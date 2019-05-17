Kyle Busch wins sixth consecutive Truck race

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch scored his sixth consecutive Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory, winning Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Busch also won six in a row from the end of the 2013 season to the early part of the 2014 season.
Friday was Busch’s final Truck race of the season. Drivers who have competed in more than five full-time Cup seasons and score Cup points are limited to five Truck races in a season.
“Wish I could do more,” Busch said on Fox Sports 1 after winning.
Busch had to overcome a late caution when Brett Moffitt lost a tire with less than 10 laps left. That led to a restart with three laps to go. Busch held off the field and pulled away to score his 56th career series win and eighth at Charlotte.
Brennan Poole placed second and was followed by Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. Friesen went from 10th to third in the final three laps.
Busch had won his past five starts entering Friday night. He won at Pocono in his final start in 2018 and won his first four starts of this season, winning at Atlanta, Las Vegas, Martinsville and Texas.
Stage 1 winner: Matt Crafton
Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch
Who had a good race: Ben Rhodes followed his runner-up finish last weekend at Kansas with a top-five finish. … Matt Crafton scored his sixth consecutive top 10.
Who had a bad race: Natalie Decker crashed before the end of stage 1. She finished 31st in the 32-truck field.
Next: The Truck Series races June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge where the race winner earns a $50,000 bonus.
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer, who last won a pole for a Cup points race in 2007, will lead the field to green in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Bowyer won the pole after posting the fastest time for three laps and a pit stop Friday night. He’ll be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.
The All-Star Race will have 19 drivers. Fifteen qualified Friday. The three stage winners from the Monster Energy Open and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race.
The Monster Open will precede the All-Star Race. Daniel Hemric will start on the pole, leading a field of 24 cars to the green flag. This race is scheduled to take the green at 6:18 p.m. ET.
Michael McDowell joins Hemric on the front row.
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer earned his first pole for the All-Star Race, posting the fastest time during the session, which featured three laps and a pit stop.
Kyle Busch joins Bowyer on the front row for Saturday night’s race that will pay $1 million to the winner. Kevin Harvick, who won this race last year, starts third and is followed by Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr.
Busch was originally penalized for a tire violation during his pit stop but NASCAR reversed the call and allow his time to stand.
Bowyer’s best previous start in the All-Star Race was second in 2011. He has one top-10 finish in nine previous starts. His best finish in the event was seventh in 2014. Bowyer’s last pole in a points race was September 2007 at New Hampshire, a span of 417 races.
“We put ourselves in position to take their million bucks and that’s all you an ask for,” Bowyer said.
Ryan Newman, who qualified sixth, had the fastest speed entering pit road at 167 mph, according to Racing Insights. Busch had the fastest pit stop at 14.6 seconds.
Joey Logano and Aric Almirola each slid through their pit box on their stops. Logano will start 10th and Almirola will start 13th.
The teams of Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski each were penalized five second for having one lug nut not secured after their stop. Keselowski will start 14th. Busch will start 15th.
The final four spots will be set by the Monster Energy Open. The three stage winners advance to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner.
CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Hemric backed up his fast time in practice to win the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open.
The Open is for all cars not qualified for Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race.
The three stage winners and the winner of the fan vote will advance from this race to the All-Star Race.
Hemric won the pole with a lap of 182.168 mph. He was followed by Michael McDowell (181.226 mph), William Byron (181.093), Daniel Suarez (181.044) and Paul Menard (180.662).
“We came here with a mindset as a company that we need to have a really fast race car,” Hemric said.
CONCORD, N.C. – Matt Crafton won the pole for the second consecutive week in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Crafton earned the pole for Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap of 179.134 mph. Stewart Friesen joins him on the front row after a lap of 178.926 mph. Todd Gilliland (178.595 mph) starts third. He’s followed by Harrison Burton (178.430) and Ben Rhodes (178.283).
Kyle Busch, who is seeking to win his fifth race of the season, starts eighth after a lap of 177.723 mph. Busch and all other drivers with more than five full-time Cup seasons and scoring Cup points are limited to five Truck races a year.
The green flag for tonight’s race is scheduled to wave at 8:46 p.m. ET.