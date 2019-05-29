Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports Power Rankings heading into Pocono

By NBC Sports StaffMay 29, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. is in and Kyle Busch is out as No. 1 in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings.

Truex has been riding a hot hand of late. His Coca-Cola 600 victory was his third in the last five points races.

Truex makes the biggest jump from last week, going from ninth to No. 1 this week. Conversely, Kevin Harvick makes the biggest drop from last week, going from No. 2 to a tie for ninth this week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (39 points): Was like a mail delivery man at Charlotte: Didn’t let heat, nor gloom of night nor a blown tire or contact with another car keep him from his appointed rounds and into victory lane. Three wins in the last five races makes you the sport’s top dog. Last week: 9th.

(tie) 2. Kyle Busch (33 points): Too little, too late in Sunday’s race. But he shouldn’t be too disappointed. He earned his seventh top five and 12th top-10 finish in the first 13 races of the season. Nobody else comes close. Still, with Truex’s success, Busch is no longer No. 1 within his own organization. Last week: 1st.

(tie) 2. Chase Elliott (33 points): Best Chevrolet driver of the bunch. Led a Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut that placed all four of its drivers in the top 10. Remains the only HMS (and Chevrolet) driver with a win this season. Has not finished outside the top five since winning at Talladega. That’s four top fives in a row. Last week: 5th.

4. Joey Logano (30 points): Maybe, just maybe, if the race would have gone into overtime, he might have had a chance of overtaking Truex for the win. Nonetheless, it was his third runner-up of the season and seventh top-five (including his win earlier in the year at Las Vegas). Things are looking very good for the defending series champion. Last week: 4th.

5. Alex Bowman (22 points): Failed to make it four runner-up finishes in a row in points races, but a seventh in the longest race of the season is nothing to be ashamed about. Last week: 6th.

6. Jimmie Johnson (14 points): The seven-time Cup champ is slowly getting back into his old form. We may sound like a broken record, but it’s just a matter of time before Johnson finally breaks the longest winless streak of his career (which has reached 72 races, dating back to spring 2017 at Dover). Last week: Not ranked.

7. Chris Buescher (14 points): Has earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in his last two points races. Still has a way to go – he’s 22nd in the standings this week, 55 points behind 16th-ranked Kyle Larson – but the little team that could is getting it done. Last week: Not ranked.

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (10 points): Earned his first top-five of the season and first since last fall’s playoff race at Talladega. If you’re looking for a dark horse pairing to make the playoffs this season, keep your eye on Stenhouse and Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ryan Newman. Last week: Not ranked.

(tie) 9. William Byron (7 points): Earned his second pole of the season and third top-10 finish of the season at Charlotte. Is starting to click with crew chief Chad Knaus. Last week: 8th.

(tie) 9. Kevin Harvick (7 points): Some drivers would take a 15-race winless streak but for Kevin Harvick such a streak seems long. Last week: 2nd.

Others receiving votes: Tyler Reddick (5 points), Brad Keselowski (5 points), Justin Allgaier (4 points).

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to return to Martinsville in May 2020

By Dustin LongMay 28, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Martinsville Speedway announced Tuesday that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to the track in 2020.

It will mark the series’ first race at Martinsville since 2010.

The modified tour, once a fixture at Martinsville, will run a 200-lap race at night on May 8, 2020. That will be held the evening before the Cup night race there. The modified race will be known as the MaxPro Window Films 200.

“We get asked a lot about the modifieds a lot – from fans, from drivers, from media,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Now, we can say, ‘Yes, we will have them back next year.’ These cars are such an important part of Martinsville Speedway history and the time is right to bring them back.”

The modified division first raced at Martinsville from 1960-2002. Greg Sacks went 101.014 mph in qualifying in a modified car in 1986 – a record that remains for any series at Martinsville.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Martinsville Speedway are a perfect match,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Managing Director, Touring Series. “When you talk history and legacy – names like (Richie) Evans, (Jerry) Cook and (Geoff) Bodine are synonymous with Martinsville. The modified division and Martinsville Speedway are the cornerstones on which the sport was built. We’re excited about adding names like (Doug) Coby, (Justin) Bonsignore, and maybe even (Ryan) Preece – a new generation of Modified racing stars to the half-mile and look forward to being part of an incredible race weekend.”

 

Goodyear tire info for Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
NASCAR returns for the first of two visits in less than two months at Pocono Raceway for this weekend’s Pocono 400 Cup race and the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race.

According to this week’s Goodyear media release, “Pocono is truly a unique race track with three distinct corners, each based on another track — Turn 1 on the former Trenton Speedway, Turn 2 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Turn 3 on The Milwaukee Mile. Having relatively little banking, teams often use left-side air pressures as a tuning tool to gain grip as the cars transition from the high-speed straightaways to the low-speed corners. Goodyear has integrated construction updates to both the left- and right-side tires for this race, incorporating elements that have shown positive results in fundamental testing. The tread compounds on both sides of the car are the same as last year.”

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, “Pocono provides several challenges for tires and teams, being pretty flat with long, fast straightaways and three unique corners. We have to bring a tire set-up that handles those demanding conditions, perhaps most notably the corners where we need to provide grip levels more like what’s needed on a short track. This being a race with higher downforce than last year paired with the lower horsepower package, the tread compounds remain unchanged from 2018, which should help with grip as well.”

Notes – New set-up for Cup and Xfinity at Pocono: Teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Pocono this weekend. … These are two new Goodyear tire codes for this week, featuring construction updates on both sides of the car compared to what was run at Pocono last season. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners on all four tire positions at Pocono. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for both Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race; Xfinity: 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4870; Right-side – D-4876

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,241 mm (88.23 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 18 psi; Left Rear — 18 psi; Right Front — 41 psi; Right Rear — 37 psi

Penalty report from Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Two NASCAR Cup teams were penalized on Tuesday for lug nut violations in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Todd Gordon, crew chief for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang, and Brian Pattie, crew chief of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, were both assessed $10,000 fines apiece for loose or missing lug nuts.

Also, in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR announced that team member William Z. McAlister has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery Program and his indefinite suspension, given on April 23, has been lifted.

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
Following this past Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season is now halfway down before the playoffs.

Sunday, the Cup and Xfinity series visit the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle, otherwise known as Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s two races:

Cup – Pocono 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Cody Ware will make his fifth consecutive start and 11th overall in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet, while Bayley Currey will be in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Quin Houff will be back in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner, beating Kyle Larson.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 cars entered in this race.

Cup regular Austin Dillon will be in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Cup regular Ryan Preece will drive the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

There is no driver entered in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. will make his fifth start of the season in the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is back in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing for a second consecutive weekend. 

Kyle Busch won this race last year, beating Chase Elliott.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

