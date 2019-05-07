Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR official responds to criticism about Dover race package

By Dustin LongMay 7, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

A NASCAR executive countered criticism that it was hard to pass in Monday’s Cup race at Dover and rebuked a team owner’s complaints on social media.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, responded to Kyle Busch’s criticism of the package at Dover by saying Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that “these are the best drivers in the world, and it’s going to be hard to pass.”

O’Donnell had his sharpest rebuke for Bob Leavine, owner of Leavine Family Racing. Leavine stated on Twitter that he seconded Busch’s comments that “this package sucks.” Leavine also responded to questions about the racing on Twitter after the race and Tuesday morning.

O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” that Levine could have voiced his displeasure another way.

“We certainly talk to everybody,” O’Donnell said. “It’s unfortunate, especially when a team owner does social media, I don’t think that’s the right way to do it at all. It’s a choice that was made. We’re available every race. We go out there and talk to every constituent we have. Jim France is at every race, which is phenomenal. The ability to say that you don’t have a chance to talk to us about your feedback is a bit questionable.”

Questions were raised throughout the weekend with speeds up at Dover because of higher downforce. Kevin Harvick tweeted during the weekend that he went 17 mph faster in the center of the corner with this package than last year.

Busch raised safety concerns Friday about the speeds. Other drivers raised questions about what the racing might be like with the faster speeds. Despite coming from the back of the field at the start to win, Martin Truex Jr. said it was “definitely really hard to pass” Monday.

Busch was again outspoken after the race, calling the race package “terrible” according to Frontstretch.com reporter Davey Segal.

Asked about Busch’s comments, O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“I would probably start with, didn’t have the race he wanted and not surprised at what he said. What’s unfortunate, he actually tied a record (for most top-10 finishes to start a season) and the question I’m asked is about his comments postrace. His teammate was able to win and pass every car in the field, and he chose to make the comments he did.

“If you look at the package, no matter what we’ve put out there, drivers always say it’s hard to pass, and our comment back to that has always been that these are the best drivers in the world and it’s going to be hard to pass.

“I’ve brought it up before, this is one of our most challenging tracks. Typically we see some challenges in passing at Dover. Talked about the last stage, I think we would have liked to have seen a little bit closer racing certainly in the last stage but also don’t want to take anything away from Truex and what his team was able to do.

“It’s important to remind everyone that when we talk about his package, it wasn’t done in a vacuum. The entire industry said we wanted a consistent package for every racetrack. Dover we knew going in was going to be a challenging track. All in all, I think the first two stages presented some really good races. I would choose to go back and look … you always ask me how the overall season been, we’ve seen some really good racing, we’ve seen some stats that are up from passing, green-flag passes for the lead are up 46 percent. That’s an important stat for the industry, and that’s one we’re going to continue to focus on, and we’re going to go to Kansas and focus on putting on good races. That’s how I would address Kyle.”

Asked how NASCAR balances criticism of the racing package, O’Donnell said:

“Our job is to balance all that input and then make a decision on what we think will put on the best race, the most competitive race that will allow as many as cars to win as possible, but we still want the best cars and best drivers to win. Anytime you see it’s challenging to pass, that’s something we look at. We said we would do that. … When you look at the body of the work so far this year, it’s hard to say the racing has not been better than last year. I think it has been. What I go back to are the facts and the facts prove it out.”

Bump & Run: How much merit do Kyle Busch’s Dover comments have?

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffMay 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch spoke up about the speeds at Dover on Friday and called the package raced there “terrible” on Monday. Do the former champion’s comments have merit or are they sour grapes?

Nate Ryan: There is merit here. Drivers warned all weekend that they were on throttle too much, and even winner Martin Truex Jr. admitted it was hard to pass with a dominant car after starting at the rear. In changing its rules for 2019, NASCAR officials said an objective was to ensure cars didn’t “check out” on the field, and that’s what happened Monday. Busch is known for being churlish after a mediocre finish, but the 2015 series champion also doesn’t whine this way unless it’s justified.

Dustin Long: They have merit. Busch has been clear about how he didn’t want this high downforce package previously. So you know where he’s coming from, but he wasn’t the only driver to raise issues about the package after the race. While those comments weren’t as sharp as what he said, they further lend validity to his words. Busch’s comments about the higher speeds also should not be ignored.

Daniel McFadin: Sour grapes. Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman came from the rear of the field and placed 1-2. Busch was stuck in 10th-15th for most of the race. He didn’t have a better car than that. 

Jerry Bonkowski: Kind of in-between. I think there should have been more testing at Dover, given how much greater the speeds were compared to years past. Might smaller engines have been a better option? How will the fall playoff race be? Right now, there’s a lot of questions that need answering – and Busch certainly has quite a few – before the fall race.

 

Who was Dover a bigger race for — runner-up Alex Bowman, third-place finisher Kyle Larson or fifth-place finisher Chase Elliott?

Nate Ryan: While I agree with Jeff Gordon’s assessment of Dover being a “career race” for Bowman, Larson’s jump back into a provisional playoff spot was the bigger moral victory.

Dustin Long: Chase Elliott. While the race was a nice pick-me-up for Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, Elliott scored back-to-back top 10s for the first time this season. That they were top fives meant even more. This is a team that could be a force in the playoffs (Chase won twice in last year’s playoffs) but needs to build momentum and consistency. Maybe these are the first steps toward a title run.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going with Bowman because he had to come from the rear. He also never had consecutive top fives before Monday, while Elliott and Larson have plenty of their own top fives. Larson definitely needed Monday’s race, but what Bowman did was more impressive.

Jerry Bonkowski: No doubt about it, Kyle Larson, with his season-best finish. He finally had a decent race with no incidents for the first time this season. Given how cyclical this sport is, for as bad as Larson may have been in the first 10 races, he now could potentially go on a big run over the next 10 races. The motivation and momentum from Dover could take him and his team a long way, potentially even to victory lane.

 

Are you surprised there hasn’t been a winning vehicle disqualified so far this season?

Nate Ryan: Very surprised. It’s only a matter of time, and the ticking clock will get much louder if it doesn’t happen before the end of the regular season (because teams are bound to push the limits in the playoffs).

Dustin Long: Mildly but it’s still early. I’ll be surprised if it goes a whole season without a winner from either Cup, Xfinity or Trucks disqualified.

Daniel McFadin: Absolutely. That it hasn’t happened at least once in all three of the national series is astounding. It’s possible the threat of losing wins actually did the trick. But I don’t see us making it back to Daytona without it happening for the first time.

Jerry Bonkowski: To an extent, yes. NASCAR is very adamant that it will no longer tolerate overt cheating, and potentially teams even working in the proverbial “gray area.” While disqualifying a winning vehicle would be embarrassing to the sport and especially the team involved, it’s good to know NASCAR has put some teeth in its bite if it needs to. And in a way, if/when (you know it’s going to happen sooner or later) a winning vehicle is DQ’d, it has the potential of bringing more fans back or into the sport, seeing that NASCAR means business about cheating.

NASCAR’s Jagger Jones, NHRA icon Don Prudhomme finish 16th in Mexican 1000

Photo: Elana Scherr
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a challenge, particularly in the late going with a wounded vehicle, but NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Jagger Jones and NHRA drag racing legend Don “Snake” Prudhomme finished all 1,300 miles of the 5-day NORRA Mexican 1000 in Baja California, Mexico.

The pair finished 16th in the Stock Turbo UTV class last Friday, but likely would have finished higher had the fuel pump on their 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 not faltered going into the final day of competition.

Still, after both fell short in last year’s race — the first Mexican 1000 for both of them — the pair did what they set out to accomplish by finishing this year’s race.

Don “Snake” Prudhomme, left, and Jagger Jones. Photo by Elana Scherr.

We had to stop throughout the day it seemed like every 20-25 miles to fill the car up with fuel (due to the) fuel pump issue,” Jones said. “We didn’t know if we were going to make it the last 25 miles. We were really happy to get to the finish line.”

Added Prudhomme: “It is a thrill to finish. What I like so much about this NORRA race is when you cross the finish line they treat you like a winner. Everybody celebrates. The camaraderie here is great. It is like nothing I have seen before. What is so cool is there is no money for the winner. You get a trophy. It takes me back to the early days when I just started racing and you just liked winning a trophy. It is bragging rights here.”

For more coverage on this go to www.nbcsports.com/motors

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Dover winners and losers

By Dustin LongMay 6, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

WINNERS

Alex Bowman While he wasn’t the first across the finish line Monday at Dover International Speedway, Bowman followed his runner-up performance at Talladega with another second-place effort. That’s good momentum heading to Kansas Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Martin Truex Jr.’s victory was the organization’s fourth in the last five races and seventh in 11 races this season. JGR has not gone more than two races without a Cup victory. Oh, by the way, JGR won the Xfinity race at Dover with Christopher Bell.

Johnny SauterRevenge is sweet. He beat Brett Moffitt, the driver who replaced him at GMS Racing, to win Friday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover.

Kyle Larson Finishing third and having a clean weekend was a big victory for this team, which has had all sorts of issues this year.

LOSERS

Drivers who led the most laps — It’s hard to list drivers who finished in the top five, but none of the drivers who led the most laps in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races won at Dover. Brett Moffitt led 81 laps in the Truck race and finished second. Cole Custer led the first 155 laps of the Xfinity race and finished fourth. Chase Elliott led 145 laps in the Cup race and finished fifth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Hit the wall early and finished 33rd in Monday’s Cup race. He has finished 16th or worse six consecutive races.

Kyle Busch calls race package at Dover ‘terrible’

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
12 Comments

Kyle Busch said the package NASCAR had teams use this weekend at Dover International Speedway was “terrible.”

Busch made his comments after placing 10th Monday.

Winner Martin Truex Jr. and runner-up Alex Bowman each had to come from the rear of the field after multiple inspection failures before the race, but that mattered little to Busch.

“It’s terrible,” Busch said, according to Frontstretch.com reporter Davey Segal. “All I can do is bitch about it and fall on deaf ears and we’ll come back with the same thing in the fall.”

Car owner Bob Leavine tweeted: “Let me second @KyleBusch statement, this package sucks. Has nothing to do with where he finished.”

NASCAR used the package with 750 horsepower and more downforce this weekend at Dover, and it led to faster speeds.

Kevin Harvick stated during the weekend that speeds in the center of the corner were 17 mph faster than last year.

Busch stated Friday that the speeds were “probably too fast. The faster we tend to go in the middle of the corners doesn’t always produce the best racing.”

Not all drivers agreed with him about speeds being too fast. Chase Elliott said Friday: “You’re paid to go fast so let’s go fast, I guess.”

But some drivers acknowledged that the higher speeds could make passing more difficult in the race.

“It was definitely really hard to pass,” Truex said after his second victory of the season. “There’s no question about that. I got stuck behind lapped cars multiple times. If you were running the bottom and they were running a lane up, you were good. If they decided just to cut to the bottom in front of you and shut your air off, you about drive into the fence off the corner. It’s tough.

“But at the end of the day we had to deal with the same thing. Obviously we dealt with it better than everybody else, which coming into the weekend that was our goal. We know it is going to be tough. Starting in the back is going to suck but that’s what we’ve got to deal with it, so how do we deal with it the best that we can? That was how we set up for the race.”

Truex said his opinion on the package means little.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the fans and what do they think?” Truex said. “Was the race good? I don’t know. I thought it looked pretty good. What do the fans think? What does NASCAR think? What do the owners think? They’re the three people that make all the decisions. We just drive them. We’ll see where it goes from here.”