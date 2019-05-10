Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt Crafton wins Truck Series pole at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
Matt Crafton won the pole for Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Trucks Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Crafton claimed his 14th career pole with a speed of 177.288 mph. It’s his first pole since August 2017 at Michigan.

The top five is completed by Tyler Ankrum, Harrison Burton, Brett Moffitt and Todd Gilliland.

The top 10 is rounded out by Ross Chastain, Austin Hill, Gus Dean, Sheldon Creed and Stewart Friesen.

Jennifer Jo Cobb spun and backed into the Turn 4 wall during her qualifying run.

Starting lineup for Digital Ally 400 at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick is on the provisional pole and Aric Almirola is second for Saturday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

The top five is completed by Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.

It’s the second time Stewart-Haas Racing has qualified in the top four spots (Fall 2018 at Talladega).

The field will be finalized after inspection is complete Saturday afternoon.

If a car fails inspection once, the team will have to start from the rear.

Kevin Harvick wins Cup pole at Kansas, leads Stewart-Haas Racing sweep

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick won the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, leading a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top four positions in qualifying Friday.

Harvick, the defending winner of the Digital Ally 400, claimed the pole with a speed of 179.217 mph. It is his 28th Cup Series pole and his third this year.

The top five is completed by Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott. This is the second time SHR has swept the first four positions (Fall Talladega 2018).

“The mile-and-a-half race tracks have been quite a handful for us as we’ve gone through the beginning of the season,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1. “From new cars and different engines and different headers and body builds, new sim files and aero maps, you name it. This is the next step. … Everybody knew we were a little bit behind. We saw some light at some Texas. Everybody’s done a great job and Bush Beer Ford is really fast and drive well in traffic.”

The pole is Harvick’s fifth at Kansas, which is his most at any track and a track record.

It is the fourth time Almirola has qualified on the front row this year.

“Our Ford Mustangs are fast and I like it,” Almirola said. “It is fun when you show up to the race track and have a lot of speed. It has been tough to show up to these race tracks and just not feel like we were one of the cars to beat, so it feels good to show up here and have the speed we have today and I am looking forward to the race tomorrow night. Hopefully we can carry that speed through the rest of the race.”

Filling out the top 10 is Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman.

Kyle Busch qualified 13th.

This weekend’s race is an impound race. Inspection will be conducted Saturday before the race. If a car fails once, their time is disqualified and will have to start from the rear.

Chase Elliott: ‘Just make the rules and be done with it’

By Dustin LongMay 10, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Former champions Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch raised questions this week about if NASCAR is listening to the drivers.

Reigning champion Joey Logano said he believes NASCAR listens, while Chase Elliott questions if his voice should be heard in some matters.

“Just make the rules and be done with it,” Elliott said Friday at Kansas Speedway.

The issue was raised after Monday’s race at Dover International Speedway. Busch said the high horsepower and high downforce package there was “terrible” and added “All I can do is bitch about it and fall on deaf ears and we’ll come back with the same thing in the fall.”

A couple of days later, Kevin Harvick said on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show: “I think a lot of Kyle’s frustration and what he’s saying bleeds over to other drivers. You don’t feel like your voice is being heard. … The driver’s voice is not being heard very much on things when it comes to competition, especially when it comes to this particular style of rules package, and then you get to Dover and it boils over after the first 11 weeks.”

Logano said Friday at Kansas Speedway that he felt drivers were being heard. Logano also recognized that drivers were not on the only ones consulted on various issues in the sport.

There is plenty of other members that have a vested interest in what we do,” he said. “You think of our fans for one. It has to be a good race. It has to look good and be good passing. Our TV partners will weigh in on that. Media members weigh in on that. The team owners weigh in on that. And yes, the drivers will weigh in on that.

“Do I feel like the drivers have a great view of what is happening? Yeah, probably better than anyone because you can do all the CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) studies and show me all these squiggly lines but there is nothing like real life when you get out there and actually feel it. There are only 40 people that really know what it feels like out there. I feel like the drivers have a good opinion of what is going on, but we also have to realize and almost take a step back and look at it from a global view of what is best for our sport.

“There are a lot of good metrics going on and you guys have all seen them as far as the ratings and approvals and all that stuff. It is all trending the right way. Dover was a little different, but it wasn’t awful. There was still good racing back and forth, it was just different. To answer that, I do feel like our voice is heard. I just feel like it is not everything and it probably shouldn’t be everything because there are other groups that need to be heard as well.”

Elliott also addressed the question of if he was being heard.

“Frankly, I’ve tried to voice my opinion at different times or in those meetings we’re supposed to voice our opinions in,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’ve kind of come to the realization and maybe this will change as time goes, but I just don’t think my opinion really matters to the people who make the rules. Really and truly, I’m not sure that it should.

“Why do the owners and drivers and teams even have a voice in some of that stuff, really, when it comes down to it. Just make the rules and be done with it. Trying to make everybody happy. We’re racing. Either you like it or you don’t.”

Kurt Busch fastest in final Cup practice at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
Kurt Busch posted the fastest speed in the Cup Series’ final practice session Friday at Kansas Speedway.

Busch recorded a speed of 177.731 mph around the 1.5-mile track as the session came to a close.

The top five was completed by Alex Bowman (177.328 mph), Kansas native Clint Bowyer (177.288), Kevin Harvick (177.282) and Denny Hamlin (177.241).

Kyle Busch, who was seventh fastest (176.713), recorded the most laps with 55.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 176.257 mph.

Bowman brushed the wall in Turn 2 right after he took the top spot with just under 10 minutes left in the session. He went to the garage but will not have to go to a backup car.

“(Crew chief) Greg (Ives) will get it fixed up, obviously we’re going to be racing in really different conditions,” Bowman told the Motor Racing Network. “With the whole pack being in front of me I think I had just a little more speed than I realized I had getting into the corner.”

The session was briefly stopped with about six minutes left for a spin by Kyle Larson in Turn 2 which nearly took out Martin Truex Jr.

