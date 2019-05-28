Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Goodyear tire info for Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR returns for the first of two visits in less than two months at Pocono Raceway for this weekend’s Pocono 400 Cup race and the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race.

According to this week’s Goodyear media release, “Pocono is truly a unique race track with three distinct corners, each based on another track — Turn 1 on the former Trenton Speedway, Turn 2 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Turn 3 on The Milwaukee Mile. Having relatively little banking, teams often use left-side air pressures as a tuning tool to gain grip as the cars transition from the high-speed straightaways to the low-speed corners. Goodyear has integrated construction updates to both the left- and right-side tires for this race, incorporating elements that have shown positive results in fundamental testing. The tread compounds on both sides of the car are the same as last year.”

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, “Pocono provides several challenges for tires and teams, being pretty flat with long, fast straightaways and three unique corners. We have to bring a tire set-up that handles those demanding conditions, perhaps most notably the corners where we need to provide grip levels more like what’s needed on a short track. This being a race with higher downforce than last year paired with the lower horsepower package, the tread compounds remain unchanged from 2018, which should help with grip as well.”

Notes – New set-up for Cup and Xfinity at Pocono: Teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Pocono this weekend. … These are two new Goodyear tire codes for this week, featuring construction updates on both sides of the car compared to what was run at Pocono last season. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners on all four tire positions at Pocono. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for both Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race; Xfinity: 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4870; Right-side – D-4876

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,241 mm (88.23 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 18 psi; Left Rear — 18 psi; Right Front — 41 psi; Right Rear — 37 psi

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Penalty report from Charlotte

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two NASCAR Cup teams were penalized on Tuesday for lug nut violations in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Todd Gordon, crew chief for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang, and Brian Pattie, crew chief of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang, were both assessed $10,000 fines apiece for loose or missing lug nuts.

Also, in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR announced that team member William Z. McAlister has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery Program and his indefinite suspension, given on April 23, has been lifted.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Pocono

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following this past Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season is now halfway down, halfway to go in preparation for the 10-race playoffs.

This Sunday, the Cup and Xfinity series visit the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle, otherwise known as Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s two races:

Cup – Pocono 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

It will be a short field of sorts for this Sunday’s race, with only 37 cars entered.

Cody Ware will make his fifth consecutive start and 11th overall in the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet, while Bayley Currey will be in the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Lastly, Quin Houff will be back in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of this race, beating Kyle Larson.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 cars entered in this race.

Cup regular Austin Dillon will be in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

There is no driver entered in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. will make his fifth start of the season in the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Todd Peck will be in the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota.

Kyle Busch won this race last year, beating Chase Elliott.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ryan Newman’s No. 6 to carry Oscar Mayer throwback scheme at Darlington

Photo: Roush Fenway Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

To borrow from one of its classic TV commercials, Ryan Newman’s race car has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R. Newman’s race car has a second name, it’s M-A-Y-E-R.

Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will carry a special paint scheme for Labor Day Weekend’s 70th annual Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, it was announced Tuesday morning. It will also mark the fifth consecutive year that Darlington has encouraged teams to include a throwback paint scheme for their cars. This year’s suggested throwback era is 1990-94.

The paint scheme on Newman’s Ford will pay homage to the scheme carried on NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s Roush Racing Ford when it earned the team’s first Southern 500 triumph in 1993.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile also will be wrapped in the same throwback scheme.

I think the scheme looks great,” Newman said in a media release. “Darlington is my favorite track on the circuit and the Southern 500 is one of the best events on our schedule. I can’t wait to come back here in September and see if we can put this No. 6 back in victory lane.”

Added track president Kerry Tharp: “The Throwback platform has been an exceptional way for Darlington Raceway to connect the past, present and future of the sport, and no better place to do it in my mind than here at Darlington, which I think is the most historic and iconic race track on the circuit. This will be year five for us and it’s an opportunity for the people to come back that have been a part of the sport for a long time and reconnect with family and friends. It’s a reunion, and we want that reunion to continue to build.”

Newman has led 334 laps in his career at Darlington, scoring 13 top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2002. Roush Fenway Fords have won 20 times at Darlington, leading over 4,500 laps and winning five times in Cup.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Bump & Run: Biggest surprise, disappointment of 2019

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffMay 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Biggest surprise and disappointment in the first half of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Surprise — Alex Bowman. Disappointment — Erik Jones

Dustin Long: Surprise — The lack of cautions from accidents, particularly multiple cars, with the field closer and the blocking so prevalent. Disappointment — That Stewart-Haas Racing remains winless after winning 12 races last year. SHR has three stage wins this season compared to eight at this point last year.

Daniel McFadin: Surprise — That Circuit City still exists as a primarily online store and will return as a full-time sponsor for Shane Lee in the Xfinity Series. Disappointment — That Ross Chastain didn’t declare for points in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. He’s the only Truck Series driver who has finished in the top 10 in all eight races so far and he’d be locked into the playoffs with his Kansas win.

Jerry Bonkowski: Biggest surprise — Kurt Busch has been outstanding since coming to Chip Ganassi Racing. It’s only just a matter of time before he reaches victory lane. Biggest disappointment — Bubba Wallace was primed for a strong season, but he’s done nothing but struggle for much of the first 13 races – his advancing to and finishing fifth in the All-Star Race notwithstanding.

Who will you be watching closely in the second half of the regular season?

Nate Ryan: Kyle Larson

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson. He’s on a 59-race winless streak and holds the final transfer spot for the playoffs. Can he and his team be stronger to ensure a playoff spot and be relevant in the race for a championship?

Daniel McFadin: Alex Bowman. After no tops 10s in the first nine races, he has four straight leaving the Coke 600. I think he could be very dangerous going forward.

Jerry Bonkowski: Jimmie Johnson. I feel confident that he’ll not only break his 72-race winless streak that dates back to Dover in spring 2017, but that he’ll be part of the final four heading into Miami for the season-ending championship race. The seven-time champ is a hot streak waiting to happen.

Will all 16 drivers in a playoff spot now make the playoffs? If not, who outside a playoff spot will make it?

Nate Ryan: At least one from the trio of Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make it and possibly all three.

Dustin Long: No. Erik Jones will find his way into the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: No, I think one or two drivers outside the top 16 will sneak in, and I guess Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. right now.

Jerry Bonkowski: No. I think Ryan Newman has a good chance if he develops better consistency in the second half of the regular season. Likewise for his Roush Fenway Racing teammate, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.