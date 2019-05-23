Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Logano family

Joey Logano and family searching for lost dog

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Joey Logano says he and his family continue to search for their lost dog, Luigi.

Logano’s wife Brittany wrote on a Facebook post for lost and found pets in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area that the family’s French Bulldog got out of their fence Tuesday night.

“Our little Luigi I believe he’s stolen, I think,” Joey Logano said Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We can’t really put a match to anything. We put a bunch of signs up and things on social media and we watched the cameras at our house and we see him running around the backyard and then you don’t see him again. Not really sure what happened there. I hope we can find him. We haven’t give up hope yet. Hopefully, over time someone will find it in their heart to the do the right thing, and hopefully give us a call and we can find him.

“We’ve learned that Frenchies are one of the most stolen dogs around. It’s kind of sad that someone does that. It’s a member of your family. It’s a jerk move. Hopefully, we can figure it out.”

Xfinity Series practice report from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 23, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C – Tyler Reddick swept both Xfinity Series practice sessions Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the final session he posted a top speed of 180.536 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

He was followed by Christopher Bell (179.946 mph), Justin Haley (179.485), Cole Custer (178.571) and Austin Dillon (178.130).

Chase Briscoe recored the most laps in the session with 58. He was eighth on the speed chart.

Click here for the speed chart.

First practice

Reddick posted a top speed of 180 mph in the first practice session.

He was followed by Custer (179.509 mph), Austin Cindric (179.093), Dillon (178.613) and John Hunter Nemechek (178.283).

Ross Chastain was sixth on the speed chart (178.083).

Rookie Justin Haley was seventh and recorded the most laps in the session with 26.

Mason Diaz slid and hit the inside wall during the session.

Click here for the speed chart.

 

Brad Keselowski’s wife due with couple’s second child

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 23, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Brad Keselowski says wife Paige is due with the couple’s second child the week of the NASCAR banquet, which is scheduled Dec. 5.

Keselowski announced Wednesday that his wife is pregnant.

Their daughter, Scarlett, was born May 19, 2015. Keselowski later detailed the health scare the family had with Scarlett a month after she was born. Keselowski stated that they had been told at one point that Scarlett could die. They took her to the Mayo Clinic and she was diagnosed with laryngomalacia, a congenital softening of the tissues of the larynx above the vocal cords.

Emergency surgery was performed and she recovered.

“It definitely weighs on you,” Keselowski said of what Scarlett went through as he and his wife prepare for their second child. “Obviously, my wife hasn’t been at the track the last few months. That’s intentional because, one, the strain on her, (and) two we didn’t want a bunch of people asking her about it because of those things that can happen.

“Just trying to be as supportive as I can. The realistic part is she is doing most of the work. They say ‘we’re having a baby,’ it’s more she’s having the baby and I’m cheering. It’s still a great time and I’m grateful for the lesson I’ve had in my life.

“I’m just going to do the best I can to be a responsible, great parent and show the most amount of love I know how to show and realize that it can all be taken away from you at a moment’s notice but hope and believe that it won’t.”

Christopher Bell’s car damaged by man-hole cover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 23, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — There is a slightly different traffic pattern in the Xfinity Series garage this weekend after Christopher Bell‘s front end was damaged by a man-hole cover early in practice Thursday.

The splitter on Bell’s No. 20 Toyota was damaged by the man-hole cover, which is located at the end of the garage where the cars run through as they exit the garage.

Bell’s team made repairs quickly and he was able to continue. He was 10th fastest in the practice session.

As a result, NASCAR has placed traffic cones in the area to divert traffic around the area.

The man-hole cover that damaged Christopher Bell’s car (Daniel McFadin)
The traffic cones set up to keep cars from running over the man-hole cover (middle cone) (Daniel McFadin)

Daniel Hemric fastest in first Coca-Cola 600 practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 23, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Hemric was fastest in the first Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Hemric posted a top speed of 182.791 mph around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He was followed by Chase Elliott (182.340 mph), William Byron (182.211), Kyle Busch (182.168) and Jimmie Johnson (182.008).

Alex Bowman was seventh to put all four Hendrick Motorsports cars in the top 10.

Austin Dillon in eighth gave Chevrolet six cars in the top 10.

Landon Cassill recorded the most laps in the session with 37. He was 32nd on the speed chart.

Click here for the speed chart.