Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Clint Bowyer soars to All-Star pole

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer earned his first pole for the All-Star Race, posting the fastest time during the session, which featured three laps and a pit stop.

Kyle Busch joins Bowyer on the front row for Saturday night’s race that will pay $1 million to the winner. Kevin Harvick, who won this race last year, starts third and is followed by Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr.

Click here for qualifying results

Busch was originally penalized for a tire violation during his pit stop but NASCAR reversed the call and allow his time to stand.

Bowyer’s best previous start in the All-Star Race was second in 2011. He has one top-10 finish in nine previous starts. His best finish in the event was seventh in 2014. Bowyer’s last pole in a points race was September 2007 at New Hampshire, a span of 417 races.

“We put ourselves in position to take their million bucks and that’s all you an ask for,” Bowyer said. 

Ryan Newman, who qualified sixth, had the fastest speed entering pit road at 167 mph, according to Racing Insights. Busch had the fastest pit stop at 14.6 seconds.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola each slid through their pit box on their stops. Logano will start 10th and Almirola will start 13th.

The teams of Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski each were penalized five second for having one lug nut not secured after their stop. Keselowski will start 14th. Busch will start 15th.

The final four spots will be set by the Monster Energy Open. The three stage winners advance to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner.

Starting lineups for Monster Energy Open, Monster Energy All-Star Race

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Clint Bowyer, who last won a pole for a Cup points race in 2007, will lead the field to green in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bowyer won the pole after posting the fastest time for three laps and a pit stop Friday night. He’ll be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row.

The All-Star Race will have 19 drivers. Fifteen qualified Friday. The three stage winners from the Monster Energy Open and the fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race.

Click here for All-Star Race starting lineup

The Monster Open will precede the All-Star Race. Daniel Hemric will start on the pole, leading a field of 24 cars to the green flag. This race is scheduled to take the green at 6:18 p.m. ET.

Michael McDowell joins Hemric on the front row.

Click here for Monster Energy Open starting lineup

Daniel Hemric wins pole for Monster Energy Open

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Hemric backed up his fast time in practice to win the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open.

The Open is for all cars not qualified for Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race.

The three stage winners and the winner of the fan vote will advance from this race to the All-Star Race.

Hemric won the pole with a lap of 182.168 mph. He was followed by Michael McDowell (181.226 mph), William Byron (181.093), Daniel Suarez (181.044) and Paul Menard (180.662).

“We came here with a mindset as a company that we need to have a really fast race car,” Hemric said.

Click here for qualifying results

 

 

Matt Crafton wins pole for tonight’s Truck race at Charlotte

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Matt Crafton won the pole for the second consecutive week in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Crafton earned the pole for Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap of 179.134 mph. Stewart Friesen joins him on the front row after a lap of 178.926 mph. Todd Gilliland (178.595 mph) starts third. He’s followed by Harrison Burton (178.430) and Ben Rhodes (178.283).

Kyle Busch, who is seeking to win his fifth race of the season, starts eighth after a lap of 177.723 mph. Busch and all other drivers with more than five full-time Cup seasons and scoring Cup points are limited to five Truck races a year.

Click here for the starting lineup

The green flag for tonight’s race is scheduled to wave at 8:46 p.m. ET.

Kyle Busch remains hopeful of competing in Indy 500 some day

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Will Kyle Busch be the next NASCAR driver to run the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day?

Busch said he remains hopeful of he can join his brother, Kurt, as among the few drivers to do so.

“The window is probably closing but, honestly if I continue to work out and try to get in shape or stay in shape or get in better shape, then I can continue to keep that door open for longer,” Busch said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I’ve been doing all those things. Whether or not the opportunity is ever presented, we’ll see what happens. As of right now I don’t have any plans.”

Kurt Busch in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

John Andretti was the first driver to compete in both races on the same day in 1994. Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch also have competed in both races on the same day.

Stewart had the best result, finishing sixth in the 2001 Indianapolis 500 and placing third at Charlotte that night.

Kurt Busch was the last driver to compete the double, doing so in 2014. He finished sixth in the Indianapolis 500 and was the rookie of the year. A blown engine ended his Charlotte race early that night.

No driver has attempted the double since.

Jimmie Johnson will attend the start of the Indianapolis 500 before returning to Charlotte to compete in the 600. Johnson was as Indy for practice Thursday.

As for what he’s looking forward to seeing at Indianapolis, Johnson said: “I want to go up and see that place packed full of people and feel the energy that I’ve heard about so many times.”

As for running in the Indy 500,  which will be broadcast by NBC this year,Johnson said he has no plans.