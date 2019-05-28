Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Newman’s No. 6 to carry Oscar Mayer throwback scheme at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
To borrow from one of its classic TV commercials, Ryan Newman’s race car has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R. Newman’s race car has a second name, it’s M-A-Y-E-R.

Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will carry a special paint scheme for Labor Day Weekend’s 70th annual Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, it was announced Tuesday morning. It will also mark the fifth consecutive year that Darlington has encouraged teams to include a throwback paint scheme for their cars. This year’s suggested throwback era is 1990-94.

The paint scheme on Newman’s Ford will pay homage to the scheme carried on NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s Roush Racing Ford when it earned the team’s first Southern 500 triumph in 1993.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile also will be wrapped in the same throwback scheme.

I think the scheme looks great,” Newman said in a media release. “Darlington is my favorite track on the circuit and the Southern 500 is one of the best events on our schedule. I can’t wait to come back here in September and see if we can put this No. 6 back in victory lane.”

Added track president Kerry Tharp: “The Throwback platform has been an exceptional way for Darlington Raceway to connect the past, present and future of the sport, and no better place to do it in my mind than here at Darlington, which I think is the most historic and iconic race track on the circuit. This will be year five for us and it’s an opportunity for the people to come back that have been a part of the sport for a long time and reconnect with family and friends. It’s a reunion, and we want that reunion to continue to build.”

Newman has led 334 laps in his career at Darlington, scoring 13 top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2002. Roush Fenway Fords have won 20 times at Darlington, leading over 4,500 laps and winning five times in Cup.

Bump & Run: Biggest surprise, disappointment of 2019

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffMay 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Biggest surprise and disappointment in the first half of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Surprise — Alex Bowman. Disappointment — Erik Jones

Dustin Long: Surprise — The lack of cautions from accidents, particularly multiple cars, with the field closer and the blocking so prevalent. Disappointment — That Stewart-Haas Racing remains winless after winning 12 races last year. SHR has three stage wins this season compared to eight at this point last year.

Daniel McFadin: Surprise — That Circuit City still exists as a primarily online store and will return as a full-time sponsor for Shane Lee in the Xfinity Series. Disappointment — That Ross Chastain didn’t declare for points in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. He’s the only Truck Series driver who has finished in the top 10 in all eight races so far and he’d be locked into the playoffs with his Kansas win.

Jerry Bonkowski: Biggest surprise — Kurt Busch has been outstanding since coming to Chip Ganassi Racing. It’s only just a matter of time before he reaches victory lane. Biggest disappointment — Bubba Wallace was primed for a strong season, but he’s done nothing but struggle for much of the first 13 races – his advancing to and finishing fifth in the All-Star Race notwithstanding.

Who will you be watching closely in the second half of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Kyle Larson

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson. He’s on a 59-race winless streak and holds the final transfer spot for the playoffs. Can he and his team be stronger to ensure a playoff spot and be relevant in the race for a championship?

Daniel McFadin: Alex Bowman. After no tops 10s in the first nine races, he has four straight leaving the Coke 600. I think he could be very dangerous going forward.

Jerry Bonkowski: Jimmie Johnson. I feel confident that he’ll not only break his 72-race winless streak that dates back to Dover in spring 2017, but that he’ll be part of the final four heading into Miami for the season-ending championship race. The seven-time champ is a hot streak waiting to happen.

Will all 16 drivers in a playoff spot now make the playoffs? If not, who outside a playoff spot will make it?

Nate Ryan: At least one from the trio of Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make it and possibly all three.

Dustin Long: No. Erik Jones will find his way into the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: No, I think one or two drivers outside the top 16 will sneak in, and I guess Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. right now.

Jerry Bonkowski: No. I think Ryan Newman has a good chance if he develops better consistency in the second half of the regular season. Likewise for his Roush Fenway Racing teammate, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race, Christopher Bell tumbles

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 28, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

Kyle Larson scored his first World of Outlaws win of the season after a brief duel for the lead with Christopher Bell on Monday night at Lawrenceburg (Indiana) Speedway.

As they raced side-by-side into Turn 1, Bell’s sprint car jumped the cushion and he hit the wall. The contact caused Bell’s car to go upside down and tumble briefly. Bell finished 22nd in the 24-car field.

“These Outlaw wins are so hard to win,” Larson said, according to the World of Outlaws site. “I mean, you’ve got Bell, leading, he’s one of, if not the best drivers in the country or in the world right now, in open wheel cars. And Donny Schatz, who’s arguably the best in winged sprint cars. So, to beat those two feels really cool.”

Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, was second. Giovanni Scelzi placed third. Schatz is the series leader. He has a 48-point lead on Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing.

The World of Outlaws next race on Friday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

 

 

NASCAR America: Corey LaJoie, David Ragan impress in Coke 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
At the end of a very long night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a few drivers that don’t normally get talked about had raised a few eyebrows, including Go Fas Racing’s Corey LaJoie.

Thanks to late-race cautions and a chaotic final restart, LaJoie was able to pilot his No. 32 Ford to a 12th-place finish.

It is LaJoie’s best finish on a non-superspeedway track and came in his 70th Cup start.

On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman discussed his run as well the performances of David Ragan and Chris Buescher.

“That is an incredible day,” Kligerman said of LaJoie’s day. “He’s off to honestly an incredible last few weeks.”

LaJoie finished 11th at Talladega three races prior to the Coke 600.

“We still had 25th-place speed,” LaJoie said Sunday. “Maybe a little bit better at times. But we just put ourselves in the right position and there’s that last restart where you can get up on the wheel and make some stuff happen. … A win is like three wins for us. Anytime we finish 22nd we’re slapping hands and smiling and all that. 12th is like an anomaly. But we’ll take it. I’m just pretty pumped up. This is the best I’ve ever ran at a mile-and-a-half by far. It just goes to show … (Go Fas Racing) believes in me as a driver and we’re making a lot of guys on the other end of the garage pretty pissed when the 32 car drives around them.”

Watch the above video for more.

