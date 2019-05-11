Tonight’s Cup race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

Martin Truex Jr. has won two of the past three Cup races. His toughest competition might be from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Kyle Busch has three wins this year, and Denny Hamlin has two victories.
Stewart-Haas Racing still looks for its first win after 12 victories last season. Will any of its cars get to victory lane? Or will Team Penske or Hendrick Motorsports win again this weekend?
Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famers Christian Okoye and Neil Smith will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 2:30 p.m. Cars will go through inspection. Any car that fails once will lose its starting spot. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given by Father Brian Schieber at 7:30 p.m. Retired Navy Veteran Steven Powell will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 58 degrees and a 5% chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Chase Elliott won the October playoff race, finishing ahead of Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson. Kevin Harvick won the race there last May, finishing ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for provisional starting lineup