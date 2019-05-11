Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Eleven cars fail inspection, will start at the rear tonight at Kansas

By Dustin LongMay 11, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Five of the top eight cars in qualifying failed inspection Saturday afternoon and will start at the rear for tonight’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway. Eleven of the 40 cars in the field failed inspection once.

Click here for updated starting lineup

Any car that failed inspection once lost its starting spot.

Cars that failed inspection (and where they qualified): Aric Almirola (second), Daniel Suarez (fourth), Chase Elliott (fifth), Martin Truex Jr. (sixth), Kyle Larson (eighth), Ty Dillon (15th), Joey Logano (20th), Michael McDowell (23rd), Landon Cassill (25th), Joey Gase (38th) and Timmy Hill (39th).

The cars of Elliott, Logano and Larson each failed a second time. Each had their car chief ejected.

Cars were impounded after qualifying on Friday night. They went through inspection Saturday.

For some cars that qualified deeper in the field and passed inspection, they gained several spots before the green flag waved.

Updated Cup starting lineup at Kansas

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 11, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More than a quarter of the 40-car field failed inspection once and will start at the rear in Saturday night’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

Eleven cars failed inspection.

Aric Almirola was to have started second but his car failed inspection. Clint Bowyer moves up to second and will start next to Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick, who is starting on the pole.

Click here for updated starting lineup

Tonight’s Cup race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 11, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Martin Truex Jr. has won two of the past three Cup races. His toughest competition might be from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Kyle Busch has three wins this year, and Denny Hamlin has two victories.

Stewart-Haas Racing still looks for its first win after 12 victories last season. Will any of its cars get to victory lane? Or will Team Penske or Hendrick Motorsports win again this weekend?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famers Christian Okoye and Neil Smith will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2:30 p.m. Cars will go through inspection. Any car that fails once will lose its starting spot. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 7 p.m. The invocation will be given by Father Brian Schieber at 7:30 p.m. Retired Navy Veteran Steven Powell will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 58 degrees and a 5% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott won the October playoff race, finishing ahead of Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson. Kevin Harvick won the race there last May, finishing ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.

TO THE REAR: Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Landon Cassill, Joey Gase and Timmy Hill. All to the rear for failing inspection once.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for updated starting lineup

Rules package, cool weather will lead to ‘mixed bag’ for teams at Kansas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

At least one Cup team was surprised by what Kansas Speedway had in store for it Friday during two practice sessions for tonight’s race on the 1.5-mile track.

With the 550 horsepower and aero ducts package in use this weekend, Kurt Busch said the track is “acting completely different than what we thought.”

Busch, who was fastest in final practice, said Chip Ganassi Racing’s expectations were based on its notes from the last race on a 1.5-mile track, at Texas Motor Speedway in March.

“Our group at Ganassi feels this is almost like Vegas and that was from (early) March,” Busch said. “We are jumping back two months, but we have also learned so much since March.”

Busch observed how different the levels of tire wear will be based on where cars are in the field.

“This week, the horsepower is down, so it comes back more into drafting,” Busch said. “If you are out there in clean air, you hardly have an issue with tire wear. When you are in dirty air and you are back in the pack, you are working twice as hard and your tire wear really increases. The rich get richer or the fast get faster.”

Joey Logano thinks teams will experience a “mixed bag,” similar to Michigan International Speedway.

“You may have some guys that think handling is important and some guys think getting the drag out is important,” Logano said. “Maybe in the middle is where you want to be. Maybe one way or the other is where you want to be. I think those are the things we will learn here this week. How far one way or the other do you want to be when you come to a race track like Kansas compared to a place like Texas or California, Vegas, Kentucky, you name it.”

The cooler temperatures expected for Saturday (58 degrees at start time) also have teams anticipating cars will race closer together.

“It was surprising how much we were lifting actually in that draft,” Logano said of practice. “When you get to a night race it will bring the pack closer together. It used to be the other way around. When we were lifting a lot, we wanted the track temperature to be hot and to rubber up a lot so that it would get really wide and we could move around and do all this stuff. Now you want it cooler so that you are more wide open and that is what brings the cars closer.”

But, Chase Elliott was quick to caution that the racing won’t look like what’s seen at Talladega and Daytona with pack racing.

“It’s still going to have to be (about) where the guy in front of you isn’t, to where you have your car in fresh air, which is always important at these places,” Elliott said. “Like I said, the corner speeds are still pretty high so we’re still not going slow enough to create that kind of racing.”

Pole winner Kevin Harvick agrees with Elliott.

“I don’t think it is going to be one big pack,” Harvick said. “You will see that for seven, eight or 10 laps on a restart like you did at Texas. You have multiple lanes here. As you run through the night, I think you will see tire strategy. I don’t think the tire fall off will be near as bad as in the past. There will still be some there but we haven’t seen a lot today and it will be cooler tomorrow night. I think the exact style of race it is hard to tell you because the conditions are going to be different when it is dark.”

Ross Chastain wins first career Truck Series race

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ross Chastain won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway to claim his first career Truck Series victory.

Chastain, driving the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, inherited the lead from Stewart Friesen with three laps to go when Friesen ran out of gas.

The win comes in Chastain’s 66th Truck Series start. It is his second national series win after he won with Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series last year. The win is the first for Niece Motorsports in 90 starts.

After his win with Ganassi, Chastain was announced as driving for the team full-time in Xfinity in 2019. But after primary sponsor DC Solar was raided by the FBI in mid-December, CGR shut down its Xfinity program in January due to a lack of sponsorship.

Chastain returned to JD Motorsports with a three-race deal with Kaulig Racing. He’s racing part-time for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series as well as competing full-time in Cup with Premium Motorsports.

“This is what sports is all about, comebacks, man,” an emotional Chastain told Fox Sports 1. “We had the rope by the tail last fall. Everything got taken away from us. We didn’t quit though. … I’m going to celebrate this a lot more than I did the last one. After the last one I thought they were going to come a lot easier. But it’s not. It’s so hard to win.”

Friday night’s race was Chastain’s 28th consecutive national series start of the year.

“I’ve been called an underdog my whole career and I’m tired of that,” Chastain said in the media center. “I get so sick of hearing that. I know they mean well when they say it. But man, I just want to win and that’s why I race everything I can.”

The top five was completed by Ben Rhodes, Todd Gilliland, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Friesen, who led 87 laps, finished 15th. On Friesen’s last pit stop, he left his stall with only two fresh tires, not knowing it was a four-tire stop, which also resulted in less fuel.

Grant Enfinger led 47 laps, but he finished seventh after he and Brett Moffitt made contact and spun while racing for second with 28 laps to go.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

Click here for race results.

Click here for point standings.

WHAT’S NEXT: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 p.m. ET on May 17 on Fox Sports 1