Social media salutes NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Social media quickly rose to congratulate the five men named Wednesday to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Tony Stewart, Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte and Waddell Wilson.
Here are some of the more noteworthy posts from Twitter:
Congrats to the 2020 @NASCARHall class: @TonyStewart
Joe Gibbs
Waddell Wilson
Buddy Baker @Bobby_Labonte
Lots of great history here. It’ll be fun over the next several months learning more about these legends.
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 22, 2019
Congrats @TonyStewart!! #NASCARHOF#AlwaysRac14g pic.twitter.com/c2oi3s6vg5
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 22, 2019
Congratulations @TonyStewart @NASCARHall #AlwaysRac14g pic.twitter.com/e9Fjc6C5Xo
— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 22, 2019
Congratulations @TonyStewart 🙌 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020! We knew it was only a matter of time. Well done! 🏎️ #NASCARHOF #AlwaysRac14g https://t.co/K5ZqOkpNe7
— Haas Automation, Inc (@Haas_Automation) May 22, 2019
Congratulations @TonyStewart on being inducted into the #NASCARHOF class of 2020! I could not be more proud to be a part of your organization. #AlwaysRac14g pic.twitter.com/EF4sizpwi2
— Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 22, 2019
Congrats to @TonyStewart (@StewartHaasRcng), Wadell Wilson (the original King of Speed!), & @Bobby_Labonte on being voted into the @NASCARHall Class of 2020! The entire class is deserving of this honor. Our sport was built by this class along with many others! #NASCARHoF pic.twitter.com/J9kh3sZZl0
— Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) May 22, 2019
Congratulations, boss man. #NASCARHOF Class of 2020 has a good ring to it, doesn't it! Well deserved, @TonyStewart. Well deserved. #AlwaysRac14g pic.twitter.com/QW6yWxAp7b
— Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) May 22, 2019
Congratulations to my friend @Bobby_Labonte you are in!!! the @NASCARHall proud and happy for you 🏁
— Ricky Craven (@RickyCraven32) May 22, 2019
Congrats @Bobby_Labonte .. I’ve raced against you a lot and you are the definition of a Hall Of Famer.. First a fabricator then a crew member and finally a GREAT Champion race car driver.. https://t.co/gEGjW4J7o0
— Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) May 22, 2019
Congrats @Bobby_Labonte well deserved 👏🏻 I remember calling him Bobby “the bunny” when I was 5 or 6😂 https://t.co/SZ30OIjn2T
— Matt Tifft (@matt_tifft) May 22, 2019
This makes my freaking day!!!! Bobby is on the phone with his dad. They’re so proud and excited!!! We love you @Bobby_Labonte! Everyone’s favorite uncle is in the Hall!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhh!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BelTzdHx0F
— Kristy Labonte (@KristyLabonte) May 22, 2019
A special TEXAS-SIZED congratulations to Texas’ own @Bobby_Labonte on being named to the 2020 Class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame! https://t.co/mJYjgK4pDM
— Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) May 22, 2019
Congrats Coach on the 2020 #NASCAR Hall Of Fame induction. Well deserved and I’m proud to drive for you!
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) May 22, 2019
The NASCAR Hall of Fame is no longer a Smoke-free facility. #NASCAR
— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) May 22, 2019
Waddell Wilson spent four years as a crew chief with Hendrick Motorsports and will now take his place in the @NASCARHall. #NASCARHOF https://t.co/ZIjXrlAELW
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 22, 2019
Welcome to the @NASCARHall, Waddell Wilson!
As a Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Wilson worked with @AllWaltrip, Geoff Bodine and Ricky Rudd. #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/8J07Ym31Rs
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 22, 2019
Following in his father,#NASCARHOFer Buck Baker’s footsteps, Buddy Baker took to racing creating a legacy (and setting records) of his own. In 1970, Baker became the first driver to eclipse the 200-mph mark on a closed course while testing at @TalladegaSuperS. #NASCAR #NASCARHall pic.twitter.com/rfGULKY3jf
— NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) May 22, 2019
The Gentle Giant is in the #NASCARHOF!
Buddy Baker not only goes in as a #DAYTONA500 champion & winner of the Firecracker 400, but his 177.602mph average speed driving the ‘Grey Ghost’ in the 1980 DAYTONA 500 is still the record for Fastest Winning Speed in the DAYTONA 500. pic.twitter.com/Jr2pAHTlj4
— Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) May 22, 2019
#NASCAR | Buddy Baker won 6 of his 19 Cup races with #Ford, which included a career-best four wins in 1975 with Hall of Famer Bud Moore. Now he will join him in the #NASCARHall as a 2020 inductee. pic.twitter.com/cakskKlJqS
— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) May 22, 2019