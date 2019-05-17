Daniel Hemric tops speed chart in practice for cars in Monster Energy Open

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Hemric led the way in the final practice session Friday for cars in the Monster Energy Open.

Each of the three stage winners from the Open and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race on Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hemric led the way with a lap of 180.234 mph. He was followed by Michael McDowell (179.539 mph), Matt Tifft (178.997), Kyle Larson (178.159) and Ty Dillon (177.690). Dillon also ran the most laps in the session at 51.

Qualifying for the cars in the Open will be at 6 p.m.