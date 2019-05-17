Matt Crafton wins pole for tonight’s Truck race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – Will Kyle Busch be the next NASCAR driver to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day?

Busch said he remains hopeful of he can join his brother, Kurt, as among the few drivers to do so.

“The window is probably closing but, honestly if I continue to work out and try to get in shape or stay in shape or get in better shape, then I can continue to keep that door open for longer,” Busch said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’ve been doing all those things. Whether or not the opportunity is ever presented, we’ll see what happens. As of right now I don’t have any plans.”

John Andretti was the first driver to compete in both races on the same day in 1994. Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch also have competed in both races on the same day.

Stewart had the best result, finishing sixth in the 2001 Indianapolis 500 and placing third at Charlotte that night.

Kurt Busch was the last driver to compete the double, doing so in 2014. He finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and was the rookie of the year. A blown engine ended his Charlotte race early that night.

No driver has attempted the double since.

Jimmie Johnson will attend the start of the Indianapolis 500 before returning to Charlotte to compete in the 600. Johnson was as Indy for practice Thursday.

As for what he’s looking forward to seeing at Indianapolis, Johnson said: “I want to go up and see that place packed full of people and feel the energy that I’ve heard about so many times.”

As for running in the Indy 500, which will be broadcast by NBC this year,Johnson said he has no plans.