to use it. We’ve got to use it to our advantage. We’ve got to use some kind of communication to put a driver communicating to a fan from inside the race car during the race. Whether everybody complains about it or not, it’s going to take us to another level as far as the future goes.”

Pocono Xfinity practice report

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at Pocono Raceway.

Reddick posted a lap of 168.577 mph

He was followed by Cole Custer (167.348 mph), Christopher Bell (167.075), Austin Cindric (166.494) and Justin Allgaier (166.476). Austin Dillon, driving a second car for Kaulig Racing, was seventh on the speed chart with a top lap of 166.254 mph.

Chase Briscoe, who was 12th on the speed chart with a top lap of 165.368 mph, ran the most laps in the session with 23.

John Hunter Nemechek hit the wall in the session and went to a backup car.

Click here for practice report

Final Xfinity practice will be from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

Qualifying and the Xfinity race will be Saturday.

Richard Petty Motorsports announces strategic partnership

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
2 Comments

World Wide Technology, in collaboration with Victory Junction, announced a collaboration Friday at Pocono Raceway with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Through a leadership donation by World Wide Technology found and chairman David Steward and his family, Victory Junction will partner with Bubba Wallace‘s team this season.

Wallace will have Victory Junction on his No. 43 car for a select number of Cup races, beginning with this weekend’s event at Pocono Raceway. Wallace said in a Friday press conference at Pocono that the deal is for 16 races.

Victory Junction is an 84-acre camp for children with serious illnesses. The camp opened in 2004 and has delivered more than 50,000 camp experiences to children and their families. World Wide Technology will leverage its strategic partnership with Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports to donate to Victory Junction the creation and development of an advertising, fundraising and call-to-action campaign: “Feel Your Heart Race.”

MORE: RPM pit crew’s tradition of waving to drivers before races

“I remember when I was a kid, having a lot of fun going out and doing things with my friends, and Victory Junction provides that and gives each child the opportunity to simply be a kid,” Wallace said in a media release. “The camp makes these kids feel as special as they truly are. This is a great opportunity for NASCAR fans to support Victory Junction and make every kid feel special – to feel empowered. Fifteen years is a great accomplishment and I want to do my part to help Victory Junction reach another 15 years.”

Said Steward in a media release: “Investments in diversity are critical for the long-term viability and future competitiveness of WWT. The same applies to the sport of racing. As the only African American NASCAR driver in over 40 years, we have been honored to support Bubba Wallace. With the Victory Junction alliance, we will celebrate and enable kids with diverse challenges and perspectives to reach their fullest abilities.

“Given our family’s long history with Variety the Children’s Charity, BJC Health System and St. Jude’s, it was an easy decision to get involved with Victory Junction. Diversity matters. That is why we support Bubba. That is why we support Victory Junction.”

 

Friday’s NASCAR schedule for Pocono Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 31, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s action at Pocono Raceway includes two Cup and two Xfinity Series practices.

The weather forecast, per wunderground.com, calls for partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees. There is only a 10% chance of rain.

Here’s today’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)