Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tom Whitmore/Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to return to Martinsville in May 2020

By Dustin LongMay 28, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martinsville Speedway announced Tuesday that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to the track in 2020.

It will mark the series’ first race at Martinsville since 2010.

The modified tour, once a fixture at Martinsville, will run a 200-lap race at night on May 8, 2020. That will be held the evening before the Cup night race there. The modified race will be known as the MaxPro Window Films 200.

“We get asked a lot about the modifieds a lot – from fans, from drivers, from media,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Now, we can say, ‘Yes, we will have them back next year.’ These cars are such an important part of Martinsville Speedway history and the time is right to bring them back.”

The modified division first raced at Martinsville from 1960-2002. Greg Sacks went 101.014 mph in qualifying in a modified car in 1986 – a record that remains for any series at Martinsville.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Martinsville Speedway are a perfect match,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Managing Director, Touring Series. “When you talk history and legacy – names like (Richie) Evans, (Jerry) Cook and (Geoff) Bodine are synonymous with Martinsville. The modified division and Martinsville Speedway are the cornerstones on which the sport was built. We’re excited about adding names like (Doug) Coby, (Justin) Bonsignore, and maybe even (Ryan) Preece – a new generation of Modified racing stars to the half-mile and look forward to being part of an incredible race weekend.”

 

Goodyear tire info for Pocono

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR returns for the first of two visits in less than two months at Pocono Raceway for this weekend’s Pocono 400 Cup race and the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race.

According to this week’s Goodyear media release, “Pocono is truly a unique race track with three distinct corners, each based on another track — Turn 1 on the former Trenton Speedway, Turn 2 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Turn 3 on The Milwaukee Mile. Having relatively little banking, teams often use left-side air pressures as a tuning tool to gain grip as the cars transition from the high-speed straightaways to the low-speed corners. Goodyear has integrated construction updates to both the left- and right-side tires for this race, incorporating elements that have shown positive results in fundamental testing. The tread compounds on both sides of the car are the same as last year.”

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, “Pocono provides several challenges for tires and teams, being pretty flat with long, fast straightaways and three unique corners. We have to bring a tire set-up that handles those demanding conditions, perhaps most notably the corners where we need to provide grip levels more like what’s needed on a short track. This being a race with higher downforce than last year paired with the lower horsepower package, the tread compounds remain unchanged from 2018, which should help with grip as well.”

Notes – New set-up for Cup and Xfinity at Pocono: Teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Pocono this weekend. … These are two new Goodyear tire codes for this week, featuring construction updates on both sides of the car compared to what was run at Pocono last season. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners on all four tire positions at Pocono. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for both Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race; Xfinity: 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4870; Right-side – D-4876

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,241 mm (88.23 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 18 psi; Left Rear — 18 psi; Right Front — 41 psi; Right Rear — 37 psi

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Penalty report from Charlotte

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two NASCAR Cup teams were penalized on Tuesday for lug nut violations in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Todd Gordon, crew chief for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang, and Brian Pattie, crew chief of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, were both assessed $10,000 fines apiece for loose or missing lug nuts.

Also, in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR announced that team member William Z. McAlister has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery Program and his indefinite suspension, given on April 23, has been lifted.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Pocono

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following this past Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season is now halfway down before the playoffs.

Sunday, the Cup and Xfinity series visit the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle, otherwise known as Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s two races:

Cup – Pocono 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Cody Ware will make his fifth consecutive start and 11th overall in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet, while Bayley Currey will be in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Quin Houff will be back in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner, beating Kyle Larson.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 cars entered in this race.

Cup regular Austin Dillon will be in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Cup regular Ryan Preece will drive the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

There is no driver entered in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. will make his fifth start of the season in the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is back in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing for a second consecutive weekend. 

Kyle Busch won this race last year, beating Chase Elliott.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ryan Newman’s No. 6 to carry Oscar Mayer throwback scheme at Darlington

Photo: Roush Fenway Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

To borrow from one of its classic TV commercials, Ryan Newman’s race car has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R. Newman’s race car has a second name, it’s M-A-Y-E-R.

Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will carry a special paint scheme for Labor Day Weekend’s 70th annual Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, it was announced Tuesday morning. It will also mark the fifth consecutive year that Darlington has encouraged teams to include a throwback paint scheme for their cars. This year’s suggested throwback era is 1990-94.

The paint scheme on Newman’s Ford will pay homage to the scheme carried on NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s Roush Racing Ford when it earned the team’s first Southern 500 triumph in 1993.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile also will be wrapped in the same throwback scheme.

I think the scheme looks great,” Newman said in a media release. “Darlington is my favorite track on the circuit and the Southern 500 is one of the best events on our schedule. I can’t wait to come back here in September and see if we can put this No. 6 back in victory lane.”

Added track president Kerry Tharp: “The Throwback platform has been an exceptional way for Darlington Raceway to connect the past, present and future of the sport, and no better place to do it in my mind than here at Darlington, which I think is the most historic and iconic race track on the circuit. This will be year five for us and it’s an opportunity for the people to come back that have been a part of the sport for a long time and reconnect with family and friends. It’s a reunion, and we want that reunion to continue to build.”

Newman has led 334 laps in his career at Darlington, scoring 13 top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2002. Roush Fenway Fords have won 20 times at Darlington, leading over 4,500 laps and winning five times in Cup.

Follow @JerryBonkowski