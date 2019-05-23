Xfinity Series practice report from Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. – Brad Keselowski says wife Paige is due with the couple’s second child the week of the NASCAR banquet, which is scheduled Dec. 5.

Keselowski announced Wednesday that his wife is pregnant.

Their daughter, Scarlett, was born May 19, 2015. Keselowski later detailed the health scare the family had with Scarlett a month after she was born. Keselowski stated that they had been told at one point that Scarlett could die. They took her to the Mayo Clinic and she was diagnosed with laryngomalacia, a congenital softening of the tissues of the larynx above the vocal cords.

Emergency surgery was performed and she recovered.

“It definitely weighs on you,” Keselowski said of what Scarlett went through as he and his wife prepare for their second child. “Obviously, my wife hasn’t been at the track the last few months. That’s intentional because, one, the strain on her, (and) two we didn’t want a bunch of people asking her about it because of those things that can happen.

“Just trying to be as supportive as I can. The realistic part is she is doing most of the work. They say ‘we’re having a baby,’ it’s more she’s having the baby and I’m cheering. It’s still a great time and I’m grateful for the lesson I’ve had in my life.

“I’m just going to do the best I can to be a responsible, great parent and show the most amount of love I know how to show and realize that it can all be taken away from you at a moment’s notice but hope and believe that it won’t.”