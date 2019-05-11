Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Rules package, cool weather will lead to ‘mixed bag’ for teams at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
At least one Cup team was surprised by what Kansas Speedway had in store for it Friday during two practice sessions for tonight’s race on the 1.5-mile track.

With the 550 horsepower and aero ducts package in use this weekend, Kurt Busch said the track is “acting completely different than what we thought.”

Busch, who was fastest in final practice, said Chip Ganassi Racing’s expectations were based on its notes from the last race on a 1.5-mile track, at Texas Motor Speedway in March.

“Our group at Ganassi feels this is almost like Vegas and that was from (early) March,” Busch said. “We are jumping back two months, but we have also learned so much since March.”

Busch observed how different the levels of tire wear will be based on where cars are in the field.

“This week, the horsepower is down, so it comes back more into drafting,” Busch said. “If you are out there in clean air, you hardly have an issue with tire wear. When you are in dirty air and you are back in the pack, you are working twice as hard and your tire wear really increases. The rich get richer or the fast get faster.”

Joey Logano thinks teams will experience a “mixed bag,” similar to Michigan International Speedway.

“You may have some guys that think handling is important and some guys think getting the drag out is important,” Logano said. “Maybe in the middle is where you want to be. Maybe one way or the other is where you want to be. I think those are the things we will learn here this week. How far one way or the other do you want to be when you come to a race track like Kansas compared to a place like Texas or California, Vegas, Kentucky, you name it.”

The cooler temperatures expected for Saturday (58 degrees at start time) also have teams anticipating cars will race closer together.

“It was surprising how much we were lifting actually in that draft,” Logano said of practice. “When you get to a night race it will bring the pack closer together. It used to be the other way around. When we were lifting a lot, we wanted the track temperature to be hot and to rubber up a lot so that it would get really wide and we could move around and do all this stuff. Now you want it cooler so that you are more wide open and that is what brings the cars closer.”

But, Chase Elliott was quick to caution that the racing won’t look like what’s seen at Talladega and Daytona with pack racing.

“It’s still going to have to be (about) where the guy in front of you isn’t, to where you have your car in fresh air, which is always important at these places,” Elliott said. “Like I said, the corner speeds are still pretty high so we’re still not going slow enough to create that kind of racing.”

Pole winner Kevin Harvick agrees with Elliott.

“I don’t think it is going to be one big pack,” Harvick said. “You will see that for seven, eight or 10 laps on a restart like you did at Texas. You have multiple lanes here. As you run through the night, I think you will see tire strategy. I don’t think the tire fall off will be near as bad as in the past. There will still be some there but we haven’t seen a lot today and it will be cooler tomorrow night. I think the exact style of race it is hard to tell you because the conditions are going to be different when it is dark.”

Ross Chastain wins first career Truck Series race

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
Ross Chastain won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway to claim his first career Truck Series victory.

Chastain, driving the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, inherited the lead from Stewart Friesen with three laps to go when Friesen ran out of gas.

The win comes in Chastain’s 66th Truck Series start. It is his second national series win after he won with Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series last year. The win is the first for Niece Motorsports in 90 starts.

After his win with Ganassi, Chastain was announced as driving for the team full-time in Xfinity in 2019. But after primary sponsor DC Solar was raided by the FBI in mid-December, CGR shut down its Xfinity program in January due to a lack of sponsorship.

Chastain returned to JD Motorsports with a three-race deal with Kaulig Racing. He’s racing part-time for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series as well as competing full-time in Cup with Premium Motorsports.

“This is what sports is all about, comebacks, man,” an emotional Chastain told Fox Sports 1. “We had the rope by the tail last fall. Everything got taken away from us. We didn’t quit though. … I’m going to celebrate this a lot more than I did the last one. After the last one I thought they were going to come a lot easier. But it’s not. It’s so hard to win.”

Friday night’s race was Chastain’s 28th consecutive national series start of the year.

“I’ve been called an underdog my whole career and I’m tired of that,” Chastain said in the media center. “I get so sick of hearing that. I know they mean well when they say it. But man, I just want to win and that’s why I race everything I can.”

The top five was completed by Ben Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Friesen, who led 87 laps, finished 15th. On Friesen’s last pit stop, he left his stall with only two fresh tires, not knowing it was a four-tire stop, which also resulted in less fuel.

Grant Enfinger led 47 laps, but he finished seventh after he and Brett Moffitt made contact and spun while racing for second with 28 laps to go.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

Click here for race results.

Click here for point standings.

WHAT’S NEXT: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 p.m. ET on May 17 on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR community mourns passing of former Truck owner Mike Mittler

By Dustin LongMay 10, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT
Former and current NASCAR drivers mourned the passing of former Truck Series owner Mike Mittler on Friday. Mittler was 67.

Mittler’s Truck teams competed in 301 series races from 1995-2018. Although his team never won a Truck race, it made an impact in NASCAR, providing rides for such drivers as Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Justin Allgaier and Brad Keselowski, among others. Copp Motorsports announced before the season it was dedicating the year to Mittler. The team changed its number from 83 to 63.

“If it wasn’t for people like Mike who have paved the way, we wouldn’t have the opportunities that we have now to participate in NASCAR,” Copp Motorsports owner DJ Copp said.

Mittler stated Oct. 3, 2017, on his Facebook page that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. He stated in that posting that he had his first chemo treatment that day and was at the shop after the treatment.

Many in the sport paid tribute to Mittler on Friday.

Chris Blair, executive vice president and general manager of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, stated about Mittler: “Mike was special. He was a great man who inspired many. I value each moment shared with him through the years, especially those in the garage along with my son.”

Here is what others in the sport said about Mittler:

Starting lineup for Digital Ally 400 at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick is on the provisional pole and Aric Almirola is second for Saturday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

The top five is completed by Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.

It’s the second time Stewart-Haas Racing has qualified in the top four spots (Fall 2018 at Talladega).

The field will be finalized after inspection is complete Saturday afternoon.

If a car fails inspection once, the team will have to start from the rear.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Kevin Harvick wins Cup pole at Kansas, leads Stewart-Haas Racing sweep

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick won the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, leading a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top four positions in qualifying Friday.

Harvick, the defending winner of the Digital Ally 400, claimed the pole with a speed of 179.217 mph. It is his 28th Cup Series pole and his third this year.

The top five is completed by Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott. This is the second time SHR has swept the first four positions (Fall Talladega 2018).

“The mile-and-a-half race tracks have been quite a handful for us as we’ve gone through the beginning of the season,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1. “From new cars and different engines and different headers and body builds, new sim files and aero maps, you name it. This is the next step. … Everybody knew we were a little bit behind. We saw some light at some Texas. Everybody’s done a great job and Bush Beer Ford is really fast and drive well in traffic.”

The pole is Harvick’s fifth at Kansas, which is his most at any track and a track record.

It is the fourth time Almirola has qualified on the front row this year.

“Our Ford Mustangs are fast and I like it,” Almirola said. “It is fun when you show up to the race track and have a lot of speed. It has been tough to show up to these race tracks and just not feel like we were one of the cars to beat, so it feels good to show up here and have the speed we have today and I am looking forward to the race tomorrow night. Hopefully we can carry that speed through the rest of the race.”

Filling out the top 10 is Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman.

Kyle Busch qualified 13th.

This weekend’s race is an impound race. Inspection will be conducted Saturday before the race. If a car fails once, their time is disqualified and will have to start from the rear.

Click here for the qualifying results.