Photo: Dustin Long

Kyle Busch on not being fined: ‘I’m not sure I said anything wrong’

By Dustin LongMay 8, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch said he was not surprised NASCAR decided against fining him for his comments after Monday’s Dover race because “I’m not sure I said anything wrong. I just spoke my opinion. Everybody has got an opinion.”

Busch spoke Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza at the unveiling of his car for the May 26 Coca-Cola 600.

Busch has been outspoken about the race packages used this season and said last Friday at Dover that the speeds were “probably too fast.”

Busch expressed his frustration with the race package after finishing 10th at Dover, saying: “It’s terrible,” according to Frontstretch.com reporter Davey Segal. “All I can do is bitch about it and fall on deaf ears and we’ll come back with the same thing in the fall.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, responded Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to Busch’s comments by saying: “I would probably start with, didn’t have the race he wanted and not surprised at what he said.”

Busch said Wednesday he has talked with O’Donnell.

“The discussion went well,” Busch said. “Everything was fine. We were able to kind of talk about what each of us were wanting to get out of last (Monday) and for further on into the year.”

Busch explained his comments from after the race.

“We’re all trying to make everything better for everyone as a collective industry,” he said. “There are certain vote getters that get their wish more than others, it’s frustrating at times. For us drivers, we tend to voice our opinions, whether it is with the owners or whether it is with NASCAR, both sides of the fence we don’t seem to get very far. That’s where it becomes most frustrating at times.”

Kevin Harvick on Dover fallout: ‘The driver’s voice is not being heard much’

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

In light of the lingering dismay among many drivers and team owners about Monday’s Cup race at Dover, Kevin Harvick gave his take on Wednesday’s edition of Happy Hours on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Harvick spoke at length with co-host Matt Yocum about his own frustrations over the race and the aero package that brought speeds up to what some drivers considered dangerous or too fast. Harvick particularly noted Kyle Busch’s well-publicized, post-race complaints.

You look at the things he does and places he races, those are big comments from somebody like Kyle,” Harvick said of Busch. “Look at the facts, my car was 17 mph faster through the corner than it was last year and 4 mph slower on the straightaway.

That’s something the drivers have really talked about the last 3-4 years, getting the corner speeds down. That’s where some of the frustration showed up at Dover….  We’ve slowed the cars on the straight, but the center of the corner speeds are still up at most every racetrack we go to. So I understand and agree with his frustrations.”

Harvick also had his own frustrations.

In my opinion, (race winner Martin Truex Jr.) had the dominant car that could win the race,” Harvick said. “When you hear him say it was tough to pass, that says to me that I need to stop and think about what he said and why he said that. When you have the dominant car and the car to beat on a particular day, it should not take you 250 laps to get to the front (both Truex and runner-up Alex Bowman started from the back of the field).

(Truex) took the lead on the last lap of the second stage. That’s what he’s talking about it. He made it to the front eventually. … I think the thing that’s speaking from the race winner, Kyle Busch and myself, the frustration is it takes so long to make a pass. At Dover, it took a long time to pass no matter who you came up on. It slowed you down. Having to take 15-20 laps to pass each car takes time. That’s really where the drivers are coming from in this particular instance. You can pass, but you have to wait for a mistake.”

Harvick also lamented how drivers don’t have the kind of leaders or communication avenues as open with NASCAR that others had in the past, most notably the late Dale Earnhardt.

“From a driver’s standpoint, in the past we started the driver’s council and that has kind of faded away this year and there’s a little frustration on the driver’s side because it has fallen on deaf ears over the past couple of years,” Harvick said. “I think a lot of Kyle’s (Busch) frustration and what he’s saying bleeds over to other drivers. You don’t feel like your voice is being heard. … The driver’s voice is not being heard very much on things when it comes to competition, especially when it comes to this particular style of rules package, and then you get to Dover and it boils over after the first 11 weeks.

“… Before Dale Sr. passed, he was the kind of guy NASCAR trusted, could go to and say things and the drivers all trusted and said we’re on board with him. I don’t really feel there’s that type of communication since Dale Sr. left. There’s no guy and no one really in the very top of the NASCAR executive side of things that has the experience inside the car that can relate to the drivers and say this is what these guys are feeling, what they’re saying and I understand their frustrations.

“It’s a very tough, tough position that everything is in right now, after all this stuff is laid on the table by the race winner, (team owner) Bob Leavine and Kyle Busch. There’s a lot of things to digest here.”

How can that communication be improved?

I don’t think all of it lays on NASCAR,” Harvick said. “Some of it lays on the team owners, to get the drivers more into the mix. It’s not like that on a lot of teams. Our team is not aligned with a lot of the decisions and some of the things that have happened in the sport. … I think we’ve got to pull the owners into this conversation because a lot of them have pushed NASCAR into doing the things they’ve done from a financial situation. … We have to get the drivers and owners to be more on the same page with what’s going on from the owner’s and NASCAR standpoint  and get that communication right. That’s a piece of the puzzle that’s missing. 

“… I wouldn’t lay all the decisions that have been made in the sport are definitely not all on NASCAR’s shoulders. Thats one of the more frustrating things that happens. Everybody comes into how do we make the sport better, whether it’s competition or social media or whatever, and can’t set aside those agendas to do what’s right for the sport.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of politics in every decision that gets made and everything we do in today’s world. This is not my favorite thing to talk about, but obviously with everything that happened this week, this is definitely a topic we have to talk about.”

Martin Truex Jr: Kansas could be one of the ‘coolest races of the year’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 8, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
Excuse Martin Truex Jr. for being a bit biased, but he holds Kansas Speedway in high regard.

When it’s a track he’s earned his most top fives at (eight) and collected two victories, it’s not a surprise to hear Truex say nice things about the 1.5-mile track.

“It’s really come into being an awesome race track,” Truex said in a media release. “It’s gotten back to where you can run all over. The top lane against the wall comes in – the bottom is still good. You name it and you can run it.”

Coming off two wins in the last three Cup races (Richmond and Dover), Truex will look to claim his first win at Kansas since he swept both races during his 2017 championship campaign.

But the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be doing it under different circumstances thanks to the new rules package this year.

“It’s going to be different going to Kansas this time with the 550-horsepower package and the draft coming into play and all that goes along with that,” Truex said. “I think the cool part about going there is that it’s a great race track and it’s weathered over the years since that repave (in 2012). … I think that will play into making the package we’re taking there even better than it’s been at some other places. I think it has the potential to be one of the coolest races of the year honestly. It’s going to be fun.”

Truex’s comments come after Kyle Busch and team owner Bob Leavine were openly critical of the rules package following Monday’s Dover race, while Truex offered tamer criticism about the difficulty of passing on the 1-mile track.

But even with the new rules package, Truex has earned two wins and he was about a lap from a third earlier this at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway when he finished second to Brad Keselowski.

Truex said the racing Saturday night “should be similar” to what was seen at Texas Motor Speedway at the end of March due to both tracks hosting the 550-horsepower package with aero ducts.

“I thought Texas we had a better race than we’ve had there the last couple years,” Truex said. “At a place where it’s tough to run two-wide and things like that, I thought we had some good racing. Kansas is going to be a hell of a show I feel like. We’ll wait and see, but it should be fun.”

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Kansas

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffMay 8, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Dover helped shake up this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Not only did Truex rocket to No. 2 – up six spots from last week – he also prevented Kyle Busch from scoring yet another unanimous No. 1 selection from the NBC Sports NASCAR writers.

Instead of a perfect 40 points, Busch earned 38 points this week; Truex had 37 points. For the first time this season, six of the top 10 spots in this week’s rankings resulted in ties.

Suffering the biggest drop in the rankings was Ryan Newman, who fell out of the rankings after being sixth last week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings look:

1. Kyle Busch (38 points): Even though he had an off-week by his standards, he still tied Morgan Shepherd’s record of 11 straight top-10 finishes to start a season (a mark Busch can break Saturday at Kansas). Last week: 1st.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (37 points): He and Cole Pearn suddenly seem to have recaptured their magic. Last week: 8th.

3. Chase Elliott (28 points): Follows Talladega win by leading the most laps at Dover and finishing fifth. Momentum is building for this team. Last week: tied for 3rd.

(tie) 4. Joey Logano (25 points): The defending series champ has four straight top 10 finishes. He is keeping the momentum rolling. Last week: 2nd.

(tie) 4. Kevin Harvick (25 points): If there was a prize for finishing fourth, Harvick would run away with it: he has five fourth-place showings in the first 11 races. Unfortunately, that’s as high as he’s finished; he’s still looking for his first win of 2019. Last week: 9th.

6. Alex Bowman (14 points): Back-to-back career-best second-place finishes. While some may have considered his Talladega finish a fluke, he backed it up with a solid effort at Dover. Can a first Cup win be on tap soon? Last week: 10th.

(tie) 7. Kyle Larson (9 points): Put together a strong performance, his best of 2019. First top-five finish of season and best showing since last fall’s Phoenix playoff race (also finished third). Has he finally put the bad luck behind him? We’ll find out at Kansas. Last week: not ranked.

(tie) 7. Kurt Busch (9 points): Even though he finished 13th at Dover, his lowest outing since Daytona, he continues to have arguably the most consistent season of any driver, with the exception of younger brother Kyle. His first season at Chip Ganassi Racing remains Grade A. Last week: tied for 3rd.

(tie) 7. Denny Hamlin (9 points): Rough day at Dover. Was never a factor. Opened the season with Daytona 500 win and finished no worse than 11th in the first nine races. Now he hasn’t finished in the top 20 in the past two races. Does he right the ship at Kansas? Last week: 5th.

(tie) 7. Brad Keselowski (9 points): One top-10 finish in the last five races since his win at Martinsville has this driver trending downward. Is there cause for concern? Last week: 7th.

Others receiving votes: Clint Bowyer (8 points), Christopher Bell (6 points), William Byron (2 points), Erik Jones (1 point).

Busch Beer pays off on bet, unveils Kevin Harvick’s ‘millennial look’ All-Star Race paint scheme

Busch Beer
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Prior to last year’s season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Busch Beer promised that it would sponsor a “millennial look” car for Kevin Harvick if he did not win the race.

Well, Harvick finished third – but Busch lived up to its promise, revealing the paint scheme Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will carry in next week’s NASCAR All-Star Race in a video tweet Tuesday.

Check it out:

And then check out what Harvick had to say:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 