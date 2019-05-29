Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Roush Fenway Racing

NOS Energy Drink to sponsor Roush Fenway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Roush Fenway Racing and NOS Energy are reigniting a partnership in a sponsorship deal for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford.

Roush announced Wednesday the energy drink will be the primary sponsor for Stenhouse in the June 9 race at Michigan International Speedway and an associate sponsor the rest of the season.

NOS Energy was a primary sponsor of Stenhouse when he competed for Roush in the Xfinity Series in 2012 and won his second Xfinity title. NOS continued as a supporter of Stenhouse until 2015 in the Cup Series. NOS is also a supporter of Stenhouse’s sprint car team in the World of Outlaws Series.

“I’m excited to have NOS Energy back on our No. 17 Ford,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “They have been a great supporter and partner of mine since 2012 on and off the track. Their support throughout the entire racing community shows their dedication and passion to all forms of motorsports. It’s great to have them back in the Cup Series.”

NOS returns to Roush Fenway after sponsoring Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series from 2016-18.

Ryan Blaney Foundation recognized as first quarter NMPA Spirit Award winner

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Ryan Blaney Foundation has been named the winner of the First Quarter National Motorsports Press Association’s Pocono Spirit Award.

Blaney, who competes for Team Penske in the Cup Series, is being recognized for commissioning Gateway Bronco in Hamel, Illinois, to build a one-of-a-kind 1974 Ford Bronco that will be sold at Barrett-Jackson’s 2020 Scottsdale Auction to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

“June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and I’ll be joining the Alzheimer’s Association in honoring my grandfather, Lou Blaney, who I lost to the disease,” Blaney said in a media release. “We want to encourage NASCAR fans to raise awareness for the disease by sharing their stories and who they are honoring during the month on social media using the hashtag #ENDALZ and tagging the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Other nominees receiving votes for the first quarter award were:

Chase Elliott‘s DESI9N TO DRIVE Auction where drivers wore special shoes in Cup series competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway designed by patients of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

— The Menard Family Foundation, which seek to enhance lives through medicine and medical research, education, music and the arts and also directs service to the poor and underserved.

More with less: Comparing records of Joe Gibbs Racing’s two best teams

Getty Images
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It took 13 races, but Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Pearn appear to have their groove back.

Sunday’s Coke 600 saw the driver-crew chief combo win for the third time in five races after a slow start to their first season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Before their winning stretch, the No. 19 team had only two top fives (both runner-up finishes) and 12 laps led in the first eight races. By comparison, their JGR teammates Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens won three times and finished in the top 10 in every race.

In addition to their wins, Truex and Pearn have led 445 laps since their Richmond victory April 13.

“Looking at it now, it’s going well, but it’s come with a lot of hard work. It’s been a lot of adjustment,” Pearn said Sunday of the move from Furniture Row Racing to JGR.

They now have 20 wins in their five years and 156 starts together.

“It’s always been an easy relationship between the two of us,” Pearn said of Truex. “I never, ever dreamt that when I kind of took over as crew chief that we’d be sitting here with as many wins as we’ve had together. It just still blows my mind.

“Seemed like we were just hoping that we could knock out some top 10s, and looking back what we’ve been able to do is great, and just so fortunate to work with so many special people on our team and now be part of a big organization with that many more special people, it’s really cool. People are everything that makes this sport and makes the team, so it’s really cool.”

Truex and Pearn claimed three wins in fives races once before in 2016. They also had stretches of three wins in six races in both 2017 and 2018.

Busch and Stevens have been together just as long as Truex and Pearn, being paired together in Cup since 2015 after two years together in Xfinity.

But they have 15 fewer Cup races than Truex and Pearn, a result of Busch missing the first 11 races in 2015 due to injury and Stevens missing four races in 2017 due to a suspension over a lug nut violation (Pearn missed one race for suspension in 2016).

Despite the fewer Cup races together, Busch and Stevens have five more wins, 11 more top fives and six more top 10s than Truex and Pearn.

While Busch hasn’t won since Bristol, he has remained stubbornly consistent. Busch has 12 top 10s in 13 races. The only blemish came at Kansas when Busch had an unscheduled pit stop late for a tire rub and finished 30th.

“We’re fortunate enough to have strong teammates that make us better and hopefully we can do the same for them,” Pearn said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We’ve got some really tough competitors just in this building.”

Last June, after Truex won at Sonoma Raceway, NBC Sports took a look at his and Pearn’s record after 123 starts together and compared it to other historic and active driver-crew chief pairings at the same point, including Busch and Stevens despite them being behind in terms of starts.

With help from Racing Insights, NBC Sports has an updated look at the pace of Truex and Pearn and Busch and Stevens through 156 and 141 starts respectively.

Truex and Pearn trail their JGR teammates, as well as the historic pairings of Darrell Waltrip/Jeff Hammond, Jeff Gordon/Ray Evernham and Dale Earnhardt/Kirk Shelmerdine.

They remain narrowly ahead of the pace established at the same time by eventual seven-time champions Jimmie Johnson/Chad Knaus, along with Tony Stewart/Greg Zipadelli and Brad Keselowski/Paul Wolfe.

However, when it comes to Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers, Truex and Pearn have them beat only in the wins category, with one more victory through 156 races.

See the complete state comparison below.

After 156 starts together

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading into Pocono

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffMay 29, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Martin Truex Jr. is in and Kyle Busch is out as No. 1 in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings.

Truex has been riding a hot hand of late. His Coca-Cola 600 victory was his third in the last five points races.

Truex makes the biggest jump from last week, going from ninth to No. 1 this week. Conversely, Kevin Harvick makes the biggest drop from last week, going from No. 2 to a tie for ninth this week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (39 points): Was like a mail delivery man at Charlotte: Didn’t let heat, nor gloom of night nor a blown tire or contact with another car keep him from his appointed rounds and into victory lane. Three wins in the last five races makes you the sport’s top dog. Last week: 9th.

(tie) 2. Kyle Busch (33 points): Too little, too late in Sunday’s race. But he shouldn’t be too disappointed. He earned his seventh top five and 12th top-10 finish in the first 13 races of the season. Nobody else comes close. Still, with Truex’s success, Busch is no longer No. 1 within his own organization. Last week: 1st.

(tie) 2. Chase Elliott (33 points): Best Chevrolet driver of the bunch. Led a Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut that placed all four of its drivers in the top 10. Remains the only HMS (and Chevrolet) driver with a win this season. Has not finished outside the top five since winning at Talladega. That’s four top fives in a row. Last week: 5th.

4. Joey Logano (30 points): Maybe, just maybe, if the race would have gone into overtime, he might have had a chance of overtaking Truex for the win. Nonetheless, it was his third runner-up of the season and seventh top-five (including his win earlier in the year at Las Vegas). Things are looking very good for the defending series champion. Last week: 4th.

5. Alex Bowman (22 points): Failed to make it four runner-up finishes in a row in points races, but a seventh in the longest race of the season is nothing to be ashamed about. Last week: 6th.

6. Jimmie Johnson (14 points): The seven-time Cup champ is slowly getting back into his old form. We may sound like a broken record, but it’s just a matter of time before Johnson finally breaks the longest winless streak of his career (which has reached 72 races, dating back to spring 2017 at Dover). Last week: Not ranked.

7. Chris Buescher (14 points): Has earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in his last two points races. Still has a way to go – he’s 22nd in the standings this week, 55 points behind 16th-ranked Kyle Larson – but the little team that could is getting it done. Last week: Not ranked.

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (10 points): Earned his first top-five of the season and first since last fall’s playoff race at Talladega. If you’re looking for a dark horse pairing to make the playoffs this season, keep your eye on Stenhouse and Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ryan Newman. Last week: Not ranked.

(tie) 9. William Byron (7 points): Earned his second pole of the season and third top-10 finish of the season at Charlotte. Is starting to click with crew chief Chad Knaus. Last week: 8th.

(tie) 9. Kevin Harvick (7 points): Some drivers would take a 15-race winless streak but for Kevin Harvick such a streak seems long. Last week: 2nd.

Others receiving votes: Tyler Reddick (5 points), Brad Keselowski (5 points), Justin Allgaier (4 points).

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to return to Martinsville in May 2020

Tom Whitmore/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongMay 28, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martinsville Speedway announced Tuesday that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to the track in 2020.

It will mark the series’ first race at Martinsville since 2010.

The modified tour, once a fixture at Martinsville, will run a 200-lap race at night on May 8, 2020. That will be held the evening before the Cup night race there. The modified race will be known as the MaxPro Window Films 200.

“We get asked a lot about the modifieds a lot – from fans, from drivers, from media,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Now, we can say, ‘Yes, we will have them back next year.’ These cars are such an important part of Martinsville Speedway history and the time is right to bring them back.”

The modified division first raced at Martinsville from 1960-2002. Greg Sacks went 101.014 mph in qualifying in a modified car in 1986 – a record that remains for any series at Martinsville.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Martinsville Speedway are a perfect match,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Managing Director, Touring Series. “When you talk history and legacy – names like (Richie) Evans, (Jerry) Cook and (Geoff) Bodine are synonymous with Martinsville. The modified division and Martinsville Speedway are the cornerstones on which the sport was built. We’re excited about adding names like (Doug) Coby, (Justin) Bonsignore, and maybe even (Ryan) Preece – a new generation of Modified racing stars to the half-mile and look forward to being part of an incredible race weekend.”

 