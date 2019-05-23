Joey Logano and family searching for lost dog

CONCORD, N.C. — Joey Logano says he and his family continue to search for their lost dog, Luigi.

Logano’s wife Brittany wrote on a Facebook post for lost and found pets in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area that the family’s French Bulldog got out of their fence Tuesday night.

“Our little Luigi I believe he’s stolen, I think,” Joey Logano said Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We can’t really put a match to anything. We put a bunch of signs up and things on social media and we watched the cameras at our house and we see him running around the backyard and then you don’t see him again. Not really sure what happened there. I hope we can find him. We haven’t give up hope yet. Hopefully, over time someone will find it in their heart to the do the right thing, and hopefully give us a call and we can find him.

“We’ve learned that Frenchies are one of the most stolen dogs around. It’s kind of sad that someone does that. It’s a member of your family. It’s a jerk move. Hopefully, we can figure it out.”