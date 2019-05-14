Goodyear tire info for All-Star Race weekend at Charlotte

NASCAR’s All-Star Race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway will feature three races in two nights: Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, as well as Saturday’s Monster Energy Open and the marquee event, the 35th NASCAR All-Star Race.
Greg Stucker, Goodyear director of racing, noted: “The All-Star race is always a big night for the sport of NASCAR. Not only do the short segments lead to a sense of urgency with teams deciding on different pit strategies, but this year we have the added excitement of testing out some new (aerodynamic) elements that we may very well see incorporated into the Cup cars in the future.
“The All-Star weekend is a great chance to try some of these things and get a real world look at how they perform on the track in race conditions. We will run the same tire set-up for both weeks of Charlotte, so the next two weeks will provide good data points for what is working. All that with the backdrop of $1 million to the race winner will make for an exciting night of racing.”
NOTES: Cup: while teams in both the NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run the same right-side tire code at Charlotte this weekend, each series will run its own left-side code. For the Cup cars, this is the same right-side tire code they ran at Charlotte in 2018. This is the left-side tire the Cup cars ran at both Dover and Kansas over the past two weeks. Compared to what was run at Charlotte last year, it features a construction update to what is run at other speedways. This tire set-up came out of a test on the 2019 rules package that was run at Charlotte last October. Teams (drivers) participating in that test were Richard Childress Racing (Daniel Hemric), Joe Gibbs Racing (Erik Jones), Hendrick Motorsports (William Byron) and Stewart-Haas Racing (Aric Almirola).
Trucks: While teams in both the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will run the same right-side tire code at Charlotte this weekend, each series will run its own left-side code . . . for Truck teams, these are two tire codes they have not run at Charlotte in the past . . . compared to Charlotte 2018, this left-side tire features a construction update, while this right-side tire aligns the Trucks with the Cup cars and features a compound change for more grip.
Both series: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Charlotte. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.
Here’s the Goodyear tire info for all three races this weekend, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, the Monster Energy Open and the NASCAR All-Star Race:
Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
Set limits: Open: 3 sets for practice and qualifying and 3 sets for the Open (2 race sets plus qualifying set); All-Star race: 5 sets for practice and qualifying and 4 sets for the race; (Open teams that transfer are allowed 4 sets for the All-Star race). Trucks: 6 sets for the event.
Tire Codes: Cup: Left-side -- D-4868; Right-side – D-4736. Trucks: Left-side -- D-4880; Right-side – D-4736.
Tire Circumference: Cup: Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.). Trucks: Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.).
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Cup: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi. Trucks: Left Front -- 21 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi.