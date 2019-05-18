Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Monster Energy Open: Larson, Wallace, Byron, Bowman advance to All-Star Race

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
MONSTER ENERGY OPEN UPDATE — CONCLUSION OF RACE:

Kyle Larson dominated the final stage of the Monster Energy Open to advance to tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I had to be patient,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “I knew I had a really good car so I didn’t want to put myself in a bad spot and get damage like other guys did in the segments.

“Hopefully, we can give ourselves a good shot and clean up our act in the next hour or so (when the All-Star Race begins).

Click here for full race results.

Larson joins Stage 2 winner Bubba Wallace and Stage 1 winner William Byron in transferring into the All-Star Race. A fourth driver, Alex Bowman, also advances to the All-Star Race by virtue of winning the Fan Vote.

Larson briefly had a challenge by Ty Dillon in the 10-lap final stage, but then pulled away and won uncontested.

Dillon finished second, followed by Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Paul Menard, David Ragan, Corey LaJoie and Michael McDowell.

The All-Star Race is slated to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN UPDATE — END OF STAGE TWO:

Bubba Wallace held off a late charge by Daniel Suarez — sending the latter spinning after colliding — and Kyle Larsen in Stage 2 of the Monster Energy Open to advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race later tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wallace joins Stage 1 winner William Byron in advancing to the All-Star Race. One final stage remains in the Open.

“This has been tough and I’ve been feeling like a failure for a really long time, I didn’t give a damn out there,” Wallace told Fox Sports 1. “I love Suarez to death but he knows what’s on the line. … We needed this. I needed this.”

Like Stage 1, the scheduled 20-lap Stage 2 went into overtime. Ryan Preece and pole-sitter Daniel Hemric collided with two laps remaining, bringing out the caution.

Stage 2 ultimately went 25 total laps, including five laps of overtime. Kyle Larson finished second, followed by Suarez, Ty Dillon and David Ragan.

Sixth through 10th were Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie and Alex Bowman

One final stage — a 10-lap shootout — remains in the Open. The winner of the final stage will also advance to the All-Star Race. A fourth driver will also advance by winning the Fan Vote.

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN — END OF STAGE 1

William Byron bumped his way into tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race, bumping and then passing Bubba Wallace in the final turn to take Stage 1 of the Monster Energy Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway and will advance into the NASCAR All-Star Race later tonight.

Due to a caution late in Stage 1 when B.J. McLeod‘s car started smoking heavily, the scheduled 20 laps of Stage 1 went 27 laps. Byron was fourth when the white flag fell on the 24-driver Open field and was able to get by Wallace at the start-finish line to take the checkered flag.

“It was just crazy, the seas just parted for us,” Byron told Fox Sports 1. “It feels awesome to be in the All-Star Race. It’s a huge accomplishment for myself and Chad (crew chief Chad Knaus) has been here a number of times. It feels good.”

Two more stages remain: the 20-lap Stage 2 and the final 10-lap Stage 3 (the race winner). The winners of Stage 2 and the overall race winner will then join Byron in advancing to the All-Star Race.

A fourth driver will transfer to the All-Star Race by virtue of winning the fan vote.

Wallace finished second in Stage 1, followed by Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman.

Sixth through 10th were pole-sitter Daniel Hemric, Matt DiBenedetto, Paul Menard, David Ragan and Ryan Preece.

We’ll have the results of Stage 2 and the overall full results of the Open after their completion.

NASCAR releases findings from Kyle Larson’s crash at Talladega

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR says that damage to the right front of Kyle Larson’s car contributed to it getting airborne on the final lap of last month’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR does not plan to make any changes to the cars based on this incident.

Larson was uninjured in the incident that saw his No. 42 Chevrolet roll multiple times after contact from William Byron’s car. The accident started when David Ragan’s car forced Byron into the wall. Byron’s car shot across the track and hit Larson’s car on the right side. Larson skidded toward the inside wall, his car getting airborne.

John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation, estimated that Larson’s car was going 180 mph when it became airborne.

Probst stated Saturday that wind tunnel testing with the wicker on the rear spoiler before the Talladega weekend showed that lift-off speed for a car should have been 250 mph.

The difference in that speed and how fast Larson’s car was going before going airborne was due to the damage to the right front fender of Larson’s car.

“(NASCAR) engineers … created a model that simulated that damage to the rear of the right front wheel opening,” Probst said. “The results of that effectively showed us that when they had that damage, there is about a 70 mph reduction in the liftoff speed, which kind of put us in the 180-190 mph range. Our conclusion is the reason the car got off the ground is from the contact with (Byron’s) car that led to the spin to the right.”

The right rear wheel of Larson’s car appeared to be the first wheel to lose traction with the track as Larson skidded toward the inside wall on the backstretch at Talladega. Even with the roof and hood flaps deploying, air packed underneath the car and turned the right side up to where the underbody was visible as the car hit the wall nose first.

NASCAR’s research include studying replays of the accident, information from the car’s incident data recorder and dozens of computer simulations. Probst estimated five people from NASCAR spent “several days” examining the cause of the accident.

Probst said that teams will be told of the results of his incident in a competition meeting Wednesday.

Tonight’s All-Star Race at Charlotte: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
No points. Just a $1 million to the winner. As pole-sitter Clint Bowyer says: “I don’t care if you’re Warren Buffet or the guy that is going to pick up (trash in) the grandstands after tonight, a million dollars is a million dollars. If you think it doesn’t mean anything different to me than it does to you, then you’re crazy.”

Drivers will go for the $1 million in tonight’s Monster Energy All-Star Race. The evening will begin with the Monster Energy Open for those not yet qualified for the All-Star Race.

Here’s all the info for tonight’s events:

(All times are Eastern)

MONSTER OPEN

START: Eurest Foodservice Director Lisa Melzer will give the command for the Monster Open at 6:10 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 6:18 p.m. 

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Drivers meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 5:56 p.m. The invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain Donnie Floyd at 6:08 p.m. Julia Cole will perform the “God Bless America” at 6:09 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 50 laps (75 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40. 

SPECIAL RULES: Green and yellow laps count in the first two stages. Only green flag laps count in the final stage. Overtime will be applied to all stages if there is a caution just before the end of a stage.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 87 degrees and a 3% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Alex Bowman won stage 1. Daniel Suarez won stage 2. AJ Allmendinger won the final stage. Chase Elliott won the fan vote. All advanced to the All-Star Race last year

ADVANCING TO ALL-STAR RACE: The three stage winners advance along with the fan vote winner.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Monster Energy Open starting lineup

 

ALL-STAR RACE

START: Axell “Slay” Hodges will give the command to start engines for the All-Star Race at 8:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 8:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Drivers meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 7:35 p.m. The invocation will be given by car owner Joe Gibbs at 8 p.m. Michael Tait will perform the National Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (127 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50. Stage 3 ends at Lap 70. 

SPECIAL RULES: Each stage must end under green. Overtime procedures will be in place for each stage. Green and yellow laps count in the first three stages. Only green flag laps count in the final stage.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won last year’s race and was followed by Daniel Suarez, who came from the Open, and Joey Logano.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for All-Star Race starting lineup

Kyle Busch wins sixth consecutive Truck race

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch scored his sixth consecutive Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory, winning Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch also won six in a row from the end of the 2013 season to the early part of the 2014 season.

Friday was Busch’s final Truck race of the season. Drivers who have competed in more than five full-time Cup seasons and score Cup points are limited to five Truck races in a season.

“Wish I could do more,” Busch said on Fox Sports 1 after winning.

Busch had to overcome a late caution when Brett Moffitt lost a tire with less than 10 laps left. That led to a restart with three laps to go. Busch held off the field and pulled away to score his 56th career series win and eighth at Charlotte.

Brennan Poole placed second and was followed by Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. Friesen went from 10th to third in the final three laps.

MORE: Click here for race results

MORE: Click here for points report

Busch had won his past five starts entering Friday night. He won at Pocono in his final start in 2018 and won his first four starts of this season, winning at Atlanta, Las Vegas, Martinsville and Texas.

Stage 1 winner: Matt Crafton

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

Who had a good race: Ben Rhodes followed his runner-up finish last weekend at Kansas with a top-five finish. … Matt Crafton scored his sixth consecutive top 10.

Who had a bad race: Natalie Decker crashed before the end of stage 1. She finished 31st in the 32-truck field.

Next: The Truck Series races June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge where the race winner earns a $50,000 bonus.

Starting lineups for Monster Energy Open, Monster Energy All-Star Race

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer, who last won a pole for a Cup points race in 2007, will lead the field to green in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bowyer won the pole after posting the fastest time for three laps and a pit stop Friday night. He’ll be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.

The All-Star Race will have 19 drivers. Fifteen qualified Friday. The three stage winners from the Monster Energy Open and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race.

Click here for All-Star Race starting lineup

The Monster Open will precede the All-Star Race. Daniel Hemric will start on the pole, leading a field of 24 cars to the green flag. This race is scheduled to take the green at 6:18 p.m. ET.

Michael McDowell joins Hemric on the front row.

Click here for Monster Energy Open starting lineup