Penalty report from Charlotte

NASCAR returns for the first of two visits in less than two months at Pocono Raceway for this weekend’s Pocono 400 Cup race and the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race.

According to this week’s Goodyear media release, “Pocono is truly a unique race track with three distinct corners, each based on another track — Turn 1 on the former Trenton Speedway, Turn 2 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Turn 3 on The Milwaukee Mile. Having relatively little banking, teams often use left-side air pressures as a tuning tool to gain grip as the cars transition from the high-speed straightaways to the low-speed corners. Goodyear has integrated construction updates to both the left- and right-side tires for this race, incorporating elements that have shown positive results in fundamental testing. The tread compounds on both sides of the car are the same as last year.”

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, “Pocono provides several challenges for tires and teams, being pretty flat with long, fast straightaways and three unique corners. We have to bring a tire set-up that handles those demanding conditions, perhaps most notably the corners where we need to provide grip levels more like what’s needed on a short track. This being a race with higher downforce than last year paired with the lower horsepower package, the tread compounds remain unchanged from 2018, which should help with grip as well.”

Notes – New set-up for Cup and Xfinity at Pocono: Teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Pocono this weekend. … T hese are two new Goodyear tire codes for this week, featuring construction updates on both sides of the car compared to what was run at Pocono last season. … A s on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners on all four tire positions at Pocono. … A ir pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for both Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race; Xfinity: 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4870; Right-side – D-4876

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,241 mm (88.23 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 18 psi; Left Rear — 18 psi; Right Front — 41 psi; Right Rear — 37 psi

