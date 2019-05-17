Kyle Busch wins sixth consecutive Truck race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch scored his sixth consecutive Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory, winning Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch also won six in a row from the end of the 2013 season to the early part of the 2014 season.

Friday was Busch’s final Truck race of the season. Drivers who have competed in more than five full-time Cup seasons and score Cup points are limited to five Truck races in a season.

“Wish I could do more,” Busch said on Fox Sports 1 after winning.

Busch had to overcome a late caution when Brett Moffitt lost a tire with less than 10 laps left. That led to a restart with three laps to go. Busch held off the field and pulled away to score his 56th career series win and eighth at Charlotte.

Brennan Poole placed second and was followed by Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. Friesen went from 10th to third in the final three laps.

Busch had won his past five starts entering Friday night. He won at Pocono in his final start in 2018 and won his first four starts of this season, winning at Atlanta, Las Vegas, Martinsville and Texas.

Stage 1 winner: Matt Crafton

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

Who had a good race: Ben Rhodes followed his runner-up finish last weekend at Kansas with a top-five finish. … Matt Crafton scored his sixth consecutive top 10.

Who had a bad race: Natalie Decker crashed before the end of stage 1. She finished 31st in the 32-truck field.

Next: The Truck Series races June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge where the race winner earns a $50,000 bonus.