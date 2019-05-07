Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan: Dover criticism at interesting juncture for leadership, rules

By Nate RyanMay 7, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
How much will Kyle Busch’s excoriation of the racing Monday at Dover International Speedway draw the ire of NASCAR?

Discussions will take place Tuesday (as part of its weekly postrace analysis) on whether to fine the 2015 series champion, and it could be an interesting window into new dynamics of NASCAR leadership and the sanctity of a rules package that has been a central storyline of the 2019 season.

By previous standards, Busch’s harsh assessment of how higher speeds impacted the racing at Dover might have crossed NASCAR’s boundaries for language detrimental to stock-car racing.

Series officials previously have said drivers are welcome to criticize them for their calls but draw the line on assailing the entertainment value of the on-track product. In announcing the abolition of its “secret fine” policy, Brian France said sanctions publicly would be levied on those perceived as denigrating NASCAR, and it’s been applied (sometimes capriciously) to Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Tony Stewart for their views on restrictor plates, the Gen 6 car and loose wheels.

However, Busch’s comments weren’t completely out of line given NASCAR’s expectations for a radically different rules package in 2019.

During a critical preseason test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, vice president of development and innovation John Probst told JeffGluck.com and other reporters that NASCAR “wanted cars close together. We don’t want people falling off and going laps down. We don’t want people checking out.”

Martin Truex Jr. won Monday’s rain-delayed race at Dover by 9.5 seconds, a margin of victory greater than the previous 10 races combined this season, and even Truex said passing was difficult for his No. 19 Toyota.

It’s also worth noting that Probst said during the Las Vegas test that most drivers were opposed to the new rules – and many seem to have been biting their tongues when asked to evaluate the rules. The introduction of 550 horsepower at larger speedways was intended to keep cars closer together, but the reviews have been mixed.

Though Kevin Harvick offered a stronger opinion after Dover, his restraint after a March 23 qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway reflected the reticence many drivers have had about the package this season.

“Look, I bailed on having an opinion on rules and downforce the middle of last year,” Harvick said, apparently referring to when NASCAR moved in the direction of the 2019 rules after a version was used in the All-Star Race.

Martinsville was among the 2019 races in which drivers were more vociferous about the impact of the rules on passing.

Those complaints have undoubtedly been heard by Jim France, who took over as NASCAR CEO for his nephew, Brian, nine months ago and has been a much more visible presence and sounding board at the racetrack.

Though his leadership style has been universally praised for its connectivity, Jim France also has an old-school approach that is in line with his late older brother who ran NASCAR for more than 40 years.

Traditional hard-line leadership at NASCAR has been less receptive to rebukes from drivers, and a punishment for speaking out against the 2019 rules – which likely will remain for the foreseeable future – might send the message that some sacred cows remain in Cup.

Perhaps more at risk for NASCAR sanction is Leavine Family Racing owner Bob Leavine, who has been tweeting his support of Busch and his dissatisfaction with the rules since shortly after Monday’s race ended.

“It’s unfortunate, especially when a team owner does social media,” NASCAR senior vice president Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM’s NASCAR channel Tuesday morning. “I don’t think that’s the right way to do it at all. It’s a choice that was made. We’re available every race and talk to every constituent we have. Jim France is at every race, which is phenomenal. The ability to say that you don’t have a chance to talk to us about your feedback is a bit questionable.”

Leavine, though, has some leverage. As he noted, he is a Race Team Alliance board member. He also has a midpack team that joined the Toyota Racing Development fold this season.

With open speculation about Toyota’s desire and need to add another car to its lineup, an expansion of LFR would be the easiest option. If Leavine were to leave NASCAR (and this tweet didn’t exactly inspire confidence about his long-term belief in the product), it would leave a gaping hole that would take a lot of effort and money to fill.

Prior to Martin Truex Jr.’s wins at Dover (1-mile track) and Richmond Raceway (the 0.75-mile layout where he scored his first short-track win in Cup), his previous 12 wins had come at ovals either 1.5 miles and longer or road courses.

Because his 2017 championship was built on the 1.5-mile tracks (a record seven wins, including the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway), it’s easy to overlook Truex’s versatility. His 0-for-80 winless stretch on short tracks was an anomaly, and his team’s only weakness is on superspeedways, which are largely immaterial to winning a title once a driver has qualified for the playoffs.

With two wins in three races, Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn seem fully assimilated into Joe Gibbs Racing and poised to continue a five-season run as a first-tier championship-caliber duo.

Truex’s win also helped make a strong case for cementing JGR as the reigning top team in NASCAR’s premier series. Between Busch, Truex and Denny Hamlin, Toyota is the only manufacturer with a trio of multiple winners, and Erik Jones has shown signs of righting the ship in the past two races.

Team Penske might remain a clear second in the pecking order, but there weren’t many highlights at Dover with Joey Logano (who fought for a sixth after getting mired deep in traffic from playing two-tire strategy to win a stage), Brad Keselowski (who faded greatly to 12th after leading 58 of the first 181 laps) and Ryan Blaney (15th).

Those struggles, coupled with Hendrick Motorsports’ four top 15s, underscored that the battle behind Gibbs has been tightening.

The tactics of Logano and William Byron revealed how strategy can be tricky with races that run largely incident-free. Both drivers sacrificed track position for Stage 1 points and then spent much of the remaining 280 miles trying to regain ground.

Dover marked the sixth of 11 races in 2019 that didn’t feature a multicar wreck, and the resultant lack of yellows can make it difficult to catch a tactical break. Logano and Byron both abandoned long-run strategies to short pit and get on sequence with the other lead-lap cars for their final stops with around 80 laps to go.

Gambles on being able to stay out longer under the final green-flag run (which lasted 131 laps) went unrewarded for Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola, who would have benefited if there’d been a late caution.

The return of single-car qualifying at Dover was kindest to the less experienced. Four of the top five qualifiers (Chase Elliott, Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman) weren’t running Cup full time in 2013, the last season before the debut of group qualifying.

With only one driver starting in the top 10, qualifying at Dover was surprisingly unkind to JGR. During the 2013 season, JGR had three of the top four qualifiers (Matt Kenseth, Busch and Hamlin), and Truex also ranked in the top 10.

The demise of Furniture Row Racing sadly cut short one of NASCAR’s great underdog stories, but it’s good to see at least one thread remains to the Denver-based team.

Though only a handful of several dozen team members at Barney Visser’s defunct organization migrated with Truex to the No. 19 Toyota, Pearn keeping his postrace victory selfies tradition alive is a welcome reminder of the iconoclastic camaraderie that powered Furniture Row (even if the beards are gone).

Entry lists for NASCAR at Kansas

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
With Mother’s Day on Sunday, NASCAR goes back under the lights this weekend at Kansas Speedway for both the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night and the Cup Series race on Saturday evening.

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend and does not return to action until May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Digital Ally 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There will be a 40-car field in Saturday’s main event of the weekend.

Tyler Reddick will make his second career Cup start for Richard Childress Racing. Reddick’s previous Cup start was in this year’s season-opening Daytona 500, where he started 39th and finished 27th.

Jeb Burton will make his third Cup start of the season for Petty Ware Racing, driving the No. 51 Chevy. 

Kevin Harvick won this race last year, leading 79 of 267 laps and beating Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott won last fall’s playoff race, beating Kyle Busch.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Trucks – Digital Ally 250 (8:30 p.m. ET Friday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 28 Trucks entered for this race. As of Tuesday, there is no driver named yet for the No. 134 Chevrolet of Reaume Brothers Racing.

Noah Gragson won this race last year, beating Kyle Busch by 1.558 seconds. Stewart Friesen finished third.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

NASCAR official responds to criticism about Dover race package

By Dustin LongMay 7, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
A NASCAR executive countered criticism that it was hard to pass in Monday’s Cup race at Dover and rebuked a team owner’s complaints on social media.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, responded to Kyle Busch’s criticism of the package at Dover by saying Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “these are the best drivers in the world, and it’s going to be hard to pass.”

O’Donnell had his sharpest rebuke for Bob Leavine, owner of Leavine Family Racing. Leavine stated on Twitter that he seconded Busch’s comments that “this package sucks.” Leavine also responded to questions about the racing on Twitter after the race and Tuesday morning.

O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” that Levine could have voiced his displeasure another way.

“We certainly talk to everybody,” O’Donnell said. “It’s unfortunate, especially when a team owner does social media, I don’t think that’s the right way to do it at all. It’s a choice that was made. We’re available every race. We go out there and talk to every constituent we have. Jim France is at every race, which is phenomenal. The ability to say that you don’t have a chance to talk to us about your feedback is a bit questionable.”

Questions were raised throughout the weekend with speeds up at Dover because of higher downforce. Kevin Harvick tweeted during the weekend that he went 17 mph faster in the center of the corner with this package than last year.

Busch raised safety concerns Friday about the speeds. Other drivers raised questions about what the racing might be like with the faster speeds. Despite coming from the back of the field at the start to win, Martin Truex Jr. said it was “definitely really hard to pass” Monday.

Busch was again outspoken after the race, calling the race package “terrible” according to Frontstretch.com reporter Davey Segal.

Asked about Busch’s comments, O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“I would probably start with, didn’t have the race he wanted and not surprised at what he said. What’s unfortunate, he actually tied a record (for most top-10 finishes to start a season) and the question I’m asked is about his comments postrace. His teammate was able to win and pass every car in the field, and he chose to make the comments he did.

“If you look at the package, no matter what we’ve put out there, drivers always say it’s hard to pass, and our comment back to that has always been that these are the best drivers in the world and it’s going to be hard to pass.

“I’ve brought it up before, this is one of our most challenging tracks. Typically we see some challenges in passing at Dover. Talked about the last stage, I think we would have liked to have seen a little bit closer racing certainly in the last stage but also don’t want to take anything away from Truex and what his team was able to do.

“It’s important to remind everyone that when we talk about his package, it wasn’t done in a vacuum. The entire industry said we wanted a consistent package for every racetrack. Dover we knew going in was going to be a challenging track. All in all, I think the first two stages presented some really good races. I would choose to go back and look … you always ask me how the overall season been, we’ve seen some really good racing, we’ve seen some stats that are up from passing, green-flag passes for the lead are up 46 percent. That’s an important stat for the industry, and that’s one we’re going to continue to focus on, and we’re going to go to Kansas and focus on putting on good races. That’s how I would address Kyle.”

Asked how NASCAR balances criticism of the racing package, O’Donnell said:

“Our job is to balance all that input and then make a decision on what we think will put on the best race, the most competitive race that will allow as many as cars to win as possible, but we still want the best cars and best drivers to win. Anytime you see it’s challenging to pass, that’s something we look at. We said we would do that. … When you look at the body of the work so far this year, it’s hard to say the racing has not been better than last year. I think it has been. What I go back to are the facts and the facts prove it out.”

Bump & Run: How much merit do Kyle Busch’s Dover comments have?

By NBC Sports StaffMay 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch spoke up about the speeds at Dover on Friday and called the package raced there “terrible” on Monday. Do the former champion’s comments have merit or are they sour grapes?

Nate Ryan: There is merit here. Drivers warned all weekend that they were on throttle too much, and even winner Martin Truex Jr. admitted it was hard to pass with a dominant car after starting at the rear. In changing its rules for 2019, NASCAR officials said an objective was to ensure cars didn’t “check out” on the field, and that’s what happened Monday. Busch is known for being churlish after a mediocre finish, but the 2015 series champion also doesn’t whine this way unless it’s justified.

Dustin Long: They have merit. Busch has been clear about how he didn’t want this high downforce package previously. So you know where he’s coming from, but he wasn’t the only driver to raise issues about the package after the race. While those comments weren’t as sharp as what he said, they further lend validity to his words. Busch’s comments about the higher speeds also should not be ignored.

Daniel McFadin: Sour grapes. Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman came from the rear of the field and placed 1-2. Busch was stuck in 10th-15th for most of the race. He didn’t have a better car than that. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Kind of in-between. I think there should have been more testing at Dover, given how much greater the speeds were compared to years past. Might smaller engines have been a better option? How will the fall playoff race be? Right now, there’s a lot of questions that need answering – and Busch certainly has quite a few – before the fall race.

 

Who was Dover a bigger race for — runner-up Alex Bowman, third-place finisher Kyle Larson or fifth-place finisher Chase Elliott?

Nate Ryan: While I agree with Jeff Gordon’s assessment of Dover being a “career race” for Bowman, Larson’s jump back into a provisional playoff spot was the bigger moral victory.

Dustin Long: Chase Elliott. While the race was a nice pick-me-up for Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, Elliott scored back-to-back top 10s for the first time this season. That they were top fives meant even more. This is a team that could be a force in the playoffs (Chase won twice in last year’s playoffs) but needs to build momentum and consistency. Maybe these are the first steps toward a title run.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going with Bowman because he had to come from the rear. He also never had consecutive top fives before Monday, while Elliott and Larson have plenty of their own top fives. Larson definitely needed Monday’s race, but what Bowman did was more impressive.

Jerry Bonkowski: No doubt about it, Kyle Larson, with his season-best finish. He finally had a decent race with no incidents for the first time this season. Given how cyclical this sport is, for as bad as Larson may have been in the first 10 races, he now could potentially go on a big run over the next 10 races. The motivation and momentum from Dover could take him and his team a long way, potentially even to victory lane.

 

Are you surprised there hasn’t been a winning vehicle disqualified so far this season?

Nate Ryan: Very surprised. It’s only a matter of time, and the ticking clock will get much louder if it doesn’t happen before the end of the regular season (because teams are bound to push the limits in the playoffs).

Dustin Long: Mildly but it’s still early. I’ll be surprised if it goes a whole season without a winner from either Cup, Xfinity or Trucks disqualified.

Daniel McFadin: Absolutely. That it hasn’t happened at least once in all three of the national series is astounding. It’s possible the threat of losing wins actually did the trick. But I don’t see us making it back to Daytona without it happening for the first time.

Jerry Bonkowski: To an extent, yes. NASCAR is very adamant that it will no longer tolerate overt cheating, and potentially teams even working in the proverbial “gray area.” While disqualifying a winning vehicle would be embarrassing to the sport and especially the team involved, it’s good to know NASCAR has put some teeth in its bite if it needs to. And in a way, if/when (you know it’s going to happen sooner or later) a winning vehicle is DQ’d, it has the potential of bringing more fans back or into the sport, seeing that NASCAR means business about cheating.

NASCAR’s Jagger Jones, NHRA icon Don Prudhomme finish 16th in Mexican 1000

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
It was a challenge, particularly in the late going with a wounded vehicle, but NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Jagger Jones and NHRA drag racing legend Don “Snake” Prudhomme finished all 1,300 miles of the 5-day NORRA Mexican 1000 in Baja California, Mexico.

The pair finished 16th in the Stock Turbo UTV class last Friday, but likely would have finished higher had the fuel pump on their 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 not faltered going into the final day of competition.

Still, after both fell short in last year’s race — the first Mexican 1000 for both of them — the pair did what they set out to accomplish by finishing this year’s race.

Don “Snake” Prudhomme, left, and Jagger Jones. Photo by Elana Scherr.

We had to stop throughout the day it seemed like every 20-25 miles to fill the car up with fuel (due to the) fuel pump issue,” Jones said. “We didn’t know if we were going to make it the last 25 miles. We were really happy to get to the finish line.”

Added Prudhomme: “It is a thrill to finish. What I like so much about this NORRA race is when you cross the finish line they treat you like a winner. Everybody celebrates. The camaraderie here is great. It is like nothing I have seen before. What is so cool is there is no money for the winner. You get a trophy. It takes me back to the early days when I just started racing and you just liked winning a trophy. It is bragging rights here.”

For more coverage on this go to www.nbcsports.com/motors

