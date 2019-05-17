Austin Dillon fastest in final practice session for All-Star cars

A very busy day is on hand at Charlotte Motor Speedway as All-Star Weekend gets underway.
The day is highlighted by qualifying for the All-Star Race and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.
Here is the day’s full schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens
8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)
10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Final Truck Series practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)
11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Combined All-Star and Open practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final practice; Open teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)
2:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Final practice; All-Star teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)
2:35 – 2:45 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 1)
2:45 – 2:55 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 2)
4:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/one lap (Fox Sports 1)
5:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
6 p.m. – Monster Open qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7 p.m.- All-Star qualifying; single car/three laps/mandatory pit stop (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – North Carolina Education Lottery 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)