Joey Logano and family searching for lost dog

CONCORD, N.C. — Joey Logano says he and his family continue to search for their lost dog, Luigi.
Logano’s wife Brittany wrote on a Facebook post for lost and found pets in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area that the family’s French Bulldog got out of their fence Tuesday night.
“Our little Luigi I believe he’s stolen, I think,” Joey Logano said Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We can’t really put a match to anything. We put a bunch of signs up and things on social media and we watched the cameras at our house and we see him running around the backyard and then you don’t see him again. Not really sure what happened there. I hope we can find him. We haven’t give up hope yet. Hopefully, over time someone will find it in their heart to the do the right thing, and hopefully give us a call and we can find him.
“We’ve learned that Frenchies are one of the most stolen dogs around. It’s kind of sad that someone does that. It’s a member of your family. It’s a jerk move. Hopefully, we can figure it out.”
Emergency surgery was performed and she recovered.
“It definitely weighs on you,” Keselowski said of what Scarlett went through as he and his wife prepare for their second child. “Obviously, my wife hasn’t been at the track the last few months. That’s intentional because, one, the strain on her, (and) two we didn’t want a bunch of people asking her about it because of those things that can happen.
“Just trying to be as supportive as I can. The realistic part is she is doing most of the work. They say ‘we’re having a baby,’ it’s more she’s having the baby and I’m cheering. It’s still a great time and I’m grateful for the lesson I’ve had in my life.
“I’m just going to do the best I can to be a responsible, great parent and show the most amount of love I know how to show and realize that it can all be taken away from you at a moment’s notice but hope and believe that it won’t.”