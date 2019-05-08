Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr: Kansas could be one of the ‘coolest races of the year’

By Daniel McFadinMay 8, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
Excuse Martin Truex Jr. for being a bit biased, but he holds Kansas Speedway in high regard.

When it’s a track he’s earned his most top fives at (eight) and collected two victories, it’s not a surprise to hear Truex say nice things about the 1.5-mile track.

“It’s really come into being an awesome race track,” Truex said in a media release. “It’s gotten back to where you can run all over. The top lane against the wall comes in – the bottom is still good. You name it and you can run it.”

Coming off two wins in the last three Cup races (Richmond and Dover), Truex will look to claim his first win at Kansas since he swept both races during his 2017 championship campaign.

But the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be doing it under different circumstances thanks to the new rules package this year.

“It’s going to be different going to Kansas this time with the 550-horsepower package and the draft coming into play and all that goes along with that,” Truex said. “I think the cool part about going there is that it’s a great race track and it’s weathered over the years since that repave (in 2012). … I think that will play into making the package we’re taking there even better than it’s been at some other places. I think it has the potential to be one of the coolest races of the year honestly. It’s going to be fun.”

Truex’s comments come after Kyle Busch and team owner Bob Leavine were openly critical of the rules package following Monday’s Dover race, while Truex offered tamer criticism about the difficulty of passing on the 1-mile track.

But even with the new rules package, Truex has earned two wins and he was about a lap from a third earlier this at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway when he finished second to Brad Keselowski.

Truex said the racing Saturday night “should be similar” to what was seen at Texas Motor Speedway at the end of March due to both tracks hosting the 550-horsepower package with aero ducts.

“I thought Texas we had a better race than we’ve had there the last couple years,” Truex said. “At a place where it’s tough to run two-wide and things like that, I thought we had some good racing. Kansas is going to be a hell of a show I feel like. We’ll wait and see, but it should be fun.”

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Kansas

By NBC Sports StaffMay 8, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Dover helped shake up this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Not only did Truex rocket to No. 2 – up six spots from last week – he also prevented Kyle Busch from scoring yet another unanimous No. 1 selection from the NBC Sports NASCAR writers.

Instead of a perfect 40 points, Busch earned 38 points this week; Truex had 37 points. For the first time this season, six of the top 10 spots in this week’s rankings resulted in ties.

Suffering the biggest drop in the rankings was Ryan Newman, who fell out of the rankings after being sixth last week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings look:

1. Kyle Busch (38 points): Even though he had an off-week by his standards, he still tied Morgan Shepherd’s record of 11 straight top-10 finishes to start a season (a mark Busch can break Saturday at Kansas). Last week: 1st.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (37 points): He and Cole Pearn suddenly seem to have recaptured their magic. Last week: 8th.

3. Chase Elliott (28 points): Follows Talladega win by leading the most laps at Dover and finishing fifth. Momentum is building for this team. Last week: tied for 3rd.

(tie) 4. Joey Logano (25 points): The defending series champ has four straight top 10 finishes. He is keeping the momentum rolling. Last week: 2nd.

(tie) 4. Kevin Harvick (25 points): If there was a prize for finishing fourth, Harvick would run away with it: he has five fourth-place showings in the first 11 races. Unfortunately, that’s as high as he’s finished; he’s still looking for his first win of 2019. Last week: 9th.

6. Alex Bowman (14 points): Back-to-back career-best second-place finishes. While some may have considered his Talladega finish a fluke, he backed it up with a solid effort at Dover. Can a first Cup win be on tap soon? Last week: 10th.

(tie) 7. Kyle Larson (9 points): Put together a strong performance, his best of 2019. First top-five finish of season and best showing since last fall’s Phoenix playoff race (also finished third). Has he finally put the bad luck behind him? We’ll find out at Kansas. Last week: not ranked.

(tie) 7. Kurt Busch (9 points): Even though he finished 13th at Dover, his lowest outing since Daytona, he continues to have arguably the most consistent season of any driver, with the exception of younger brother Kyle. His first season at Chip Ganassi Racing remains Grade A. Last week: tied for 3rd.

(tie) 7. Denny Hamlin (9 points): Rough day at Dover. Was never a factor. Opened the season with Daytona 500 win and finished no worse than 11th in the first nine races. Now he hasn’t finished in the top 20 in the past two races. Does he right the ship at Kansas? Last week: 5th.

(tie) 7. Brad Keselowski (9 points): One top-10 finish in the last five races since his win at Martinsville has this driver trending downward. Is there cause for concern? Last week: 7th.

Others receiving votes: Clint Bowyer (8 points), Christopher Bell (6 points), William Byron (2 points), Erik Jones (1 point).

Busch Beer pays off on bet, unveils Kevin Harvick’s ‘millennial look’ All-Star Race paint scheme

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Prior to last year’s season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Busch Beer promised that it would sponsor a “millennial look” car for Kevin Harvick if he did not win the race.

Well, Harvick finished third – but Busch lived up to its promise, revealing the paint scheme Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will carry in next week’s NASCAR All-Star Race in a video tweet Tuesday.

Check it out:

And then check out what Harvick had to say:

Penalty report from Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
NASCAR has penalized the crew chiefs of two Cup teams for unsecured lug nut violations incurred in Monday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Billy Scott, crew chief for the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driven by Daniel Suarez, and Chad Johnston, crew chief for the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson, were fined $10,000 apiece for unsecured lug nuts on their respective cars.

Larson finished third, his best showing of the season, while Suarez finished 11th.

There were no other violations in the Cup, Xfinity or Truck Series.

Goodyear tire info for Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its first visit of the season to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a pair of races that will be under the lights: Friday night’s Truck Series race and Saturday night’s Cup event.

According to a Goodyear media release: “The track surface at Kansas Speedway has quietly weathered over the past several years, evidenced by the fact that in both of their races in 2018, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup teams experienced two seconds of tire fall-off over the course of a full fuel run. Having said that, the 2019 aerodynamic package with higher downforce has resulted in slightly less tire fall off this season, as the cars slide less in the corners. Still, four-tire stops should be the norm in the race, making the pit crews a critical part of a team’s success.

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing: “The right-side tire we are running at Kansas is the same one the Cup cars ran at Las Vegas and Texas earlier this season, and it is formulated to wear more. After its repave in 2012, the track surface at Kansas has finally felt the effects of the weather and has started to age and generate more fall off. We expect this tire combination to rubber-in the track from bottom to top, creating multiple racing grooves along the way.”

NOTES: While teams in both the NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run the same right-side tire code at Kansas this weekend, each series will run its own left-side code. For the Cup cars, this is the same left-side tire code they ran at Dover last weekend, while this right-side tire code was run at both Las Vegas and Texas earlier this season, compared to what was run at Kansas last year. Both of these tires feature construction updates that bring them into line with what is run at other tracks, while this right-side moves teams to a single tread tire vs. a multi-zone tread.

Trucks: This is the first time teams have run this left-side tire code. Compared to what the Trucks ran at Kansas in 2018, this left-side code features a construction update to align with other speedways and a compound change to give the Trucks more grip. Trucks ran this right-side tire code at Texas in March. It features a construction update and moves the trucks from a multi-zone tread to a single tread tire vs. Kansas 2018.

Both series: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials.

Set limits: Cup – 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice). Trucks – 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Cup – Left-side -- D-4868; Right-side – D-4796. Trucks – Left-side – D-4880; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Cup – Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.). Trucks – Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,252 mm (88.66 in.).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Cup – Left Front -- 22 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi. Trucks – Left Front -- 24 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi.

