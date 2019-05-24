Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Stewart-Haas Racing

Tony Stewart’s championships to be celebrated on Throwback Weekend at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 24, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Stewart-Haas Racing has a lot to be proud of, most recently Wednesday’s revelation that team co-owner and three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next January.

To celebrate the honor, the organization will bring back three unique paint schemes representing each of Stewart’s three NASCAR Cup championships – 2002, 2005 and 2011 – as part of the annual Bojangles’ Southern 500 Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend.

Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford Mustang will carry the paint scheme Stewart had in 2002, Daniel Suarez’ No. 41 will carry Stewart’s 2005 paint scheme, and Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 will have the 2011 paint scheme.

Chris Buescher completes ‘epic comeback’ to finish sixth in Coke 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Roughly 15 minutes after the end of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Chris Buescher was the last Cup driver to arrive at the pit road media bullpen to discuss his experience in the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He had a lot to talk about.

“That was a really fun race,” Buescher said. “The most fun I’ve had at one of these 600s.”

That’s not the tone you’d expect from a driver who got into the wall on Lap 116, fell from 11th to 17th and then cut a tire 12 laps later to bring out the caution.

But it is the tone you expect from a driver who came back from being a lap down to finish sixth in NASCAR’s longest race.

As a result, the JTG-Daugherty Racing driver has consecutive top-10 finishes for the first time in his Cup career. Sunday’s finish follows a 10th at Kansas two weeks ago.

“Had great speed from the drop of the green,” said Buescher, who started 22nd. “Second stage just tried to get a little too high and got up in the fence. It’s on me. … We knew we had speed still, but this group did a terrific job repairing. Came in prepared. Worked really hard after practice, made a lot of changes as well. Just a great all around effort. The pit crew did a terrific job.”

Buescher thought his contact with the wall was “going to hurt us for sure.”

“I felt like it probably knocked a bunch of camber into it and was worried about blowing a tire with just wearing out the inside edge,” Buescher said. “(His team) sure made it look good. Tire wear looked good throughout the night. After we got that going we just kept digging harder and harder and stopped worrying about it and there at the end we didn’t have to worry about a thing.”

In five previous starts on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval, Buescher’s best finish was 16th in the fall 2016 race.

But Buescher had to survive a “wild” five-lap shootout to end the race, with his car restarting 12th after all but one lead-lap car pitted and Daniel Suarez was penalized for pitting outside his box.

“I need to rewatch the replay to understand what happened,” Buescher said. “I got ran into probably three times. Got ran into the fence at on point when we were four wide. And nobody lifted. Honestly, it’s kind of what we expected all of these races to be like this year. I think it got hot enough, slick enough we finally had one of those nights tonight. It made for some wild racing. Made it frustrating at times trying to get by on the bottom. You had options, you were able to move around. What a great time.”

Buescher’s result comes in the wake of other impressive runs for his team in the previous 12 races that didn’t end as well.

At Bristol he placed seventh in Stage 2 but had to pit from ninth with 41 laps to go due to a loose wheel. He finished 25th.

A week later at Richmond he placed in the top 10 in both stages but finished 22nd.

The Kansas race saw his most consistent run as he placed sixth in both stages before finishing 10th for his first top 10 since Atlanta.

Buescher credited “continuity” and “chemistry” on his team and working “extremely hard through the offseason” to be ready for the new rules package.

“What a terrific finish for us in the JTG-Daugherty Racing group,” Buescher said. “For us to have great runs this season that have been right round top fives and not quite get the finishes out of it, this is a good night to have a pretty epic comeback.”

After early spin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earns first top five on a 1.5-mile track

By Daniel McFadinMay 27, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — With 14 laps left in the first stage of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got loose exiting Turn 4 while running seventh.

As a result, Kyle Busch ran into the back of his No. 17 Ford and sent it sliding towards the green of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield.

Just last year that development might have been the last one for Stenhouse in NASCAR’s longest race, with the infield grass possibly damaging the car enough to end his night.

But instead of grass, Stenhouse recovered from a slide through a portion of 88,000 square feet of synthetic turf that was installed last July.

Instead of an early exit to the garage, Stenhouse and his Roush Fenway Racing team ended the night with a fifth-place finish. It’s Roush’s first top five of the year and the first of Stenhouse’s Cup career on a 1.5-mile track.

The result comes after Stenhouse raced for the lead in the closing laps two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway before settling into a 11th-place finish.

“That’s nice. I felt like we gave one away at Kansas,” Stenhouse said. “I was just telling the guys it was pretty rewarding to finish this one off and get a top five. I was bummed that last caution came out (with eight laps left in race). Made us work a lot harder for that top five then I wanted. All in all we got it done.”

After Stenhouse’s Stage 1 spin, another caution came out with eight laps left in the stage and the No. 17 team elected to stay out and he placed 22nd. They then stayed out during the stage break and restarted ninth before eventually finishing Stage 2 in 15th.

“As the race went on to Lap 200 we were struggling with the balance and felt like I had something wrong with our car,” Stenhouse said. “Just didn’t seem to run down the straightaway, but once we got the car balanced a little better I could run through the corner better and our lap times got better.”

In the closing laps Stenhouse felt like he had “a top-three car on the long run, maybe a top-two car” as they matched the lap times of eventual race-winner Martin Truex Jr.

Stenhouse wasn’t the only Roush driver showing improvements. Teammate Ryan Newman also found himself in the top 10 during parts of the final stage. During the last caution, Newman’s team gambled on just two tires and restarted second. But he was overtaken and finished 16th.

“I was happy when I was running fifth and I looked up and Newman was I think seventh,” Stenhouse said. “That’s what you want. You want both cars running well. We’ve had one car run well and the other one not. So Kansas at the end of the race, here at the end of the race we were both up where we think we need to be”

Stenhouse knows Roush still has “some work to do.”

“Really happy to get up there and contend with that caliber of cars two mile-and-half races in a row. We got to make sure we keep this momentum going and try to carry that through the summer.”

Coca-Cola 600 winners and losers

By Dustin LongMay 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Status quo — Martin Truex Jr.’s victory in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 gave Joe Gibbs Racing its eighth win in 13 points races. JGR and Team Penske — the top two teams in the series — went 1-2-3 with Truex (JGR), Joey Logano (Penske) and Kyle Busch (JGR).

Hendrick Motorsports — Placed all four cars in the top 10 for the first time since Texas in April 2016. Chase Elliott was fourth, Alex Bowman placed seventh, Jimmie Johnson was eighth and William Byron finished ninth. This was Bowman’s fourth consecutive top-10 finish, the longest streak of his career. 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Scored his first top-five finish of the season.

Chris Buescher Sixth-place finish was his best of the season.

Corey LaJoie Finished 12th. That was his second finish of 12th or better in the past four points races for Go Fas Racing.

LOSERS

Those who don’t like the status quo — Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have won 12 of the first 13 points races of the season. When will someone keep both organizations from victory lane again?

Joe Gibbs Racing — The cars of Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and affiliate Matt DiBenedetto had tire issues that sent them into the wall. A Goodyear executive said that officials found that the tires went down as a result of over deflection from low pressures and high loads. The issues came a day after JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones also had tire issues in the Xfinity race.

Denny HamlinPlaced 17th in the Coca-Cola 600. He’s finished 16th or worse in each of the last four points races.