Matt Crafton wins pole for tonight’s Truck race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – Matt Crafton won the pole for the second consecutive week in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Crafton earned the pole for Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap of 179.134 mph. Stewart Friesen joins him on the front row after a lap of 178.926 mph. Todd Gilliland (178.595 mph) starts third. He’s followed by Harrison Burton (178.430) and Ben Rhodes (178.283).
Kyle Busch, who is seeking to win his fifth race of the season, starts eighth after a lap of 177.723 mph. Busch and all other drivers with more than five full-time Cup seasons and scoring Cup points are limited to five Truck races a year.
CONCORD, N.C. – Will Kyle Busch be the next NASCAR driver to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day?
Busch said he remains hopeful of he can join his brother, Kurt, as among the few drivers to do so.
“The window is probably closing but, honestly if I continue to work out and try to get in shape or stay in shape or get in better shape, then I can continue to keep that door open for longer,” Busch said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’ve been doing all those things. Whether or not the opportunity is ever presented, we’ll see what happens. As of right now I don’t have any plans.”
John Andretti was the first driver to compete in both races on the same day in 1994. Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch also have competed in both races on the same day.
Stewart had the best result, finishing sixth in the 2001 Indianapolis 500 and placing third at Charlotte that night.
Kurt Busch was the last driver to compete the double, doing so in 2014. He finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and was the rookie of the year. A blown engine ended his Charlotte race early that night.
No driver has attempted the double since.
Jimmie Johnson will attend the start of the Indianapolis 500 before returning to Charlotte to compete in the 600. Johnson was as Indy for practice Thursday.
As for what he’s looking forward to seeing at Indianapolis, Johnson said: “I want to go up and see that place packed full of people and feel the energy that I’ve heard about so many times.”
As for running in the Indy 500, which will be broadcast by NBC this year,Johnson said he has no plans.
Austin Dillon fastest in final practice session for All-Star cars
Harvick and Alex Bowman each ran the most laps at 44. Bowman was 20th on the speed chart with a top lap of 177.311 mph.
Harvick had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 178.481 mph. He was followed by Erik Jones (177.525 mph) and Bowyer (177.232).
There were no incidents in the session.
Brad Keselowski was the slowest of the 39 cars on track. He had steering issues and ran only five laps in the session.
Final practice for cars in the Monster Energy Open will be from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET. Final practice for cars in the All-Star Race will be from 2:05 – 2:25 p.m. Cars in the All-Star Race then will have pit practice afterward to prepare for Friday night’s qualifying format that includes a pit stop.