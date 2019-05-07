Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Penalty report from Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
NASCAR has penalized the crew chiefs of two Cup teams for unsecured lug nut violations incurred in Monday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Billy Scott, crew chief for the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driven by Daniel Suarez, and Chad Johnston, crew chief for the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson, were fined $10,000 apiece for unsecured lug nuts on their respective cars.

Larson finished third, his best showing of the season, while Suarez finished 11th.

There were no other violations in the Cup, Xfinity or Truck Series.

Busch Beer pays off on bet, unveils Harvick’s ‘millennial look’ All-Star Race paint scheme

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Prior to last year’s season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Busch Beer promised that it would sponsor a “millennial look” car for Kevin Harvick if he did not win the race.

Well, Harvick finished third – but Busch lived up to its promise, revealing the paint scheme Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will carry in next week’s NASCAR All-Star Race in a video tweet Tuesday.

Check it out:

And then check out what Harvick had to say:

Goodyear tire info for Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its first visit of the season to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a pair of races that will be under the lights: Friday night’s Truck Series race and Saturday night’s Cup event.

According to a Goodyear media release: “The track surface at Kansas Speedway has quietly weathered over the past several years, evidenced by the fact that in both of their races in 2018, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup teams experienced two seconds of tire fall-off over the course of a full fuel run. Having said that, the 2019 aerodynamic package with higher downforce has resulted in slightly less tire fall off this season, as the cars slide less in the corners. Still, four-tire stops should be the norm in the race, making the pit crews a critical part of a team’s success.

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing: “The right-side tire we are running at Kansas is the same one the Cup cars ran at Las Vegas and Texas earlier this season, and it is formulated to wear more. After its repave in 2012, the track surface at Kansas has finally felt the effects of the weather and has started to age and generate more fall off. We expect this tire combination to rubber-in the track from bottom to top, creating multiple racing grooves along the way.”

NOTES: While teams in both the NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run the same right-side tire code at Kansas this weekend, each series will run its own left-side code. For the Cup cars, this is the same left-side tire code they ran at Dover last weekend, while this right-side tire code was run at both Las Vegas and Texas earlier this season, compared to what was run at Kansas last year. Both of these tires feature construction updates that bring them into line with what is run at other tracks, while this right-side moves teams to a single tread tire vs. a multi-zone tread.

Trucks: This is the first time teams have run this left-side tire code. Compared to what the Trucks ran at Kansas in 2018, this left-side code features a construction update to align with other speedways and a compound change to give the Trucks more grip. Trucks ran this right-side tire code at Texas in March. It features a construction update and moves the trucks from a multi-zone tread to a single tread tire vs. Kansas 2018.

Both series: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials.

Set limits: Cup – 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice). Trucks – 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Cup – Left-side -- D-4868; Right-side – D-4796. Trucks – Left-side – D-4880; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Cup – Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.). Trucks – Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,252 mm (88.66 in.).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Cup – Left Front -- 22 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi. Trucks – Left Front -- 24 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi.

Denny Hamlin feeling better after rough Dover

By Dustin LongMay 7, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin said he had high carbon monoxide levels after Monday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway and that’s why he was treated in the infield care center.

“We knocked the right rear crush panel out, which is kind of the worst possible case scenario for carbon monoxide,” Hamlin said Tuesday on a call with Pocono Raceway media. “I had some pretty high levels and felt nauseous and had double vision and whatnot. That kind of hampered the end of the race for us but certainly wasn’t a deciding factor in whether we raced good or bad.

“Just a tough break in general. That’s one of the more physically grueling race tracks we go to anyway. Then when you do something like that, you knock crush panels out, it’s going to make it even worse.”

Hamlin struggled with his car’s handling throughout the race. The Daytona 500 winner started eighth and fell to 23rd by the Lap 40 competition caution. He later fell a lap down but got it back before the end of the first stage. His spin after a tire went down brought out the final caution. The final 131 laps were run under green.

Hamlin had finished no worse than 11th in the season’s first nine races, including wins at Daytona and Texas. He’s finished outside the top 20 in the last two races, placing 36th at Talladega and then his Dover result.

Entry lists for NASCAR at Kansas

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
With Mother’s Day on Sunday, NASCAR goes back under the lights this weekend at Kansas Speedway for both the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night and the Cup Series race on Saturday evening.

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend and does not return to action until May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Digital Ally 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There will be a 40-car field in Saturday’s main event of the weekend.

Tyler Reddick will make his second career Cup start for Richard Childress Racing. Reddick’s previous Cup start was in this year’s season-opening Daytona 500, where he started 39th and finished 27th.

Jeb Burton will make his third Cup start of the season for Petty Ware Racing, driving the No. 51 Chevy. 

Kevin Harvick won this race last year, leading 79 of 267 laps and beating Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott won last fall’s playoff race, beating Kyle Busch.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

Trucks – Digital Ally 250 (8:30 p.m. ET Friday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 28 Trucks entered for this race. As of Tuesday, there is no driver named yet for the No. 134 Chevrolet of Reaume Brothers Racing.

Noah Gragson won this race last year, beating Kyle Busch by 1.558 seconds. Stewart Friesen finished third.

Click here for the preliminary entry list.

