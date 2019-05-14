Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Bubba Wallace thanks fans for ‘love and support’ during ‘tough times’

By Daniel McFadinMay 14, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
In a one-minute video posted Tuesday on Twitter, Bubba Wallace thanked fans for their “love and support” during “tough times.”

Wallace shared the message four days after he gave an emotional interview at Kansas Speedway where he said he was on the “verge of breaking down” in the moment.

Of his negative mindset, Wallace told reporters: “I’ll be damned if it doesn’t all go away when you get behind the wheel. I guess it’s just 16 years of driving helps. But it’s tough. You see what you get now, I’m on the verge of breaking down.”

Those comments came after he tweeted on May 6 that he hadn’t “been (in) a good place for some time now” and then “with a laugh and smile like this every week you’d think there is no way one could mask so much negative and dark 💩. Lonely dark roads ain’t fun, keep on keeping on I guess.”

In Tuesday’s video, Wallace said messages of encouragement are “definitely not going unread.

“Every tweet, every message, every way to reach me has been read by me. I may not like, I may not comment back or respond back. It’s just tough times right now. But I do appreciate it and it makes me cry reading all that stuff. Makes me feel really good and humbled to know there’s that love and support out there. Thank you, guys, I love you.”

Wallace then addressed this weekend’s All-Star Race. Wallace will compete in the Monster Energy Open. He can transfer to the All-Star Race by winning one of the three stages or through the fan vote.

“A shot at a million dollars is nice, not exactly sure it would help with what’s going on,” Wallace said. “But I’d love to get behind the wheel and fight for you guys and hell, I’d probably buy you guys a beverage or two if we won.”

Wallace is in his second season with Richard Petty Motorsports, which has struggled to find sponsorship for him and the No. 43 Chevrolet. Wallace has two top-20 finishes through 12 races this year.

All-Star Race Weekend Schedule

By Daniel McFadinMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR returns to its backyard this weekend for All-Star Race festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series exhibition race will be preceded on Friday by a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, May 17

7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Final Truck Series practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Combined All-Star and Open practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final practice; Open teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Final practice; All-Star teams (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:35 – 2:45 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 1)

2:45 – 2:55 p.m. – Pit road speed practice (All-Star Group 2)

4:35 p.m.  – Truck qualifying; single truck/one lap (Fox Sports 1)

5:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

6 p.m. – Monster Open qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m.- All-Star qualifying; single car/three laps/mandatory pit stop (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – North Carolina Education Lottery 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 18

2 p.m. – Cup garage opens

4 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

5:30 p.m. – Monster Energy Open driver introductions

6 p.m. – Monster Energy Open; 20 laps/20 laps/10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – All-Star Race driver introductions

8 p.m. – All-Star Race; 30 laps/20 laps/20 laps/15 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Podcast: Why FedEx says a NASCAR sponsorship is worth a billion

By Nate RyanMay 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
As a sponsor that has invested eight figures annually for 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier series. FedEx has spent well more than nine figures promoting its brand.

But for all those millions spent, the amount of exposure has stretched above 10 figures annually.

In the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast, which highlights the sponsor’s long-term relationship with Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing, a FedEx executive shared a few interesting nuggets about how it tracks the efficacy of its NASCAR involvement.

“We measure it very closely, and we have more than a billion brand impressions generated from the No. 11 sponsorship each year,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, the senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications for FedEx. “It’s one of the reasons it’s important for us to be the sole sponsor of the No. 11 car.”

After selling off a few of its races last year, FedEx will adorn Hamlin’s No. 11 in every race during the 2019 season to gather those impressions, which Fitzgerald said cover myriad categories.

“It’s across everything,” Fitzgerald said. “Eyes on the brand at track, on broadcasts, on digital. Every place we’re able to activate the sponsorship”

Though the delivery and logistics company sponsors many sports globally (including golf, the NFL, international soccer and the NBA), its most visible spokesman is Hamlin, who scored his second Daytona 500 victory in February. The JGR driver has 33 victories with FedEx since 2006.

“He’s become a genuine extension of our brand and a real brand ambassador, and we’re proud of that,” Fitzgerald said. “He certainly understands our culture and business. He takes the time with customers and team members and does understand our business and what we represent and why it’s so powerful to have a long connection with the company and the brand.

“A lot of that can be credited to Coach Gibbs. Denny over time has watched and learned from the interaction with our brand and company. There’s no greater ambassador in sports for the FedEx brand than Coach Gibbs. That’s something that Denny has picked up from him and is a big part of it.”

FedEx also measures revenue generated through the business relationships fostered through NASCAR. More than 1,600 of its customers are entertained annually at NASCAR races by the company, which also considers the value of brand awareness.

“The overall mix, we get a lot of value,” Fitzgerald said. “NASCAR is a great example of the evolving media landscape. For example, with the advent of DVRs and other technologies that change the overall effectiveness of traditional broadcast advertising, the exposure you get from a race, which is DVR proof, you get tremendous brand value just being on that car lap after lap, race after race, and then in particular when Denny does something like amazing like winning the Daytona 500.

“When we host a customer at an event, we look at shipping volumes before and after, you can start to draw some conclusions of the effectiveness as a revenue generator. We looked at that closely.”

The special narrative edition of the podcast followed Hamlin on a trip to the sponsor’s headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and included reflections by the driver on the origins of aligning with FedEx and what the future might hold

Hamlin, who will turn 39 in November, signed a multiyear extension with FedEx in 2017 and would like to lay claim to having only one sponsor through the end of his NASCAR career.

“I’d like to do one more contract beyond what I have,” he said. “What I have is long term. We’re not even in the middle of that yet. So I’d like to be here.

“It’s so rare. We thought Jimmie (Johnson) would finish (his career) with Lowe’s. I think there’s something to be said about that. To have someone who is with you from the start to the finish. It’s all about dollars and sense and whether you can make things work, but I’m with the company I believe in and hopefully believes in me through the course of my career. I’d like to go at least 43-ish.”

To listen to the podcast, you can click on the embed above, or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you download podcasts.

Tyler Reddick ‘happy’ with early Xfinity success, Kansas Cup performance

By Daniel McFadinMay 15, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
Things are going well for Tyler Reddick in 2019.

While he hasn’t been flashy about it, the Richard Childress Racing driver leads the Xfinity Series standings almost a third of the way through in his attempt to defend his series championship.

The first 10 races have been a stark contrast to his 2018 campaign, which ended in the championship. Reddick has a series-leading eight top fives, two more than Christopher Bell. Last year, when Reddick had just seven top fives all season, he didn’t earn his second until race No. 10 at Dover.

The only similarity to last year is his lone win has come at a superspeedway (Talladega).

“I wouldn’t say I expected it to be quite as smooth sailing as it has been,” Reddick told NBC Sports while in Philadelphia for a Xfinity Series promotion. “But I knew we had the capability of being as fast as we have been. For us to have the two bad races I would say, possibly three if you count Richmond, and still be running like we are and be where we are in points and all those things. It’s been pretty crazy honestly.

“I wish we had a win or two more along the way. To have a win, to be locked in and leading the points overall and have an average finish of (4.7) right now is pretty good so far for the first bit of the year. I’m happy.”

Reddick didn’t stay still during the first of two straight off weeks for the Xfinity Series.

He made his second career Cup Series start last weekend at Kansas Speedway, again driving RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet.

After qualifying 30th in a car set up for the race, Reddick started 21st because many of the 11 cars that failed inspection and lost their starting spot were in front of him.

“The leaders could get away from us pretty early and we wouldn’t be able to match their lap times until about 25 laps into a run,” Reddick said. “So it kind of put us in a bad spot there. Throughout the race at times we could stay in the top 15, kind of linger right there.”

The team got a boost when a caution came out in the middle of green flag stops on Lap 219, leaving Reddick and six other drivers on the lead lap.

That allowed Reddick to restart in the top 10, where he’d stay the remainder of the race, running as high as the top five before settling for ninth.

“I think we still could have had a shot at running top 10 without that (caution),” Reddick said. “To ultimately get in the spot where we were and almost get to third place, fourth place after one of those restarts. It was a really good feeling. I was ashamed the next restart I threw it all away, just had a mistake and lost it. To still finish ninth after the issues we had on the restart and to bounce back from that, that was really cool.”

Reddick will return to Kansas in the Xfinity Series in October during the playoffs. But due to the Cup Series rules package, Reddick says nothing he experienced Saturday will translate back to his full-time ride.

“They couldn’t be any more different right now than they are at this moment,” Reddick said. “Everything that you know and teach yourself in Xfinity you pretty much have to throw it all away and disregard it when you step into a Cup car.

Reddick added, “It’s quite unreal to be honest with you how much different they are.”

The next three Xfinity races see the series visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

After his stellar start, Reddick isn’t too enthusiastic about the next stretch.

“Those are all really bad tracks for me,” Reddick said. “I’ve never ran Pocono with what the Xfinity cars are now. We ran the drag duct race there (in 2018 and finished ninth). My first time there at Michigan was with Chip Ganassi Racing (in 2017 and finished 13th). We had good speed but I just wasn’t quite comfortable in race cars yet, especially at a 2-mile race track. …

“Charlotte’s a place I’ve had a lot of rough luck at (finishes of 10th and 23rd). I don’t even think of Charlotte as a mile-and-a-half, but it is. Hopefully, I was hearing it was going to be 94 degrees. I’m hoping it’s really, really hot and really, really slick. It might work out OK for us. So I’d say Charlotte is the one I’m looking to the most.”

Through 10 races Reddick’s main competition in defending his title would appear to be Bell and Cole Custer, who have three wins and two wins respectively.

But Reddick is keeping his head up when it comes to one other driver.

“Definitely as we get into the summer stretch you can’t forget about Justin Allgaier,” Reddick cautioned. “He’ll run really good at the short tracks. He’ll be really good at the road courses. You can’t ever forget about him.”

Allgaier has four top fives this season and is coming off a runner-up finish at Dover and a third-place finish two races before that at Richmond.

“Trying to forget about him is exactly when we’re going to get in trouble and that’s when he’s going to pop his head back into the race and make himself known. He’s had some really bad luck but you definitely can’t rule him out.”

Martin Truex Jr. throwing back to 2004 Xfinity title for Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinMay 15, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
While Martin Truex Jr. won the Cup Series title for the first time in 2017, he’s been a NASCAR champion for far longer.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver got his big break in 2004 when he competed for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports in the Xfinity Series (then the Busch Series).

Truex proceeded to drive the team’s No. 8 Chevrolet to 12 wins and consecutive Xfinity titles (2004 and 2005).

Truex surprised Earnhardt on this week’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download by revealing that he’ll drive his 2004 Bass Pro Shops Xfinity scheme in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1 on NBCSN).

Martin Truex Jr. competes in the Xfinity Series race at Homestead Miami Speedway on Nov. 20, 2004. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The use of the paint scheme at Darlington is made even more appropriate by the fact that’s where Truex clinched his 2004 title in the next to last race of the year.

“So many things had to happen for me to get where I am right now,” Truex said on the podcast. “This car was the first real sponsored car I had.”

Bass Pro Shops has been a supporter of Truex in some form every year since 2004.

“Without (CEO) Johnny Morris, another person I owe so much to, he’s just an amazing guy,” Truex said. “Loves racing, obviously. Loves, loves, loves NASCAR. Supports a lot of people. (Richard Childress Racing) he still does stuff with them. Just lucky to meet people like that along the way. And I never would have met him if it wasn’t for Chance 2 and Dale. You had that relationship with him. It’s crazy, man.”