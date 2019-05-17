Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Daniel Hemric tops speed chart in practice for cars in Monster Energy Open

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Hemric led the way in the final practice session Friday for cars in the Monster Energy Open.

Each of the three stage winners from the Open and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race on Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hemric led the way with a lap of 180.234 mph. He was followed by Michael McDowell (179.539 mph), Matt Tifft (178.997), Kyle Larson (178.159) and Ty Dillon (177.690). Dillon also ran the most laps in the session at 51.

Qualifying for the cars in the Open will be at 6 p.m.

Austin Dillon fastest in final practice session for All-Star cars

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Austin Dillon was the fastest in the final practice session Friday for cars in the All-Star Race.

Dillon ran a top lap of 179.450 mph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (178.560 mph), Clint Bowyer (178.336), Joey Logano (177.954) and Denny Hamlin (177.713).

Kyle Busch ran the most laps in the session at 28. He was 10th on the speed chart with a top lap of 176.592 mph.

Blaney had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 176.786 mph. He was followed by Logano (176.723) and Kevin Harvick (176.634).

There were no incidents in the session.

Stewart-Haas Racing cars fast in opening Cup practice at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer took the top three spots in the first Cup practice Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The session was open for all cars, regardless of if they were competing in the All-Star Race or Monster Energy Open on Saturday.

Almirola posted a lap of 181.360 mph. He was followed by Harvick (179.581 mph), Bowyer (178.915), Kyle Busch (178.778) and Paul Menard (178.696).

Harvick and Alex Bowman each ran the most laps at 44. Bowman was 20th on the speed chart with a top lap of 177.311 mph.

Harvick had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 178.481 mph. He was followed by Erik Jones (177.525 mph) and Bowyer (177.232).

There were no incidents in the session.

Brad Keselowski was the slowest of the 39 cars on track. He had steering issues and ran only five laps in the session.

Final practice for cars in the Monster Energy Open will be from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET. Final practice for cars in the All-Star Race will be from 2:05 – 2:25 p.m. Cars in the All-Star Race then will have pit practice afterward to prepare for Friday night’s qualifying format that includes a pit stop.

Truck Series practice report from Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Brennan Poole had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He posted a lap of 180.313 mph. He was followed by Sheldon Creed (180.000), Todd Gilliland (179.904), Stewart Friesen (179.689) and Harrison Burton (178.944).

Creed ran the most laps at 37.

There were no incidents in the session.

Truck qualifying is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. Green flag for the truck race is scheduled to wave at 8:46 p.m. ET.

 

FIRST SESSION

Sheldon Creed posted the fastest lap in Friday morning’s opening Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Creed, driving for GMS Racing, led the way with a lap of 181.561 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (181.110 mph), Ben Rhodes (179.964), Kyle Busch (179.682) and Joe Nemechek (179.628).

Harrison Burton ran the most laps in the session at 37. He was 12th on the speed chart with a top lap of 178.311 mph.

There were no incidents in the session.

The final Truck practice is scheduled from 10:35 – 11:25 a.m. ET.

Friday schedule for All-Star Weekend

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
A very busy day is on hand at Charlotte Motor Speedway as All-Star Weekend gets underway.

The day is highlighted by qualifying for the All-Star Race and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

Here is the day’s full schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Final Truck Series practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Combined All-Star and Open practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final practice; Open teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Final practice; All-Star teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:35 – 2:45 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 1)

2:45 – 2:55 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 2)

4:35 p.m.  – Truck qualifying; single truck/one lap (Fox Sports 1)

5:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

6 p.m. – Monster Open qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m.- All-Star qualifying; single car/three laps/mandatory pit stop (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – North Carolina Education Lottery 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)