Penalty report from Dover

NASCAR makes its first visit of the season to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a pair of races that will be under the lights: Friday night’s Truck Series race and Saturday night’s Cup event.

According to a Goodyear media release: “The track surface at Kansas Speedway has quietly weathered over the past several years, evidenced by the fact that in both of their races in 2018, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup teams experienced two seconds of tire fall-off over the course of a full fuel run. Having said that, the 2019 aerodynamic package with higher downforce has resulted in slightly less tire fall off this season, as the cars slide less in the corners. Still, four-tire stops should be the norm in the race, making the pit crews a critical part of a team’s success.

Added Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing: “The right-side tire we are running at Kansas is the same one the Cup cars ran at Las Vegas and Texas earlier this season, and it is formulated to wear more. After its repave in 2012, the track surface at Kansas has finally felt the effects of the weather and has started to age and generate more fall off. We expect this tire combination to rubber-in the track from bottom to top, creating multiple racing grooves along the way.”

N OTES: While teams in both the NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will run the same right-side tire code at Kansas this weekend, each series will run its own left-side code. For the Cup cars, this is the same left-side tire code they ran at Dover last weekend, while this right-side tire code was run at both Las Vegas and Texas earlier this season, compared to what was run at Kansas last year. B oth of these tires feature construction updates that bring them into line with what is run at other tracks, while this right-side moves teams to a single tread tire vs. a multi-zone tread.

Trucks: This is the first time teams have run this left-side tire code. Compared to what the Trucks ran at Kansas in 2018, this left-side code features a construction update to align with other speedways and a compound change to give the Trucks more grip. Trucks ran this right-side tire code at Texas in March. It features a construction update and moves the trucks from a multi-zone tread to a single tread tire vs. Kansas 2018.

Both series: As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials.

Set limits: Cup – 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice). Trucks – 6 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Cup – Left-side -- D-4868; Right-side – D-4796. Trucks – Left-side – D-4880; Right-side – D-4796

Tire Circumference: Cup – Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.). Trucks – Left-side -- 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side -- 2,252 mm (88.66 in.).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Cup – Left Front -- 22 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi. Trucks – Left Front -- 24 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi.

