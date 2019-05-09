Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer hopes to finally ‘put it all together’ in Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend and you know what that means.

It’s time to talk about Clint Bowyer.

The visit to the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas, represents the first of two trips the Cup Series makes to the home track for Bowyer, who hails from Emporia, Kansas.

It also means yet another opportunity for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to claim a Cup win at his home track.

Through 29 starts at the track across all three national series, Bowyer’s only triumph in Kansas came in 2011 in the Truck Series.

In 21 Cup starts, he has only two top fives with his best result of second occurring in his second start in 2007.

In all those starts he has led only 51 laps, 43 of them coming in his first start.

He has only one top 10 in his last 11 Kansas starts.

Now it’s time to let Bowyer talk.

“I love Kansas, it’s home,” Bowyer said in a media release. “But there’s been something about that track I’m still trying to figure out. Maybe Saturday night we’ll put it all together.”

Bowyer enters Saturday night’s race – on the eve of Mother’s Day – with five top 10s and two top fives in the last six races.

A win would also be SHR’s first of the season.

Should he win, his mother Jana may have to wait for Mother’s Day to be celebrated in the Bowyer family.

“I’ve said before that if we ever win at Kansas, I probably wouldn’t be in very good shape for Mother’s Day,” Bowyer said with a laugh. “We would probably have to postpone that to Monday.

“It would be huge to win at home and finally seal the deal after all this time. It would be ultra-special. This is where all my family and friends and people who helped me get to where I am today all live, in the area, and it would be cool to celebrate that with them. I think probably everybody would have an open invite.”

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of the NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hours airs from 5-6 p.m. ET NBCSN and features Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger.

The trio will discuss NASCAR, IndyCar and other motorsports disciplines.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Could Kansas give Alex Bowman best shot at first Cup win?

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
In a sense, Alex Bowman has nowhere else to go but up.

After two straight NASCAR Cup career-best second-place finishes at Talladega and this past Monday’s rain-delayed race at Dover, Bowman is knocking on the door of potentially earning his first Cup win this Saturday night in the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

We are coming off two great weekends,” Bowman said in a media release. “Talladega is a speedway, so there is a lot of luck involved in that one. Dover, however, is just physically exhausting. We had a shot at the win and that is all that you can ask for.

I have to give credit to (crew chief Greg Ives) and the No. 88 guys. They put a great car together last weekend and they should definitely be proud of Monday’s execution. We will continue moving forward with this momentum and try to finish one spot better on Saturday night.”

Even though he has yet to reach victory lane in a Cup car, Kansas has been a welcoming track for Bowman. His best finish there was seventh in fall 2016, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed the last 18 races of that season due to a concussion. He also finished ninth in last fall’s playoff race there.

This is one of my favorite tracks to be honest,” the Tucson, Arizona native said of this weekend’s venue. “I feel like when you run at night versus during the day, the track doesn’t change much and feels really the same. The top always comes in, which makes the racing fun.

This is a race that I definitely look forward to coming to.”

This week’s Kansas Speedway venue has been historically good for Hendrick Motorsports as a whole, as well. It’s the winningest organization at Kansas with seven Cup wins: three each by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as Chase Elliott‘s win there in last fall’s playoff race.

The 26-year-old Bowman’s back-to-back runner-up finishes in the No. 88 Chevrolet have helped him climb from 21st in the Cup standings after Richmond to 13th after Dover.

Before his two most recent finishes, Bowman’s best outings this year were a pair of 11th-place finishes in the season-opening Daytona 500 and two races later at Las Vegas, also a 1.5-mile track like Kansas Speedway.

Kansas Speedway is cool because it’s newer pavement, but it’s widened out a lot,” Bowman said. “You can run from the bottom to the top. That is one of the only newer paved places that you can do that right now. I enjoy going there as much as it widens out.”

Kasey Kahne to miss ‘several’ sprint car races due to injury

Kasey Kahne Racing
By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Kasey Kahne Racing announced Wednesday that the former Cup Series driver will miss “several” upcoming sprint car races due to an undisclosed injury suffered in a race at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania on March 29.

Kahne will be replaced by Australian driver James McFadden in his No. 9 sprint beginning at the World of Outlaws Patriot Nationals in Charlotte May 24-25.

The team said Kahne, who was set to compete in more than 50 races this year, will continue to be hands-on with the car and travel with the team.

Kahne’s return will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
NASCAR treks to the Midwest this weekend to compete on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Cup and Gander Outdoor Truck Series teams will be in action. The Xfinity Series is off the next two weekends.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 10

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (Fox Sports 1 coverage begins at 3 p.m., MRN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

6:45 – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Digital Ally 250; 167 lap/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 11

2:30 p.m.- Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Digital Ally 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)