Clint Bowyer hopes to finally ‘put it all together’ in Kansas

The Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend and you know what that means.

It’s time to talk about Clint Bowyer.

The visit to the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas, represents the first of two trips the Cup Series makes to the home track for Bowyer, who hails from Emporia, Kansas.

It also means yet another opportunity for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to claim a Cup win at his home track.

Through 29 starts at the track across all three national series, Bowyer’s only triumph in Kansas came in 2011 in the Truck Series.

In 21 Cup starts, he has only two top fives with his best result of second occurring in his second start in 2007.

In all those starts he has led only 51 laps, 43 of them coming in his first start.

He has only one top 10 in his last 11 Kansas starts.

Now it’s time to let Bowyer talk.

“I love Kansas, it’s home,” Bowyer said in a media release. “But there’s been something about that track I’m still trying to figure out. Maybe Saturday night we’ll put it all together.”

Bowyer enters Saturday night’s race – on the eve of Mother’s Day – with five top 10s and two top fives in the last six races.

A win would also be SHR’s first of the season.

Should he win, his mother Jana may have to wait for Mother’s Day to be celebrated in the Bowyer family.

“I’ve said before that if we ever win at Kansas, I probably wouldn’t be in very good shape for Mother’s Day,” Bowyer said with a laugh. “We would probably have to postpone that to Monday.

“It would be huge to win at home and finally seal the deal after all this time. It would be ultra-special. This is where all my family and friends and people who helped me get to where I am today all live, in the area, and it would be cool to celebrate that with them. I think probably everybody would have an open invite.”

