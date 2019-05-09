Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kasey Kahne Racing

Kasey Kahne to miss ‘several’ sprint car races due to injury

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Kasey Kahne Racing announced Wednesday that the former Cup Series driver will miss “several” upcoming sprint car races due to an undisclosed injury suffered in a race at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania on March 29.

Kahne will be replaced by Australian driver James McFadden in his No. 9 sprint beginning at the World of Outlaws Patriot Nationals in Charlotte May 24-25.

The team said Kahne, who was set to compete in more than 50 races this year, will continue to be hands-on with the car and travel with the team.

Kahne’s return will be announced at a later date.

Could Kansas give Alex Bowman best shot at first Cup win?

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
In a sense, Alex Bowman has nowhere else to go but up.

After two straight NASCAR Cup career-best second-place finishes at Talladega and this past Monday’s rain-delayed race at Dover, Bowman is knocking on the door of potentially earning his first Cup win this Saturday night in the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

We are coming off two great weekends,” Bowman said in a media release. “Talladega is a speedway, so there is a lot of luck involved in that one. Dover, however, is just physically exhausting. We had a shot at the win and that is all that you can ask for.

I have to give credit to (crew chief Greg Ives) and the No. 88 guys. They put a great car together last weekend and they should definitely be proud of Monday’s execution. We will continue moving forward with this momentum and try to finish one spot better on Saturday night.”

Even though he has yet to reach victory lane in a Cup car, Kansas has been a welcoming track for Bowman. His best finish there was seventh in fall 2016, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed the last 18 races of that season due to a concussion. He also finished ninth in last fall’s playoff race there.

This is one of my favorite tracks to be honest,” the Tucson, Arizona native said of this weekend’s venue. “I feel like when you run at night versus during the day, the track doesn’t change much and feels really the same. The top always comes in, which makes the racing fun.

This is a race that I definitely look forward to coming to.”

The 26-year-old Bowman’s back-to-back runner-up finishes in the No. 88 Chevrolet have helped him climb from 21st in the Cup standings after Richmond to 13th after Dover.

Before his two most recent finishes, Bowman’s best outings this year were a pair of 11th-place finishes in the season-opening Daytona 500 and two races later at Las Vegas, also a 1.5-mile track like Kansas Speedway.

Kansas Speedway is cool because it’s newer pavement, but it’s widened out a lot,” Bowman said. “You can run from the bottom to the top. That is one of the only newer paved places that you can do that right now. I enjoy going there as much as it widens out.”

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
NASCAR treks to the Midwest this weekend to compete on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Cup and Gander Outdoor Truck Series teams will be in action. The Xfinity Series is off the next two weekends.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 10

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (Fox Sports 1 coverage begins at 3 p.m., MRN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

6:45 – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Digital Ally 250; 167 lap/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 11

2:30 p.m.- Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Digital Ally 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray full speed ahead on NASCAR career

DGR-Crosley
By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Adrenaline is adrenaline.

But how Tanner Gray experiences it has changed dramatically since he won the 2018 NHRA Pro Stock championship.

The 20-year-old traded in the adrenaline shots that came with seven-second runs at over 200 MPH for the more drawn out adrenaline rushes of NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series.

“You get different kinds of adrenaline rushes throughout the race, like the initial start you’re pretty amped up and ready to go,” Gray told NBC Sports. “The feeling on a restart is the same feeling you’re going to get lining up for a drag race.”

That’s what Gray experienced last Saturday when he claimed his first K&N Pro Series East win in an overtime finish at South Boston Speedway, a track he’d never visited before.

After earning his first career pole, the DGR-Crosley driver led 79 laps before a late caution set up a battle with Sam Mayer, the only other driver to lead more than one lap in the race.

The two drivers banged doors as they took the white flag with Gray grabbing the lead and then the win in just his fourth NASCAR start.

The win was a “relief” for Gray after his decision to change course in his career and return to racing on ovals after having previously competed in super late models.

“I think it definitely is a little bit of a relief to know when everything lines up we have the ability and have the talent and everything to do it,” Gray said. “It’s just a matter of doing it.”

A third generation drag racer, Gray’s last two years had been spent racing Pro Stocks, culminating in becoming the youngest NHRA champion in history. But the New Mexico native always had his sights set on NASCAR, believing it provided a better future for him.

“I was pretty dead set on doing this,” Gray said. “I told my dad (former Pro Stock driver Shane Gray) whether I won the championship or even won a race, I said ‘I think this will be it.'”

As a member of David Gilliland‘s DGR-Crosley team, Gray is now “100 percent” more busy than he ever was in the NHRA, splitting time between the K&N East and West and the ARCA Menards Series.

“This year I think I have close to 30-something races,” Gray said. “(Compared to) the NHRA schedule I raced in 24 races. When you go to the NHRA race you’re at the same place from Thursday to Monday … You fly in Thursday and you usually fly out Monday. But you’re at the same place.

“This week I go to Tuscon (for the K&N West race) and then fly straight from Tuscon to Toledo to test … I’m constantly moving around to different places, testing a lot more and everything else.”

Three days after his win, Gray experienced another first: he drove on a speedway for the first time in a Tuesday ARCA test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Before that the biggest thing I had been on was a half-mile,” Gray said. “It definitely took a couple of runs just to get used to getting down in the corner and stuff. It didn’t feel really fast to me. … But I didn’t feel like it really took long to get used to everything. It’s going to take me a little bit to get to where I’m competitive.”

Despite the win in South Boston, Gray still feels very much like the rookie he is.

“I feel like I make new mistakes every race,” Gray said. “You’re just constantly learning. Last week at South Boston I had a really good race, ended up getting the brakes hot there towards the end and when you get brake heat, it creates tire heat and tire heat (causes) the tire to grow and it just gets tight. Even though I won, I still did some things wrong. Everything kind of lined up there for us to have that final restart and edge out Sam (Mayer). If it wasn’t for that final caution there, Sam probably would have won.”

Gray has blinders on now that he’s on his NASCAR path. Don’t expect to see him make any return visits to a drag strip. He considers that chapter of his life over.

Why ruin a good thing?

“It ended so well for me it’s almost not worth it to go back and go again,” Gray said. “My last race there I won the championship and won my last race the same weekend and ended with the best reaction time average. A bunch of different cool stuff. … If I’m not going to do it all the time then I really don’t feel the need to go back out there.”

 

