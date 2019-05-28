Ryan Newman’s No. 6 to carry Oscar Mayer throwback scheme at Darlington

To borrow from one of its classic TV commercials, Ryan Newman’s race car has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R. Newman’s race car has a second name, it’s M-A-Y-E-R.

Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will carry a special paint scheme for Labor Day Weekend’s 70th annual Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, it was announced Tuesday morning. It will also mark the fifth consecutive year that Darlington has encouraged teams to include a throwback paint scheme for their cars. This year’s suggested throwback era is 1990-94.

The paint scheme on Newman’s Ford will pay homage to the scheme carried on NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s Roush Racing Ford when it earned the team’s first Southern 500 triumph in 1993.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile also will be wrapped in the same throwback scheme.

“I think the scheme looks great,” Newman said in a media release. “Darlington is my favorite track on the circuit and the Southern 500 is one of the best events on our schedule. I can’t wait to come back here in September and see if we can put this No. 6 back in victory lane.”

Added track president Kerry Tharp: “The Throwback platform has been an exceptional way for Darlington Raceway to connect the past, present and future of the sport, and no better place to do it in my mind than here at Darlington, which I think is the most historic and iconic race track on the circuit. This will be year five for us and it’s an opportunity for the people to come back that have been a part of the sport for a long time and reconnect with family and friends. It’s a reunion, and we want that reunion to continue to build.”

Newman has led 334 laps in his career at Darlington, scoring 13 top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2002. Roush Fenway Fords have won 20 times at Darlington, leading over 4,500 laps and winning five times in Cup.

Take a closer look at the No. 6 Throwback @oscarmayer scheme 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ps6ks0oltC — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) May 28, 2019

