Photo: Elana Scherr

NASCAR’s Jagger Jones, NHRA icon Don Prudhomme finish 16th in Mexican 1000

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
It was a challenge, particularly in the late going with a wounded vehicle, but NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Jagger Jones and NHRA drag racing legend Don “Snake” Prudhomme finished all 1,300 miles of the 5-day NORRA Mexican 1000 in Baja California, Mexico.

The pair finished 16th in the Stock Turbo UTV class last Friday, but likely would have finished higher had the fuel pump on their 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 not faltered going into the final day of competition.

Still, after both fell short in last year’s race — the first Mexican 1000 for both of them — the pair did what they set out to accomplish by finishing this year’s race.

Don “Snake” Prudhomme, left, and Jagger Jones. Photo by Elana Scherr.

We had to stop throughout the day it seemed like every 20-25 miles to fill the car up with fuel (due to the) fuel pump issue,” Jones said. “We didn’t know if we were going to make it the last 25 miles. We were really happy to get to the finish line.”

Added Prudhomme: “It is a thrill to finish. What I like so much about this NORRA race is when you cross the finish line they treat you like a winner. Everybody celebrates. The camaraderie here is great. It is like nothing I have seen before. What is so cool is there is no money for the winner. You get a trophy. It takes me back to the early days when I just started racing and you just liked winning a trophy. It is bragging rights here.”

Dover winners and losers

By Dustin LongMay 6, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
WINNERS

Alex Bowman While he wasn’t the first across the finish line Monday at Dover International Speedway, Bowman followed his runner-up performance at Talladega with another second-place effort. That’s good momentum heading to Kansas Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Martin Truex Jr.’s victory was the organization’s fourth in the last five races and seventh in 11 races this season. JGR has not gone more than two races without a Cup victory. Oh, by the way, JGR won the Xfinity race at Dover with Christopher Bell.

Johnny SauterRevenge is sweet. He beat Brett Moffitt, the driver who replaced him at GMS Racing, to win Friday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover.

Kyle Larson Finishing third and having a clean weekend was a big victory for this team, which has had all sorts of issues this year.

LOSERS

Drivers who led the most laps — It’s hard to list drivers who finished in the top five, but none of the drivers who led the most laps in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races won at Dover. Brett Moffitt led 81 laps in the Truck race and finished second. Cole Custer led the first 155 laps of the Xfinity race and finished fourth. Chase Elliott led 145 laps in the Cup race and finished fifth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Hit the wall early and finished 33rd in Monday’s Cup race. He has finished 16th or worse six consecutive races.

Kyle Busch calls race package at Dover ‘terrible’

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Kyle Busch said the package NASCAR had teams use this weekend at Dover International Speedway was “terrible.”

Busch made his comments after placing 10th Monday.

Winner Martin Truex Jr. and runner-up Alex Bowman each had to come from the rear of the field after multiple inspection failures before the race, but that mattered little to Busch.

“It’s terrible,” Busch said, according to Frontstretch.com reporter Davey Segal. “All I can do is bitch about it and fall on deaf ears and we’ll come back with the same thing in the fall.”

Car owner Bob Leavine tweeted: “Let me second @KyleBusch statement, this package sucks. Has nothing to do with where he finished.”

NASCAR used the package with 750 horsepower and more downforce this weekend at Dover, and it led to faster speeds.

Kevin Harvick stated during the weekend that speeds in the center of the corner were 17 mph faster than last year.

Busch stated Friday that the speeds were “probably too fast. The faster we tend to go in the middle of the corners doesn’t always produce the best racing.”

Not all drivers agreed with him about speeds being too fast. Chase Elliott said Friday: “You’re paid to go fast so let’s go fast, I guess.”

But some drivers acknowledged that the higher speeds could make passing more difficult in the race.

“It was definitely really hard to pass,” Truex said after his second victory of the season. “There’s no question about that. I got stuck behind lapped cars multiple times. If you were running the bottom and they were running a lane up, you were good. If they decided just to cut to the bottom in front of you and shut your air off, you about drive into the fence off the corner. It’s tough.

“But at the end of the day we had to deal with the same thing. Obviously we dealt with it better than everybody else, which coming into the weekend that was our goal. We know it is going to be tough. Starting in the back is going to suck but that’s what we’ve got to deal with it, so how do we deal with it the best that we can? That was how we set up for the race.”

Truex said his opinion on the package means little.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the fans and what do they think?” Truex said. “Was the race good? I don’t know. I thought it looked pretty good. What do the fans think? What does NASCAR think? What do the owners think? They’re the three people that make all the decisions. We just drive them. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick with second consecutive runner-up finish

By Daniel McFadinMay 6, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
While Martin Truex Jr. got the accolades and the trophy after he started from the rear and won Monday’s Cup race at Dover, Alex Bowman wasn’t any slouch.

Like Truex, Bowman started the 400-lap race from the rear due to inspection violations. But he quickly established his No. 88 Chevrolet had competitive speed and drove to his second consecutive runner-up finish.

“It would be better if we had a trophy, right?” Bowman told Fox Sports 1. “We needed this, for sure. Talladega is a speedway, it’s a lot of luck involved. To come here to, in my opinion, the hardest racetrack we go to, run like that from the back of all things, was pretty special.”

Bowman, who finished second to Chase Elliott at Talladega, put on arguably the most impressive performance of his Cup career, which reached start No. 127 Monday.

By Lap 20 Bowman was in the top 20. With 30 laps left in the first stage he was in 10th. He cracked the top five with six laps left in the stage before finishing seventh in a one-lap shootout.

He entered the top three on Lap 176 and after a series of green flag pit stops passed Elliott for the lead on Lap 224.

Bowman would spend the next 16 laps trying to fend off Elliott, then Kevin Harvick and finally Truex.

On the last lap of the second stage, Bowman washed up the track in Turn 2 allowing Truex to assume the lead.

Bowman never led again.

“We were in Martin’s way,” Bowman told Fox Sports 1 after the race. “I wish I was in his way at the end of the race. We at least had a shot at it. That’s really all you can ask for.”

Before last weekend’s Talladega race, Bowman had never finished better than third in his Cup career. Now he has two runner-up finishes after not having any top 10s through the first nine races of the season.

“So proud of (crew chief) Greg Ives, everybody on this 88 team,” Bowman said.  “We had a miserable start to the season.  We did a really good job resetting over the off week.  We’ve come out strong since then.

“Just proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for all the improvement we’ve made over the last year or so. We’re going to keep it going.”

Bowman led a solid day for Hendrick Motorsports which saw its fortunes start to turn around with Elliott’s win at Talladega.

Elliott started from the pole and led a career-high 145 laps, but the majority of that came in the first two stages. His fifth-place finish is his sixth top five at Dover in seven starts.

“We just fell off there at the end of that second stage,” Elliott said.  “That was the time of the race that we needed to be controlling it and not falling back. Just a bad time to have a bad half of a run and that is kind of what happened. So, we were fast, just not fast enough when it really mattered.”

William Byron logged his best finish at Dover, bringing his No. 24 Chevrolet home in eighth after he started on the front row with Elliott. He has two top 10s this season.

“We had the strategy deal where we took two tires and got some stage points,” Byron said. “Then we had to start at the back, and ultimately we were clawing our way back the whole race. We finished behind (Joey Logano), and we both started in the back, which was unfortunate. The guys brought a really fast car that was a lot of fun.”

The race marks the first time three Hendrick cars have finished in the top 10 since the Charlotte Roval last year (18 races).

Results, points after the Gander RV 400 at Dover

By Daniel McFadinMay 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. came from the rear and dominated the field to win Monday’s postponed Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Truex claimed his third career Dover win with a 9.5 second margin of victory over Alex Bowman.

It’s Bowman’s second consecutive runner-up finish following last weekend’s race at Talladega.

The top five was completed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

Kyle Busch finished 10th to tie the series record for top 10s to start a season with 11 (Morgan Shepherd, 1990).

Point Standings

Kyle Busch has a five-point lead over Joey Logano through 11 races.

Harvick trails Busch by 63 points.

The top five is completed by Denny Hamlin (-77) and Truex (-82).

