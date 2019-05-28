Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race, Christopher Bell tumbles

By Dustin LongMay 28, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson scored his first World of Outlaws win of the season after a brief duel for the lead with Christopher Bell on Monday night at Lawrenceburg (Indiana) Speedway.

As they raced side-by-side into Turn 1, Bell’s sprint car jumped the cushion and he hit the wall. The contact caused Bell’s car to go upside down and tumble briefly. Bell finished 22nd in the 24-car field.

“These Outlaw wins are so hard to win,” Larson said, according to the World of Outlaws site. “I mean, you’ve got Bell, leading, he’s one of, if not the best drivers in the country or in the world right now, in open wheel cars. And Donny Schatz, who’s arguably the best in winged sprint cars. So, to beat those two feels really cool.”

Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, was second. Giovanni Scelzi placed third. Schatz is the series leader. He has a 48-point lead on Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing.

The World of Outlaws next race on Friday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

 

 

NASCAR America: Corey LaJoie, David Ragan impress in Coke 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At the end of a very long night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a few drivers that don’t normally get talked about had raised a few eyebrows, including Go Fas Racing’s Corey LaJoie.

Thanks to late-race cautions and a chaotic final restart, LaJoie was able to pilot his No. 32 Ford to a 12th-place finish.

It is LaJoie’s best finish on a non-superspeedway track and came in his 70th Cup start.

On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman discussed his run as well the performances of David Ragan and Chris Buescher.

“That is an incredible day,” Kligerman said of LaJoie’s day. “He’s off to honestly an incredible last few weeks.”

LaJoie finished 11th at Talladega three races prior to the Coke 600.

“We still had 25th-place speed,” LaJoie said Sunday. “Maybe a little bit better at times. But we just put ourselves in the right position and there’s that last restart where you can get up on the wheel and make some stuff happen. … A win is like three wins for us. Anytime we finish 22nd we’re slapping hands and smiling and all that. 12th is like an anomaly. But we’ll take it. I’m just pretty pumped up. This is the best I’ve ever ran at a mile-and-a-half by far. It just goes to show … (Go Fas Racing) believes in me as a driver and we’re making a lot of guys on the other end of the garage pretty pissed when the 32 car drives around them.”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Coca-Cola 600 recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will look back at both the Coke 600 and Indy 500

Parker Kligerman, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan will discuss both races.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Chris Buescher completes ‘epic comeback’ to finish sixth in Coke 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Roughly 15 minutes after the end of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Chris Buescher was the last Cup driver to arrive at the pit road media bullpen to discuss his experience in the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He had a lot to talk about.

“That was a really fun race,” Buescher said. “The most fun I’ve had at one of these 600s.”

That’s not the tone you’d expect from a driver who got into the wall on Lap 116, fell from 11th to 17th and then cut a tire 12 laps later to bring out the caution.

But it is the tone you expect from a driver who came back from being a lap down to finish sixth in NASCAR’s longest race.

As a result, the JTG-Daugherty Racing driver has consecutive top-10 finishes for the first time in his Cup career. Sunday’s finish follows a 10th at Kansas two weeks ago.

“Had great speed from the drop of the green,” said Buescher, who started 22nd. “Second stage just tried to get a little too high and got up in the fence. It’s on me. … We knew we had speed still, but this group did a terrific job repairing. Came in prepared. Worked really hard after practice, made a lot of changes as well. Just a great all around effort. The pit crew did a terrific job.”

Buescher thought his contact with the wall was “going to hurt us for sure.”

“I felt like it probably knocked a bunch of camber into it and was worried about blowing a tire with just wearing out the inside edge,” Buescher said. “(His team) sure made it look good. Tire wear looked good throughout the night. After we got that going we just kept digging harder and harder and stopped worrying about it and there at the end we didn’t have to worry about a thing.”

In five previous starts on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval, Buescher’s best finish was 16th in the fall 2016 race.

But Buescher had to survive a “wild” five-lap shootout to end the race, with his car restarting 12th after all but one lead-lap car pitted and Daniel Suarez was penalized for pitting outside his box.

“I need to rewatch the replay to understand what happened,” Buescher said. “I got ran into probably three times. Got ran into the fence at on point when we were four wide. And nobody lifted. Honestly, it’s kind of what we expected all of these races to be like this year. I think it got hot enough, slick enough we finally had one of those nights tonight. It made for some wild racing. Made it frustrating at times trying to get by on the bottom. You had options, you were able to move around. What a great time.”

Buescher’s result comes in the wake of other impressive runs for his team in the previous 12 races that didn’t end as well.

At Bristol he placed seventh in Stage 2 but had to pit from ninth with 41 laps to go due to a loose wheel. He finished 25th.

A week later at Richmond he placed in the top 10 in both stages but finished 22nd.

The Kansas race saw his most consistent run as he placed sixth in both stages before finishing 10th for his first top 10 since Atlanta.

Buescher credited “continuity” and “chemistry” on his team and working “extremely hard through the offseason” to be ready for the new rules package.

“What a terrific finish for us in the JTG-Daugherty Racing group,” Buescher said. “For us to have great runs this season that have been right round top fives and not quite get the finishes out of it, this is a good night to have a pretty epic comeback.”

After early spin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earns first top five on a 1.5-mile track

By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — With 14 laps left in the first stage of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got loose exiting Turn 4 while running seventh.

As a result, Kyle Busch ran into the back of his No. 17 Ford and sent it sliding towards the green of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield.

Just last year that development might have been the last one for Stenhouse in NASCAR’s longest race, with the infield grass possibly damaging the car enough to end his night.

But instead of grass, Stenhouse recovered from a slide through a portion of 88,000 square feet of synthetic turf that was installed last July.

Instead of an early exit to the garage, Stenhouse and his Roush Fenway Racing team ended the night with a fifth-place finish. It’s Roush’s first top five of the year and the first of Stenhouse’s Cup career on a 1.5-mile track.

The result comes after Stenhouse raced for the lead in the closing laps two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway before settling into a 11th-place finish.

“That’s nice. I felt like we gave one away at Kansas,” Stenhouse said. “I was just telling the guys it was pretty rewarding to finish this one off and get a top five. I was bummed that last caution came out (with eight laps left in race). Made us work a lot harder for that top five then I wanted. All in all we got it done.”

After Stenhouse’s Stage 1 spin, another caution came out with eight laps left in the stage and the No. 17 team elected to stay out and he placed 22nd. They then stayed out during the stage break and restarted ninth before eventually finishing Stage 2 in 15th.

“As the race went on to Lap 200 we were struggling with the balance and felt like I had something wrong with our car,” Stenhouse said. “Just didn’t seem to run down the straightaway, but once we got the car balanced a little better I could run through the corner better and our lap times got better.”

In the closing laps Stenhouse felt like he had “a top-three car on the long run, maybe a top-two car” as they matched the lap times of eventual race-winner Martin Truex Jr.

Stenhouse wasn’t the only Roush driver showing improvements. Teammate Ryan Newman also found himself in the top 10 during parts of the final stage. During the last caution, Newman’s team gambled on just two tires and restarted second. But he was overtaken and finished 16th.

“I was happy when I was running fifth and I looked up and Newman was I think seventh,” Stenhouse said. “That’s what you want. You want both cars running well. We’ve had one car run well and the other one not. So Kansas at the end of the race, here at the end of the race we were both up where we think we need to be”

Stenhouse knows Roush still has “some work to do.”

“Really happy to get up there and contend with that caliber of cars two mile-and-half races in a row. We got to make sure we keep this momentum going and try to carry that through the summer.”