Daniel Suarez fastest in final Coca-Cola 600 practice

CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Suarez completed a sweep of Saturday’s two Cup practice sessions by posting the top speed in final practice for the Coca-Cola 600.
Suarez recorded a speed of 180.704 mph around Charlotte Motor Speedway. He made 51 laps around the 1.5-mile track.
The top five was completed by Daniel Hemric (180.686 mph), Denny Hamlin (180.553), Ryan Preece (180.469) and Kyle Busch (180.276).
Busch has the best 10-lap average at 179.485 mph
Chase Elliott recorded the most laps in the session with 62. He was 18th on the speed chart.
CONCORD, N.C. — Christopher Bell will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Bell won his third pole of the season with a speed of 184.313 mph. His previous poles were at Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway.
The top five is completed by Cole Custer (183.187 mph), Tyler Reddick (182.192), Austin Dillon (181.659) and Brandon Jones (181.610).
Justin Haley will start 35th after an axle broke on his No. 11 Chevrolet in the middle of his qualifying run.
Ross Chastain did not finish his qualifying run after experiencing an electrical problem in the ignition on his No. 4 Chevrolet. He will start 37th out of 38 cars.
The Alsco 300 is scheduled to start at 1:16 p.m. ET on FS1.
After a two-week break, the Xfinity Series returns to action today for the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: North Carolina Basketball Legend Phil Ford will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.
PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Billy Mauldin, CEO and President of Motor Racing Outreach. U. S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Marc Wilka will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 90 degrees and a 20% percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won this race over Cole Custer and Christopher Bell.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Suarez topped the speed chart in Saturday’s first Cup Series practice for the Coca-Cola 600.
Suarez posted a top speed of 182.143 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
The top five was filled out by defending 600 winner Kyle Busch (182.051 mph), Austin Dillon (181.488), Ryan Blaney (181.397) and Kevin Harvick (181.366).
Denny Hamlin, who was sixth on the chart, recorded the most laps with 52.
Dillon had the best 10-lap average at 180.639 mph.
Ryan Newman got into the Turn 3 wall as the session ended and suffered significant damage to the right side of his No. 6 Ford. The team is repairing the car.
Final practice is set for 11:05 a.m. ET
After two weeks off the Xfinity Series returns today for a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Cup Series teams will also be in action as they hold two practice sessions for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.
Saturday’s forecast by wunderground.com calls for sunny skies throughout the day with the high reaching 94 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of race at the start time for the Xfinity Series race.
Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:35 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)
9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS1)
10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)