Jimmie Johnson: ‘Opportunity has passed for me’ to race in Indy 500

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 16, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
When it comes to fulfilling a lifelong dream of running the Indianapolis 500, Jimmie Johnson – who was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday for the first time to watch an IndyCar practice – admits that ship has sailed for him.

I know that this oval is probably not going to happen for me ever,” Johnson told NBC Sports. “That opportunity has passed for me.”

But, Johnson isn’t totally ruling out a potential one-off in an Indy car – just not at Indianapolis.

I grew up watching Indy cars and some day down the road I’d love the chance to race in a road course event or something like that,” he said.

Johnson already knows what it’s like to be an Indianapolis winner: he has four victories there in the Brickyard 400.

Last November, the NASCAR Cup veteran fulfilled a dream of a different sort, trading rides with two-time Formula One champ Fernando Alonso at the International Circuit in Bahrain. No similar opportunity has been presented to him to trade cars with an IndyCar driver.

But Johnson certainly liked what he saw during Thursday’s practice.

It’s highly impressive, there’s no way around that,” Johnson said. “It’s been a neat experience and certainly to see these cars go by at 220-plus (mph).

I’m just really enjoying today. I’ve always watched on TV and said, ‘Man, I should go (to Indy).’ And I just made it happen today and I’m here.”

Trucks to carry decal honoring team owner in Friday’s race at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 16, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series trucks will carry a commemorative decal in Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, honoring team owner Mike Mittler, who passed away May 10 at 67 years old following a lengthy battle with cancer.

I’ve always loved racing and got involved in 1968,” Mittler said in a 2011 interview, according to a media release from his team, MB Motorsports. “Through local races I got to know the Wallace family. I worked on the crew that helped Rusty Wallace become the USAC stock car Rookie of the Year and 1983 ASA Champion.

We ran some NASCAR Busch races and did a few Cup events as well. When Rusty moved south, I started helping (younger brother) Kenny Wallace and was with him when he was crowned the 1986 ASA Rookie of the Year.”

While the Wallace brothers – Rusty, Kenny and Mike – all moved south to North Carolina, Mittler remained true to his roots and built both his racing and manufacturing businesses in Wright City, Missouri (about 40 miles west of St. Louis).

Mittler helped several up-and-coming race car drivers in their careers, including former NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski, fellow Missouri natives Carl Edwards and Jamie McMurray, Justin Allgaier, Regan Smith and others.

Hailie Deegan to make ARCA debut Sunday in Toledo

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 16, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Rising NASCAR K&N Pro Series star Hailie Deegan will take the next step on her fast track up the racing ladder this weekend, making her ARCA Menards Series debut in Sunday’s Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Toledo Speedway in Ohio.

It will be the 17-year-old Deegan’s first of six scheduled ARCA race starts this season for Venturini Motorsports, and extends her current racing relationship with Toyota Research and Development. She will also continue her full-time campaign in the K&N Pro Series. She’s currently ranked fourth in the K&N Pro Series West class, 23 points out of first place.

I’m super excited for this opportunity especially coming to a short track for my first ARCA race,” Deegan said in a media release. “I think this first race is all about finding out where I stack up against the field and find out where I’m at compared to everyone else. Once we get a baseline, I think we’ll definitely start to work up from there and get better finishes.

But first things first, I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I’m coming here to learn a lot and do as much as I can and get some good results. For now, my goal is to learn as much as I can and shoot for top-five finishes.”

The Temecula, California resident became the first female to win a NASCAR K&N Pro Series race in over 30 years. Earlier this season, she earned her second K&N win at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Deegan’s other ARCA starts this year will be Pocono Raceway (May 31), Madison International Speedway (June 14), Elko Speedway (July 13), Lucas Oil Raceway (October 5) and Kansas Speedway (October 18).

All-Star Race Weekend Schedule

By Daniel McFadinMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR returns to its backyard this weekend for All-Star Race festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series exhibition race will be preceded on Friday by a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, May 17

7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Final Truck Series practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Combined All-Star and Open practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final practice; Open teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Final practice; All-Star teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:35 – 2:45 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 1)

2:45 – 2:55 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 2)

4:35 p.m.  – Truck qualifying; single truck/one lap (Fox Sports 1)

5:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

6 p.m. – Monster Open qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m.- All-Star qualifying; single car/three laps/mandatory pit stop (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – North Carolina Education Lottery 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 18

2 p.m. – Cup garage opens

4 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

5:30 p.m. – Monster Energy Open driver introductions

6 p.m. – Monster Energy Open; 20 laps/20 laps/10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – All-Star Race driver introductions

8 p.m. – All-Star Race; 30 laps/20 laps/20 laps/15 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Podcast: Why FedEx says a NASCAR sponsorship is worth a billion

By Nate RyanMay 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
As a sponsor that has invested eight figures annually for 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier series. FedEx has spent well more than nine figures promoting its brand.

But for all those millions spent, the amount of exposure has stretched above 10 figures annually.

In the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast, which highlights the sponsor’s long-term relationship with Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing, a FedEx executive shared a few interesting nuggets about how it tracks the efficacy of its NASCAR involvement.

“We measure it very closely, and we have more than a billion brand impressions generated from the No. 11 sponsorship each year,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, the senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications for FedEx. “It’s one of the reasons it’s important for us to be the sole sponsor of the No. 11 car.”

After selling off a few of its races last year, FedEx will adorn Hamlin’s No. 11 in every race during the 2019 season to gather those impressions, which Fitzgerald said cover myriad categories.

“It’s across everything,” Fitzgerald said. “Eyes on the brand at track, on broadcasts, on digital. Every place we’re able to activate the sponsorship”

Though the delivery and logistics company sponsors many sports globally (including golf, the NFL, international soccer and the NBA), its most visible spokesman is Hamlin, who scored his second Daytona 500 victory in February. The JGR driver has 33 victories with FedEx since 2006.

“He’s become a genuine extension of our brand and a real brand ambassador, and we’re proud of that,” Fitzgerald said. “He certainly understands our culture and business. He takes the time with customers and team members and does understand our business and what we represent and why it’s so powerful to have a long connection with the company and the brand.

“A lot of that can be credited to Coach Gibbs. Denny over time has watched and learned from the interaction with our brand and company. There’s no greater ambassador in sports for the FedEx brand than Coach Gibbs. That’s something that Denny has picked up from him and is a big part of it.”

FedEx also measures revenue generated through the business relationships fostered through NASCAR. More than 1,600 of its customers are entertained annually at NASCAR races by the company, which also considers the value of brand awareness.

“The overall mix, we get a lot of value,” Fitzgerald said. “NASCAR is a great example of the evolving media landscape. For example, with the advent of DVRs and other technologies that change the overall effectiveness of traditional broadcast advertising, the exposure you get from a race, which is DVR proof, you get tremendous brand value just being on that car lap after lap, race after race, and then in particular when Denny does something like amazing like winning the Daytona 500.

“When we host a customer at an event, we look at shipping volumes before and after, you can start to draw some conclusions of the effectiveness as a revenue generator. We looked at that closely.”

The special narrative edition of the podcast followed Hamlin on a trip to the sponsor’s headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and included reflections by the driver on the origins of aligning with FedEx and what the future might hold

Hamlin, who will turn 39 in November, signed a multiyear extension with FedEx in 2017 and would like to lay claim to having only one sponsor through the end of his NASCAR career.

“I’d like to do one more contract beyond what I have,” he said. “What I have is long term. We’re not even in the middle of that yet. So I’d like to be here.

“It’s so rare. We thought Jimmie (Johnson) would finish (his career) with Lowe’s. I think there’s something to be said about that. To have someone who is with you from the start to the finish. It’s all about dollars and sense and whether you can make things work, but I’m with the company I believe in and hopefully believes in me through the course of my career. I’d like to go at least 43-ish.”

To listen to the podcast, you can click on the embed above, or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you download podcasts.