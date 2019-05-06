Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
It’s home sweet home for Martin Truex Jr. with third career Dover win

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
For the second time in three races, Martin Truex Jr. reached victory lane, capturing the Gander RV 400 Monday at Dover International Speedway.

The race was postponed to Monday after Sunday’s attempt was rained out.

Truex, who won two races ago at Richmond, led 132 of the 400 laps at the 1-mile Monster Mile. It was his 21st career Cup win and third at Dover, which the native of nearby Mayetta, New Jersey considers his home track. Truex’s three wins there make Dover his most successful track on the Cup Series circuit.

“It feels incredible,” Truex told Fox Sports 1. “What a race car we had today. We’ve got one hell of a team. We came here with a new setup this time. We had been good, but not good enough.

“Thanks to all these fans for coming out here today. This is awesome. I promise, it wasn’t easy. It was a lot of work, it was tough, but this race car, man, was incredible. Without Talladega (finished 20th), we would have won two in a row.”

Alex Bowman finished runner-up for the second consecutive race – equaling his Cup career best showing from last Sunday at Talladega. Bowman finished 9.5 seconds behind Truex.

“I’m worn out,” Bowman told FS1. “This is the physically hardest race of the year for me, for sure. Things went Martin’s way today. I wish I was in Martin’s way at the end of the race, but we had a shot at it and that’s all you can ask for. … It’d be better if we had a trophy, but we needed this one, for sure.”

After struggling for the first 10 races of the season, Kyle Larson finally broke through with a season-best third-place showing. Rounding out the top five were Kevin Harvick and Talladega winner Chase Elliott.

“It was good to finally have a clean race,” Larson told FS1. “I don’t think we’ve had a clean weekend all year long and we’re 11, 12 weeks into the season. It was a nice day.”

Sixth through 10th were Erik Jones, Joey Logano, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch.

Even though he struggled throughout the race, including hitting the wall once, Busch’s 10th-place finish tied Morgan Shepherd’s record of 11 top-10 finishes to start a season. Shepherd did so in 1990.

Busch can break that record Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kevin Harvick remains winless, but he’s the king of fourth-place finishes, earning his fifth fourth-place finish in the first 11 races. … Chase Elliott followed up his Talladega win with a fifth-pace finish, his third top-five of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall early in the race and finished 33rd, 14 laps off the lead lap. … Bubba Wallace continues to struggle, finishing 27th. It’s Wallace’s seventh finish of 25th or worse. His season-best outing has been 17th (Martinsville).

NOTABLE: Denny Hamlin would likely agree with Bowman about how physical the race was. Hamlin was placed on a cart and given fluids on pit road. … Kyle Busch remains No. 1 in the standings, Denny Hamlin overtook Joey Logano for second and Truex jumped from sixth to third with the win. … Jimmie Johnson, who holds the Dover record with 11 wins, saw his winless streak extend to 70 straight races, finishing 14th. His last Cup win was at Dover in June 2017.

WHAT’S NEXT: Digital Ally 400, Saturday May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET, Kansas Speedway.

We’ll have full results and updated standings shortly. Please check back.

Monday’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 6, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
After rain on Sunday, the Cup series will run Monday. Can Chase Elliott, who is starting on the pole, follow his playoff win at Dover last year with another victory at this track? 

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at noon. The green flag is scheduled for 12:08 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage will open at 9 a.m. Drivers will report to their cars at 11:55 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 40

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race with coverage beginning at noon. Motor Racing Network’s coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 67 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott won the October playoff race, finishing ahead of Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano. Kevin Harvick won the race there last May, finishing ahead of Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez

TO THE REAR: Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft (inspection failures). Ross Chastain and Reed Sorenson (engine change).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Cup race at Dover postponed until Monday at noon ET

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
NASCAR announced the Cup race has been postponed until noon ET Monday after rain kept the race from beginning. The race will air on Fox Sports 1 and carried by Motor Racing Network on the radio. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

The green flag for Sunday’s Cup race was scheduled to wave at 4:01 p.m. ET, nearly two hours after the scheduled start, but rain began to fall as the cars were on the track for the pace laps. NASCAR brought the cars back down to pit road at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Four cars will start at the rear of the field for failing inspection Sunday morning.

The wunderground.com forecast for Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain.

 

How soon before Kentucky Derby-type finish happens (again) in NASCAR?

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
While it has occurred before in NASCAR, the winner being disqualified — as happened in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby — will happen again in stock car racing.

NASCAR all but assured that before this season. Series officials announced that they would disqualify the winner if its car failed inspection after the race.

“We’re changing the culture,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, on Feb. 4. “We’ve tried to do it one way, and it hasn’t worked.”

So far, no winner in Cup, Xfinity or the Gander Outdoors Truck Series has failed inspection after the race. 

It’s coming. It’s just a matter of who, when and where.

When it does, the grandstands will be empty … unlike Saturday at Churchill Downs. More than 150,000 fans were in attendance and waited 22 minutes after the Kentucky Derby before stewards disqualified Maximum Security and made runner-up Country House, a 65-1 longshot, the winner. Country House will go for the next leg in the Triple Crown at the Preakness on NBC on Saturday, May 18.

NASCAR officials said before the season that they hoped to have inspection done about 90 minutes after each race. Fans will be on their way home by that time. There won’t be the gasps and groans from the crowd at Churchill Downs when the Kentucky Derby was declared official with a new winner.

History shows that there will be a day (or night) when NASCAR fans will see one car cross the finish line first and another later declared the winner.

It’s in the sport’s DNA.

NASCAR’s first race in 1949 saw the winner disqualified. Records list Jim Roper as the winner but he finished second to Glenn Dunaway at Charlotte. Dunaway was disqualified because his car did not pass inspection afterward.

Eventually, NASCAR decided it was best for fans that if the driver who crossed the finish line first was the winner even if the car failed inspection afterward.

Richard Petty kept his 198th career victory in 1983 at Charlotte despite having an oversized engine and left side tires on the right side of the car. Instead, he was fined a then-record $35,000 (the winner’s purse was $40,400) and stripped 104 points.

In 1991, NASCAR penalized Ricky Rudd for spinning Davey Allison out of the lead just before the final lap at Sonoma Raceway. Rudd crossed the finish line first but was given the black flag. Allison, who came across the line behind Rudd, was given the checkered flag and ruled the winner.

Those are rare instances where NASCAR reacted.

Last year, Kevin Harvick had cars fail inspection after he won at Las Vegas in March and Texas in November. NASCAR disallowed Harvick a berth in the championship race for his Texas violation but allowed him to keep the win (as it allowed him to keep the Las Vegas win).

But the next time a winning vehicle fails inspection in NASCAR, the record books will no longer list that person as the winner. Just as the list of Kentucky Derby winners will have Country House as the 2019 champion instead of Maximum Security.

Four cars fail inspection, will start at the rear at Dover

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft will start at the rear of the field after their cars each failed inspection Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Each team had a crew member ejected and will lose practice time next weekend at Kansas Speedway. Tifft also must serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag at the start of the race.

The cars of Bowman, Truex and Preece failed inspection twice. Tifft’s car failed inspection three times.

The teams of Bowman and Truex each had an engineer ejected. Preece’s team had its car chief ejected. The different crew members ejected were related to areas those cars failed inspection. All three teams will be docked 15 minutes of practice at Kansas.

Tifft’s team had its engineer ejected and will lose 30 minutes of practice time at Kansas.

Bowman was to have started fifth Sunday. Truex was to have started 13th. Preece was to have started 29th. Tifft was to have started 32nd in the 37-car field.

 