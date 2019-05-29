Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Roush Fenway Racing

NOS Energy Drink to sponsor Roush Fenway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Roush Fenway Racing and NOS Energy are reigniting a partnership in a sponsorship deal for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford.

Roush announced Wednesday the energy drink will be the primary sponsor for Stenhouse in the June 9 race at Michigan International Speedway and an associate sponsor the rest of the season.

NOS Energy was a primary sponsor of Stenhouse when he competed for Roush in the Xfinity Series in 2012 and won his second Xfinity title. NOS continued as a supporter of Stenhouse until 2015 in the Cup Series. NOS is also a supporter of Stenhouse’s sprint car team in the World of Outlaws Series.

“I’m excited to have NOS Energy back on our No. 17 Ford,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “They have been a great supporter and partner of mine since 2012 on and off the track. Their support throughout the entire racing community shows their dedication and passion to all forms of motorsports. It’s great to have them back in the Cup Series.”

NOS returns to Roush Fenway after sponsoring Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series from 2016-18.

Hybridization of NASCAR cars not expected by 2021, Toyota executive says

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongMay 30, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
NASCAR and manufacturers have discussed the hybridization of future cars but one manufacturer executive said it won’t happen soon.

Relative to hybridization and electrification, quite simply, it’s not a question of if, it’s a question of how and when,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development said Thursday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “A hybrid type of strategy is absolutely something that we’re looking at.

“Candidly, it won’t be something that we see as early as ’21. That’s, realistically, a little further down the road.”

NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton said May 20 on the Dale Jr. Download that a key to the Gen 7 car — expected to debut in 2021 — would be to “make room for what might happen next. Not in the short-term, but if the automobile industry and the racing industry go down the road with some type of electrification, the chassis should have room for that. In the motor component, whatever evolution we go to in the next generation of power plants for the cars … we have the opportunity with a clean sheet of paper to build a chassis that can accommodate that easily without having to tear a car apart.”

Brad Keselowski wrote an essay last May titled: It’s time: The NASCAR hybrid. Keselowski wrote: “Not only am I sure that hybrids are the future of NASCAR — I believe it’s essential to the success of the sport that we embrace hybrid technology as soon as possible.”

Hybrids have become more important for manufacturers, Wilson said on “The Morning Drive” on Thursday.

“You look across the motorsports landscape, you’re seeing hybridization and electrification everywhere you look,” he said. “That again is simply a reflection of the automotive culture on a global basis. Today, Toyota has eight different hybrid vehicles in their lineup.”

Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports, also was on “The Morning Drive” on Thursday and expressed the value of the Gen 7 car being able to incorporate hybrid elements in the future.

“I think Gen 7 gives an opportunity to bring more relevant elements of the car and the technology to what we’re selling in the showroom or what we’ll be selling more of in the future,” Campbell said. “Along with that is the ability of if we do that have an opportunity to attract more (manufacturers). So it all does really fit together. There’s still much work going on with the Gen 7.

“In terms of hybrid, I will tell you that every series we’re involved in, every single series Chevy is involved in … is looking at what is the opportunity to package protect or what are the options to include some element of hybridization. That’s really where it is right now. It’s in a discussion phrase. It hasn’t been locked down.”

In regards to hybridization coming to NASCAR, Wilson said on SiriusXM: “It is an inevitability from our perspective.”

Before the season, Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance, said of hybrids: “As we change road cars, we’re not going directly from an internal combustion engine to electric. We’ll have hybrids along the way. I don’t know NASCAR needs to go full electric.

“Even if you continue racing the internal combustion engine, we get a ton of benefit from that and connection with the fans. The ability to put the hybrid in when the time is ready, that’ll continue to connect as fans’ cars and trucks go hybrid.”

As weather heats up, Justin Allgaier feels ‘like myself’ on track

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 30, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Two weeks ago defending Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick sounded a warning.

“Definitely, as we get into the summer stretch you can’t forget about Justin Allgaier,” Reddick told NBC Sports. “Trying to forget about him is exactly when we’re going to get in trouble and that’s when he’s going to pop his head back into the race and make himself known.”

Reddick almost ate his words last weekend on a hot and humid day at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he had to fend off a charge from Allgaier over the final 14 laps.

Allgaier emerged from a field that had been picked apart as many drivers – Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Brandon Jones – fell out of contention or the race due to contact with the wall and the resulting cut tires.

Allgaier couldn’t catch Reddick, but he earned his fifth top five of the season, all of which have been in the top three. He enters this weekend’s race at Pocono with consecutive runner-up finishes.

This current stretch was preceded by one where the JR Motorsports driver failed to finish better than ninth over five races, including at Bristol where he led 138 laps and fell out with a right front hub failure.

“You know what’s disappointing is we had way more speed at the beginning of the year and we didn’t have the finishes to show for it,” Allgaier said after Saturday’s race. “Now I don’t feel like we’re quite as fast, but we’ve got the finishes to show for it.

“This team has got a great effort, a lot of instinctual effort. I think that’s what’s saving us right now. We got a really solid crew. These summer months when it’s hot and slick like this, that’s when I feel like myself, personally, but also JR Motorsports excels. So I’m looking forward to the summer.”

Allgaier and the rest of the Xfinity Series won’t have to experience the heat they did in Charlotte this weekend at Pocono. The high Saturday is forecast at 75 degrees by wunderground.com.

Allgaier will try to improve his record at Pocono. In three Xfinity starts, he has two DNFs for wrecks and a second-place finish in 2017 after he led 13 laps.

He does have an ARCA win at the “Tricky Triangle” in 2008.

“I love racing at Pocono,” Allgaier said in a media release. “(Crew chief) Jason Burdett and our No. 7 Klondike team have done a really good job there in the past. I really like racing at tracks that are unique and aren’t necessarily your standard shape. You really have to think through all three corners. To be good in Turn 1, you’re going to struggle a little in Turn 2 and Turn 3 and vice versa. Figuring which corner you’re willing to give up a little bit of speed in order to gain the speed on the other corners is so important. I’m excited for this race. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Should Allgaier break through on the Pennsylvania track, it would be just his second win in 55 Xfinity starts on tracks 2 miles or larger. The first came last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (which inspired the design of Turn 2 at Pocono).

An Allgaier win would also be just the second for JRM in 2019.

It hasn’t found victory lane since Michael Annett won the season-opener in Daytona.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Pocono Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
This weekend marks the first of two race weekends this season at Pocono Raceway. 

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action this weekend at the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Friday’s forecast, per wunderground.com, calls for partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 70 degrees. There is 10% chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast – afternoon thunderstorms expected with a high of 76 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain at race time. Sunday’s forecast calls for afternoon storms expected with a high of 68 degrees at race time. There is a 60% chance of rain at race time.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, May 31

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Saturday, June 1

7 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

11:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Pocono Green 250 Xfinity race (Stages 25/50/100 = 100 laps/250 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 2

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Pocono 400 Cup race (Stages 50/100/160 = 160 laps/400 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET: Featuring Tyler Reddick

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 29, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents Motormouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will feature Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan.

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick will join the show.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.