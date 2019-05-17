Austin Dillon fastest in final practice session for All-Star cars

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Austin Dillon was the fastest in the final practice session Friday for cars in the All-Star Race.

Dillon ran a top lap of 179.450 mph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (178.560 mph), Clint Bowyer (178.336), Joey Logano (177.954) and Denny Hamlin (177.713).

Kyle Busch ran the most laps in the session at 28. He was 10th on the speed chart with a top lap of 176.592 mph.

Blaney had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 176.786 mph. He was followed by Logano (176.723) and Kevin Harvick (176.634).

There were no incidents in the session.