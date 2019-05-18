Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Tonight’s All-Star Race at Charlotte: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
No points. Just a $1 million to the winner. As pole-sitter Clint Bowyer says: “I don’t care if you’re Warren Buffet or the guy that is going to pick up (trash in) the grandstands after tonight, a million dollars is a million dollars. If you think it doesn’t mean anything different to me than it does to you, then you’re crazy.”

Drivers will go for the $1 million in tonight’s Monster Energy All-Star Race. The evening will begin with the Monster Energy Open for those not yet qualified for the All-Star Race.

Here’s all the info for tonight’s events:

(All times are Eastern)

MONSTER OPEN

START: Eurest Foodservice Director Lisa Melzer will give the command for the Monster Open at 6:10 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 6:18 p.m. 

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Drivers meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 5:56 p.m. The invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain Donnie Floyd at 6:08 p.m. Julia Cole will perform the “God Bless America” at 6:09 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 50 laps (75 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40. 

SPECIAL RULES: Green and yellow laps count in the first two stages. Only green flag laps count in the final stage. Overtime will be applied to all stages if there is a caution just before the end of a stage.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 87 degrees and a 3% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Alex Bowman won stage 1. Daniel Suarez won stage 2. AJ Allmendinger won the final stage. Chase Elliott won the fan vote. All advanced to the All-Star Race last year

ADVANCING TO ALL-STAR RACE: The three stage winners advance along with the fan vote winner.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Monster Energy Open starting lineup

 

ALL-STAR RACE

START: Axell “Slay” Hodges will give the command to start engines for the All-Star Race at 8:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 8:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Drivers meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 7:35 p.m. The invocation will be given by car owner Joe Gibbs at 8 p.m. Michael Tait will perform the National Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (127 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50. Stage 3 ends at Lap 70. 

SPECIAL RULES: Each stage must end under green. Overtime procedures will be in place for each stage. Green and yellow laps count in the first three stages. Only green flag laps count in the final stage.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won last year’s race and was followed by Daniel Suarez, who came from the Open, and Joey Logano.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for All-Star Race starting lineup

Kyle Busch wins sixth consecutive Truck race

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch scored his sixth consecutive Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory, winning Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch also won six in a row from the end of the 2013 season to the early part of the 2014 season.

Friday was Busch’s final Truck race of the season. Drivers who have competed in more than five full-time Cup seasons and score Cup points are limited to five Truck races in a season.

“Wish I could do more,” Busch said on Fox Sports 1 after winning.

Busch had to overcome a late caution when Brett Moffitt lost a tire with less than 10 laps left. That led to a restart with three laps to go. Busch held off the field and pulled away to score his 56th career series win and eighth at Charlotte.

Brennan Poole placed second and was followed by Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. Friesen went from 10th to third in the final three laps.

MORE: Click here for race results

MORE: Click here for points report

Busch had won his past five starts entering Friday night. He won at Pocono in his final start in 2018 and won his first four starts of this season, winning at Atlanta, Las Vegas, Martinsville and Texas.

Stage 1 winner: Matt Crafton

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

Who had a good race: Ben Rhodes followed his runner-up finish last weekend at Kansas with a top-five finish. … Matt Crafton scored his sixth consecutive top 10.

Who had a bad race: Natalie Decker crashed before the end of stage 1. She finished 31st in the 32-truck field.

Next: The Truck Series races June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge where the race winner earns a $50,000 bonus.

Starting lineups for Monster Energy Open, Monster Energy All-Star Race

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer, who last won a pole for a Cup points race in 2007, will lead the field to green in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bowyer won the pole after posting the fastest time for three laps and a pit stop Friday night. He’ll be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.

The All-Star Race will have 19 drivers. Fifteen qualified Friday. The three stage winners from the Monster Energy Open and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race.

Click here for All-Star Race starting lineup

The Monster Open will precede the All-Star Race. Daniel Hemric will start on the pole, leading a field of 24 cars to the green flag. This race is scheduled to take the green at 6:18 p.m. ET.

Michael McDowell joins Hemric on the front row.

Click here for Monster Energy Open starting lineup

Clint Bowyer soars to All-Star pole

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer earned his first pole for the All-Star Race, posting the fastest time during the session, which featured three laps and a pit stop.

Kyle Busch joins Bowyer on the front row for Saturday night’s race that will pay $1 million to the winner. Kevin Harvick, who won this race last year, starts third and is followed by Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr.

Click here for qualifying results

Busch was originally penalized for a tire violation during his pit stop but NASCAR reversed the call and allow his time to stand.

Bowyer’s best previous start in the All-Star Race was second in 2011. He has one top-10 finish in nine previous starts. His best finish in the event was seventh in 2014. Bowyer’s last pole in a points race was September 2007 at New Hampshire, a span of 417 races.

“We put ourselves in position to take their million bucks and that’s all you an ask for,” Bowyer said. 

Ryan Newman, who qualified sixth, had the fastest speed entering pit road at 167 mph, according to Racing Insights. Busch had the fastest pit stop at 14.6 seconds.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola each slid through their pit box on their stops. Logano will start 10th and Almirola will start 13th.

The teams of Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski each were penalized five second for having one lug nut not secured after their stop. Keselowski will start 14th. Busch will start 15th.

The final four spots will be set by the Monster Energy Open. The three stage winners advance to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner.

Daniel Hemric wins pole for Monster Energy Open

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Hemric backed up his fast time in practice to win the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open.

The Open is for all cars not qualified for Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race.

The three stage winners and the winner of the fan vote will advance from this race to the All-Star Race.

Hemric won the pole with a lap of 182.168 mph. He was followed by Michael McDowell (181.226 mph), William Byron (181.093), Daniel Suarez (181.044) and Paul Menard (180.662).

“We came here with a mindset as a company that we need to have a really fast race car,” Hemric said.

Click here for qualifying results

 

 