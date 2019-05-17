Daniel Hemric wins pole for Monster Energy Open

Can we all agree to change the name for the #AllStarOpen to the “B main”? I’m rollin off 6th in the B main tomorrow night. Hopefully I can lock it into the A and not need to cross my fingers for the fans provisional.
Busch was originally penalized for a tire violation during his pit stop but NASCAR reversed the call and allow his time to stand.
Bowyer’s best previous start in the All-Star Race was second in 2011. He has one top-10 finish in nine previous starts. His best finish in the event was seventh in 2014. Bowyer’s last pole in a points race was September 2007 at New Hampshire, a span of 417 races.
“We put ourselves in position to take their million bucks and that’s all you an ask for,” Bowyer said.
Ryan Newman, who qualified sixth, had the fastest speed entering pit road at 167 mph, according to Racing Insights. Busch had the fastest pit stop at 14.6 seconds.
Joey Logano and Aric Almirola each slid through their pit box on their stops. Logano will start 10th and Almirola will start 13th.
The teams of Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski each were penalized five second for having one lug nut not secured after their stop. Keselowski will start 14th. Busch will start 15th.
The final four spots will be set by the Monster Energy Open. The three stage winners advance to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner.
Matt Crafton wins pole for tonight’s Truck race at Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. – Matt Crafton won the pole for the second consecutive week in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Crafton earned the pole for Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap of 179.134 mph. Stewart Friesen joins him on the front row after a lap of 178.926 mph. Todd Gilliland (178.595 mph) starts third. He’s followed by Harrison Burton (178.430) and Ben Rhodes (178.283).
Kyle Busch, who is seeking to win his fifth race of the season, starts eighth after a lap of 177.723 mph. Busch and all other drivers with more than five full-time Cup seasons and scoring Cup points are limited to five Truck races a year.
CONCORD, N.C. – Will Kyle Busch be the next NASCAR driver to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day?
Busch said he remains hopeful of he can join his brother, Kurt, as among the few drivers to do so.
“The window is probably closing but, honestly if I continue to work out and try to get in shape or stay in shape or get in better shape, then I can continue to keep that door open for longer,” Busch said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’ve been doing all those things. Whether or not the opportunity is ever presented, we’ll see what happens. As of right now I don’t have any plans.”
John Andretti was the first driver to compete in both races on the same day in 1994. Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch also have competed in both races on the same day.
Stewart had the best result, finishing sixth in the 2001 Indianapolis 500 and placing third at Charlotte that night.
Kurt Busch was the last driver to compete the double, doing so in 2014. He finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and was the rookie of the year. A blown engine ended his Charlotte race early that night.
No driver has attempted the double since.
Jimmie Johnson will attend the start of the Indianapolis 500 before returning to Charlotte to compete in the 600. Johnson was as Indy for practice Thursday.
As for what he’s looking forward to seeing at Indianapolis, Johnson said: “I want to go up and see that place packed full of people and feel the energy that I’ve heard about so many times.”
As for running in the Indy 500, which will be broadcast by NBC this year,Johnson said he has no plans.