NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: 2020 NASCAR Hall class revealed, followed by IndyCar Live

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 22, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
On today’s edition of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths (5 to 6 p.m. ET) on NBCSN, we’ll bring you all the latest news from the revelation of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 inductees.

NASCAR on NBC analysts Kyle Petty and Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will be joined on MotorMouths by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio morning team Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone.

Right after the show, make sure to stay tuned for IndyCar Live from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET with Kevin Lee from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tony Stewart leads 2020 Hall of Fame Class

By Daniel McFadinMay 22, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Stewart, the three-time Cup champion who took NASCAR by storm after transitioning from open-wheel racing, was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 on Wednesday.

Stewart’s election comes two days after his 48th birthday.

Joining Stewart in the Class of 2020 are: Joe Gibbs, Waddell Wilson, Buddy Baker and Bobby Labonte.

Edsel Ford wins the Landmark Award.

A native of Columbus, Indiana, Stewart’s election comes in his first year on the ballot. He retired from NASCAR competition at the end of 2016 with 49 Cup Series wins and three titles as a driver (2002, 2005 and 2011).

In 2014 he earned a fourth title in his role as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, who he joined in 2010.

After being crowned the 1997 Indy Racing League champion, in 1998 Stewart split time between the IRL and competing for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. He moved up to Cup in 1999 and claimed the Rookie of the Year title after earning three wins. He was the first rookie to win a race since Davey Allison in 1987.

Stewart won two Brickyard 400s, four July Daytona races and eight road course victories, including his final Cup win in June 2016 at Sonoma Raceway.

Stewart’s one of the most prolific Cup drivers to never win the Daytona 500, joining fellow Hall of Famer Mark Martin in that category.

Nicknamed “Smoke,” Stewart is also one of four drivers to attempt “the Double” of competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. He did it twice, in 1999 and 2001.

Stewart’s election also comes 27 years after he attended his first NASCAR race, the 1992 Cup finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as a 21-year-old wearing a $2,000 suit and trying to “impress people.”

“I thought like I was wasting my time being down there,” Stewart said in 2016. “I thought there was no way I was going to get an opportunity to come do this.”

Kyle Larson needs ‘timing’ to be right for an Indy 500 attempt

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 22, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
It’s not a stretch to say that when he thinks of the Indianapolis 500, Kyle Larson keeps looking at his watch.

“I think someday I’ll end up doing it, I just want to make sure the timing is right,” Larson said Wednesday on Happy Hours on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Larson would welcome the chance to follow Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kurt Busch, who finished sixth in the 2014 Indy 500, in doing double-duty at both Indianapolis and in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 later the same day. But he admits there’s a caveat.

“I would love to run (the 500),” Larson said. “The thing is the way we are (running) in Cup, I’m on the borderline of making the playoffs right now.

“And for me to go and run the Indy 500, which is something totally different than what I’ve ever grown up racing, I feel like I would have to dedicate so much of my time to learning how to be a good IndyCar driver. I don’t want to go there and just say I started in the field. I want to go there and do what Kurt (Busch) did, if not better.”

Larson admits to some other hesitation as well, including this story from 2017 where he said he was worried about some of the heavy crashes at Indy.

“I think that would take a lot away from my Cup stuff,” he said. “I know I race sprint cars and stuff and people might say that takes away from it but that’s something I’m comfortable with and I feel like that makes me a better driver in NASCAR.

“I don’t know if I would be hurting myself if I went and ran Indy. If I was able to get a win in the first  … couple races of the Cup season, then I think I could go to Chip and be like, ‘Alright, I’m locked in the playoffs. Let’s go do it and give it a good effort, too.’

“It’s the biggest race in the world. I would love to a part of it, but I also want to be able to do good at it and also feel like I’m not taking anything away from my day job.”

Larson might be tempted to drive an IndyCar first at a place like Pocono Raceway and see if he could be competitive. Tony Stewart gave him some advice about that.

“I’ve heard Tony talk about it, running like Pocono or something the year before,” Larson said. “That would be a good deal I think.

“You look at their restarts, their restart procedures are way different. The pit stops are way different. Just everything is so different. You’ve got all sorts of knobs on your steering wheel. Different boosts and weight jacker settings that you do throughout a lap. There’s so much that I would have to learn.”

Ross Chastain adds fifth Xfinity race with Kaulig Racing

By Daniel McFadinMay 22, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Ross Chastain will get a fifth opportunity to compete for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series this year after the team announced Wednesday he’ll drive its No. 10 Chevrolet in the Oct. 19 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

When Chastain’s deal with Kaulig Racing and sponsor Nutrien Ag Solutions was initially announced in January, it was only for three races: the season-opener at Daytona, Chicagoland Speedway (June 29) and the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2).

Since then he’s also competed for Kaulig Racing in the April race at Talladega.

The addition of the Kansas race means Chastain will be in No. 10 for consecutive playoff races. Chastain continues to drive for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity races he’s not with Kaulig Racing.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored with my partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Chastain said in a media release. “The support Brent (Dewars), Matt (Kaulig) and team have given me is incredible. I’m so grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to drive the Nutrien Ag Solutions colors for a fifth race and have the chance at getting them to Victory Lane.”

The addition of the fifth race comes two weeks after Chastain earned his first career Gander Outdoors Truck Series win at Kansas Speedway racing for Niece Motorsports.

Chastain has competed in every national NASCAR series race so far in 2019, making 30 starts.

His best Xfinity finish through 10 races is seventh at Las Vegas.

Oh ‘G’: Daniel Suarez looks to go from very good to great starting with Coca-Cola 600

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 22, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Daniel Suarez has a ‘G’ at the end of his Twitter handle – @Daniel_SuarezG – which stands for his other surname of Garza.

But ‘G’ also stands for what Suarez aspires for the remainder of this season – to go from very good to great – as he hopes to take things to the next level beginning with Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.

This season has been very good so far but I’m looking to turn it into a great season,” Suarez said in a media release. “We are moving in the right direction and I’m looking forward to doing even better.

We’ve had strong cars over the last month and a half and hopefully I can do my part as the driver and make it a great race this weekend. The one thing I’ve been dreaming about from this race is the amazing vintage Coca-Cola vending machine you get if you win. I really want to bring that thing to my house.”

In addition to his pursuit of the vintage Coca-Cola vending machine, Suarez will carry a special Coca-Cola paint scheme on his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang this weekend, as he makes his third appearance in the 600.

He finished 11th in his first run in NASCAR’s longest race of the season in 2017, and was 15th in last year’s race. He also was sixth in the fall 2017 playoff race.

From an overall success standpoint so far in 2019, Suarez has one top-five and four top-10s in the first 12 races, with a best showing of third at Texas. He also has seven top-15 finishes in his last eight starts, and comes into this weekend ranked 13th in the Cup standings.

Suarez is still looking to earn his first Cup win. Sunday will mark his 85th career Cup start. He knows what is at stake in the 600, an event that is scheduled for 400 laps around the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As a human being you try and perform at 100% the entire time, but when you’re running a marathon you’re not going to be as strong in the last 30 minutes, that’s normal,” Suarez said. “Fatigue is setting in, your muscles are tired, you’re running out of fluid, and you’re hungry.

Racing is the same way, especially in the Coca-Cola 600. We start running out of energy and you’re mind gets tired after four hours of racing. But I look to this race as a marathon and you have to be on top of your game for the last part of this race. So I always try to keep that in my mind when I’m in the car. This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.

It’s a combination of things. Your neck is tired, your lower back is tired, legs are tired and you’re just fatigued. You definitely feel it the next morning after a 600-mile race. You feel like you worked out a lot the day before, and you did inside the car.

One way Suarez will get through Sunday’s four-wheel marathon is to maintain a rather unique mindset.

Two-and-a-half of these 600-mile races and I could be home in Monterrey, Mexico,” he said. “It’s crazy to think of it that way.”

