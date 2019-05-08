Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Coca-Cola 600 to be stopped briefly for moment of remembrance

By Dustin LongMay 8, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced Wednesday that they will stop the Coca-Cola 600 after the second stage for a 30-second moment of remembrance.

Track officials did this for the 2009 Coca-Cola 600 when it was run on Memorial Day because of rain the previous day. The National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Memorial Day and people are asked to pause for a minute at that time.

Although the Coca-Cola 600 runs May 26, the day before Memorial Day, track officials asked NASCAR to bring back the moment of remembrance for this year’s race, Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, told NBC Sports.

“People kept talking about that that was so impactful,” Walter said. “So we asked can we do that again? Our sport is so prone to supporting the military and so prone to understanding what the Memorial Day is all about. (We) worked with NASCAR, trying to figure out where we could do this, where (it) would be meaningful and not impact the competition greatly. The end of stage two was where we arrived.”

Walter said after the second stage ends, the pace car will collect the field and lead all the cars down pit road. They’ll stop there. Crew members will walk onto pit road and there will be a 30-second remembrance before the race resumes.

When this was done in the 2009 race, the field was stopped on the fronstretch and pit crews came out on to pit road.

 

1 Comment

NASCAR rules bulletin makes changes to package for three tracks

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Image
By Dustin LongMay 8, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
NASCAR issued a bulletin Wednesday changing the Cup rules package for Pocono, Darlington and Miami.

Cup teams will now use the aero ducts at those tracks, along with those previously announced.

“When we originally looked at which elements of the package to race at each track, we wanted to err on the side of caution at a few tracks where there may be some brake cooling concerns,” John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president, innovation and racing development.

“After reviewing data from Atlanta, and with what we’ve learned over the first 11 races, we believe we can use the ducts without issue. In conversations with the teams, they emphasized the desire to focus on one race package, which will continue to improve the racing.”

 

 

 

 

How Kevin Harvick ‘won’ NASCAR’s version of Groundhog Day at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick’s phone started blowing up with texts and voicemails offering congratulations late Sunday afternoon for winning the Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

There’s only one problem with that – actually, a couple of problems:

First, there was no race on Sunday. It was rained out and ran the following afternoon (Martin Truex Jr. won).

Second, and the main reason so many folks offered Harvick congratulations is that Fox Sports 1 – in lieu of Sunday’s rainout and to fill time – replayed last year’s spring race at Dover, which Harvick did indeed win in dominating fashion.

But because the network only sparingly made notice to viewers during the telecast that they were watching last year’s race, many either didn’t see the notification or didn’t pay attention to it. Hence why Harvick’s phone blew up.

It was like a NASCAR version of the movie Groundhog Day, where Bill Murray has the same day replay over and over.

“The first text I got was from (sponsor) Jimmy John himself, and talked about how he had just sat with his whole family and watched the race and how excited he was,” Harvick said during Wednesday’s Happy Hours show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It took me like 15 minutes to get up the nerve to text him back.

“He copied myself, Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and so nobody said anything on the text. Finally, I broke the ice and said, ‘Hey man, that was last year’s race.’ At first, he thought I was messing with him. I’m like, ‘No, that was last year’s race.’ And then it was Clint and Tony piling on. But he wasn’t the only text I got.

“I don’t know if it was misleading or if it said ‘re-air’ or something … maybe thinking people kind of think it was live.”

Then things took an even bigger turn. The corporate headquarters of Outback Steakhouse, another of Harvick’s primary sponsors, has a promotion that if Harvick scores a top-10 finish on Sundays, fans can come into an Outback restaurant on Monday and get a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer. He finished fourth on Monday, his fifth fourth-place finish in the first 11 races of the season.

Said Yocum, “So many people thought you had won on social media, Outback sent out a corporate memo to all their restaurants that if anybody comes in on Monday and says, ‘Hey, I want the free Bloomin’ Onion,’ go ahead and give it to them because that’s just the kind of partner we are.”

Even Clint Bowyer and Kasey Kahne — who some fans thought was back racing in NASCAR because he competed in that race (but we’re not using it here because it contains profanity) — got into the mix on social media:

Kyle Busch on not being fined: ‘I’m not sure I said anything wrong’

By Dustin LongMay 8, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch said he was not surprised NASCAR decided against fining him for his comments after Monday’s Dover race because “I’m not sure I said anything wrong. I just spoke my opinion. Everybody has got an opinion.”

Busch spoke Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza at the unveiling of his car for the May 26 Coca-Cola 600.

MORE: Kevin Harvick: “The driver’s voice is not being heard much”

Busch has been outspoken about the race packages used this season and said last Friday at Dover that the speeds were “probably too fast.”

Busch expressed his frustration with the race package after finishing 10th at Dover, saying: “It’s terrible,” according to Frontstretch.com reporter Davey Segal. “All I can do is bitch about it and fall on deaf ears and we’ll come back with the same thing in the fall.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, responded Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to Busch’s comments by saying: “I would probably start with, didn’t have the race he wanted and not surprised at what he said.”

Busch said Wednesday he has talked with O’Donnell.

“The discussion went well,” Busch said. “Everything was fine. We were able to kind of talk about what each of us were wanting to get out of last (Monday) and for further on into the year.”

Busch explained his comments from after the race.

“We’re all trying to make everything better for everyone as a collective industry,” he said. “There are certain vote getters that get their wish more than others, it’s frustrating at times. For us drivers, we tend to voice our opinions, whether it is with the owners or whether it is with NASCAR, both sides of the fence we don’t seem to get very far. That’s where it becomes most frustrating at times.”