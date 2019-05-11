Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer upset with Erik Jones’ block on final lap

By Dustin LongMay 11, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clint Bowyer wasn’t happy with Erik Jones’ blocking on the final lap in Saturday night’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

Jones, who was second at the time, was on the high line and cut down to the bottom to block Bowyer on the final lap. Bowyer shot to the top and Jones went up to block him.

Jones fell to third to tie his season-best finish. Bowyer finished fifth.

Bowyer responded to Jones’ action by hitting the back of Jones’ car on the cool-down lap and then went to Jones’ car on pit road.

“That was dumb on his part,” Bowyer told Fox Sports 1 of Jones’ blocking. “I guess that’s what he wants, wreck in front of the field. When you’ve got a run like that, you just don’t move up. I should have wrecked him, I guess.’’

Bowyer, who has never won a Cup race at his home track, later said: “That pisses me off.”

Jones told FS1 he was defending his spot.

“I think it was just racing,” he said. “We were racing hard. This package really kind of leads into a lot of blocking and protecting your position. We’re taking the white flag. I’m not going to give up a lane to give up two, three, four spots.”

Jones later said: “I’d be mad if I was him, but it’s just racing. I’ve been blocked a lot, especially with this package and I haven’t done a lot of blocking, so you have to get aggressive and fight for every position. That’s all I was doing at the end of the race. We were taking the white flag and you’re going for it. It’s unfortunate. You don’t want people upset, but feelings are going to get hurt and you’ll move on and we’ll be fine next week.”

What Cup drivers said after Digital Ally 400 at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2019, 12:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski – winner: “We were just too loose early and then in the traffic I brushed the wall a little bit and we couldn’t get it tightened up and finally with about 100 to go (crew chief) Paul Wolfe and the team made some adjustments and the car responded. I felt we were a top-three or top-five car but then the yellow came out right as we came to pit road and I thought we would have to claw to get a top 10. We clawed and clawed and a couple opportunities presented themselves and we were fighting for the lead. Alex Bowman ran an incredible race. I feel kind of bad. I think I kinda stole one from him. He was one of the best cars, him and Kevin Harvick. We just had a little fresher tires and I was able to catch the traffic just right to make the move on him and from there we were able to get the win.”

Alex Bowman – finished second: “We had a really good car, I just made bad decisions going through lap traffic on lane choice. They stayed where I needed to run. I should have gone high and I shouldn’t have picked the middle like I did. I just had to lift and let (Keselowski) and (Erik Jones) drive right around me. I’m pretty frustrated with myself. There was no way around that, that was a bad mistake on my part. We’ll go home and get them next week.”

Erik Jones – finished third: “It was kind of all over the map. When it started, we were kind of off and then we got better. Then we got off again and got better at the end. It was a good night and it was nice to have a shot at the win. The DeWalt Camry was for sure capable of winning. We just weren’t in the right situation and didn’t have some runs work out and the caution at the end. Just didn’t have the right push. Not a lot more you can ask for other than the win. Everybody did a great job, but it’s good momentum going on to two weeks now having good runs and having shots to run up front, it’s been nice after a rough month. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Chase Elliott – finished fourth: “It was OK. It was nice running top five. I hate to have been leading the laps that we did and not finish it off, but what do you do. It was unfortunate.”

Clint Bowyer – finished fifth: “Tonight wasn’t as good as I thought it was going to be. We struggled. We struggled with handling, especially as soon as the night fell and it got dark outside we were not handling at all. It was tight and it was loose and on top of the race track. With two stops to go we came in and raised the back of the car up and we got better in traffic and were able to race. Then all hell broke loose on the restart and things like that. It was tires, no tires, two tires. Everyone was on different strategies, people were a lap down that should have been up front. It was hard to even figure out who you were racing. We should have finished second. I had a huge run on both those guys but that kid, I guess he was willing to wreck himself to hold the position.”

Jimmie Johnson – finished sixth: “The first three-quarters of the race was pretty awful for us. But, the guys kept their head in the game and made some big adjustments and made some good adjustments and we got back in the mix. We’re still missing some speed though. So, we’ve still got plenty of work to do. I’m pretty frustrated and we’ve got to try to get on top of things. That’s the bottom line.”

Kurt Busch – finished seventh: “It feels like when the sun was out, our car had grip and I could make moves and make aggressive passes and then as the sun went down and each of our adjustments, I was just struggling for grip as the track got cooler. So, it doesn’t quite make sense. We did battle for good stage points today. I think we were like fifth, seventh, and seventh. But overall, our car was real racey early. So, thanks to my crew and the set up and everything that (crew chief) Matt Mccall is doing, normally we get better as the race goes on. Today was not the case. We just kind of plateaued and stayed there and I think others got better grip at the end or maybe we didn’t quite get it exactly racey enough. Literally, I was just kind of stuck in one groove at the end.”

Kyle Larson – finished eighth: “I feel like the Hendrick guys are really close to winning right now. I don’t feel like I’m close to winning yet. I feel like I’ve had eighth to 12th-place car speed all year long, I just haven’t gotten the finisher. The last couple of weeks we’ve finally got to finish some races where we deserve. We still have a lot of room to improve, but it is nice to see some Chevy’s up there.”

Tyler Reddick – finished ninth: “We are very fortunate to have a lot of cars that were trapped down a lap or two. It honestly saved us from having a pretty unfortunate finish to how good we were at times throughout the race. I think we could have definitely had a little more there with the way the situation played out. From that aspect, it’s disappointing, but a top ten has a lot of positives. It was a lot of fun driving the car. It was a unique opportunity. I always want more. I’ve raced against some of these guys in the Xfinity Series. It’s still a lot of fun to finish in the top ten, but we didn’t come here to run top ten. We can here for the win.”

Chris Buescher – finished 10th: “It was really fun all day. This group did a fantastic job this week. We knew we had a good car. I’m not complaining about the system, I loved it. We did not qualify as good as we wanted to, but it was something that we sacrificed to be able to go out there and run up there. We did not need that caution at the end, that definitely made it hard to get going for the first two laps. After that, we were really solid. I had a lot of fun. I always love Kansas. This has been a really good track for me over the years. We always put on a good show. We are pretty happy with that.”

Aric Almirola – finished 12th: “We had a fast Smithfield Ford Mustang to start the race. We drove from the back all the way up to the top five but couldn’t seem to find that speed for the rest of the race. We’ll keep working hard to improve each weekend.”

Ty Dillon – finished 13th: “This just wasn’t our day. We decided to run a setup similar to our Texas car that ran well back in March after practice didn’t go how we wanted it to. Our GEICO Camaro ZL1 qualified well with it, but we weren’t quite sure what it would do during the race because all of the intermediate tracks are just so different from each other. It started off a little loose, but my team made great adjustments when they had the opportunity and I was really happy with my car by the end of Stage 2. I wish we could have gotten a better finish, but we will take this as a learning night and be ready to come back in the fall.”

 

Alex Bowman finishes runner-up for 3rd straight race, leads Hendrick onslaught

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2019, 12:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

So close – yet again.

Alex Bowman finished runner-up for the third consecutive Cup race in Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

In doing so, Bowman — who also finished second at Talladega and Dover — becomes the first driver in NASCAR history to finish second in three straight races before earning a first career Cup win.

I’m not very proud of myself on lane choice there at the end,” Bowman, who led 63 laps, told Fox Sports 1. “I just made some bad decisions and never really should have given the 2 car (race winner Brad Keselowski) a chance at it. But just made some bad calls late through lapped traffic, got tied off, had to lift and the 2 was able to drive around us.”

But Bowman said there is some consolation in finishing second yet again.

I’m really proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports,” he told FS1. “Our race cars are so much better than what we started the season with. … I wish we were standing here with three wins in a row but we’ll keep digging next week to try and get in the All-Star (Race), win the All-Star and then go try to win the (Coca-Cola) 600.”

Statistically, Bowman now has a finishing average of 2.0 over the last three races.

Bowman was one of three HMS drivers to finish in the top six in Saturday’s race. Chase Elliott was fourth and Jimmie Johnson sixth.

Our car was good, just not great,” Elliott told FS1. “At the restarts on the end, it was just hard to get away and hard to break free.

But it was a solid effort and great to race a teammate for the lead. I think that’s signs of progress. Hopefully, we can keep going in that direction. I hate to give it away to somebody else. He and I were pacing it at the end, but it happens and that’s racing and we’ll just work harder and try to get it next time.”

Added Johnson, whose winless streak has now reached 71 races, “The first three-quarters of the race was pretty awful for us. But, the guys kept their head in the game and made some big adjustments and made some good adjustments and we got back in the mix. We’re still missing some speed though. So, we’ve still got plenty of work to do. I’m pretty frustrated and we’ve got to try to get on top of things. That’s the bottom line.”

The other Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, finished 20th.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results, standings after the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 11, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski earned his third win of the season, Alex Bowman recorded his third consecutive runner-up finish and Kyle Busch failed to set a record for top-10 finishes to start a season in Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski is now tied with Busch with a series-leading three wins apiece in the first 12 races as the 2019 campaign reaches the one-third mark.

The top 10 was comprised of seven Chevrolets, two Fords and one Toyota (third-place Erik Jones).

Click here for the full race results.

Joey Logano finished 15th but took over the lead in the Cup points standings. He leads now-former points leader Kyle Busch, who finished 30th, by nine points. Kevin Harvick is third, 38 points behind Logano.

Click here for updated point standings.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Late race contact prevents Kyle Busch from setting top-10 record

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 11, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a season where so much has gone his way, Kyle Busch fell short of setting a significant record in Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Busch came into the race having amassed 11 consecutive top 10 finishes to start a season – tying him with Morgan Shepherd, who originally set the record in 1990.

However Busch’s chances of setting the record ended after contact 20 laps from the scheduled finish with Erik Jones. Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate pinched Busch’s car into the right side of Clint Bowyer‘s car, cutting a tire on Busch’s Toyota. That forced Busch to come to pit road for new tires. He returned to pit road a few laps later for another stop for an undisclosed situation.

End result: Busch finished a season-low 30th.

Busch also lost the lead in the Cup standings, as 15th-place finisher Joey Logano takes the No. 1 spot by nine points over Busch.

Follow @JerryBonkowski