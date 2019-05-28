Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Pocono

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Following this past Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season is now halfway down, halfway to go in preparation for the 10-race playoffs.

This Sunday, the Cup and Xfinity series visit the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle, otherwise known as Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s two races:

Cup – Pocono 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

It will be a short field of sorts for this Sunday’s race, with only 37 cars entered.

Cody Ware will make his fifth consecutive start and 11th overall in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet, while Bayley Currey will be in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Lastly, Quin Houff will be back in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of this race, beating Kyle Larson.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 cars entered in this race.

Cup regular Austin Dillon will be in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

There is no driver entered in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Ronny Bassett Jr. will make his fifth start of the season in the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Todd Peck will be in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

Kyle Busch won this race last year, beating Chase Elliott.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Follow @JerryBonkowski