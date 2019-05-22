Ross Chastain adds fifth Xfinity race with Kaulig Racing

Ross Chastain will get a fifth opportunity to compete for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series this year after the team announced Wednesday he’ll drive its No. 10 Chevrolet in the Oct. 19 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
When Chastain’s deal with Kaulig Racing and sponsor Nutrien Ag Solutions was initially announced in January, it was only for three races: the season-opener at Daytona, Chicagoland Speedway (June 29) and the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2).
Since then he’s also competed for Kaulig Racing in the April race at Talladega.
The addition of the Kansas race means Chastain will be in No. 10 for consecutive playoff races. Chastain continues to drive for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity races he’s not with Kaulig Racing.
“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored with my partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Chastain said in a media release. “The support Brent (Dewars), Matt (Kaulig) and team have given me is incredible. I’m so grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to drive the Nutrien Ag Solutions colors for a fifth race and have the chance at getting them to Victory Lane.”
The addition of the fifth race comes two weeks after Chastain earned his first career Gander Outdoors Truck Series win at Kansas Speedway racing for Niece Motorsports.
Chastain has competed in every national NASCAR series race so far in 2019, making 30 starts.
His best Xfinity finish through 10 races is seventh at Las Vegas.